Kinoafisha Films The Space Between Us The Space Between Us Movie Quotes

Gardner Elliot Tulsa?
Tulsa Yes, Gardner?
Gardner Elliot What's your favorite thing about Earth?
Tulsa You are, Gardner.
Gardner Elliot I was *so* scared, I wouldn't know how to be human. You make me human, Tulsa.
[They kiss]
Tulsa People don't go around saying what they feel, whenever they feel it. They have guards, and-and shields and other metaphors.
Gardner Elliot Why?
Tulsa Because we're all messed up and scared and trying to be something that we're not and-and if we all went around just declaring our innermost desires to the exact people we felt them for, we all end up happy or something.
Sarah Elliot Courage is just fear that has said its prayers.
Tulsa You're taller than I thought you'd be.
Gardner Elliot You're meaner than I thought you'd be.
Gardner Elliot [to Tulsa, On why he can't stay on Earth due to his biology] As much as I want Earth... Earth Doesn't WANT ME!
Gardner Elliot You act like you hate the world so much, Tulsa.
Tulsa Save your strength.
Gardner Elliot It's all an act. The beautiful music you make gives you away.
Gardner Elliot [to Tulsa standing in the ocean] My mother is here; I can feel her. I didn't get to choose where I was born, but I get to choose where I die.
Sarah Elliot [standing before the crowd] Sorry if we only have time for a couple of questions. You know what it's like the night before a trip.
[laughter]
Scott Hubbard Scott Hubbard, Aerospace Times. Miss Elliot, how does is feel to sacrifice? The next four years of your life.
Sarah Elliot It's not a sacrifice, it's an opportunity I feel... I feel humbled, excited, and greatful for the chance to be a pioneer.
Reporter Miss Elliot aren't you scared? Given the history, given the dangers?
Sarah Elliot Of course. I'm scared that I might let the mission down in some way. I was taught that people who took risks without fear were brave. Well, far braver are those who take risks *despite* their fear. Courage is fear that has said it's prayers.
[applause]
[repeated line]
Kendra Wyndham [on Gardner's genius] Raised by scientists, remember.
Tulsa [to Gardner who just freaked out after seeing a horse] It's just a horse!
[scoffs]
Tulsa I'm on a road trip with an insane person.
Tulsa [to Gardner after they meet the man he thought was his father] He isn't your father Gardner... but look, he's your uncle
Gardner Elliot [Repeated line] See you in the funny papers.
Gardner Elliot What is your favorite thing about Earth?
Nathaniel Shepherd Rain. My turn. What is your favorite thing to do on Mars?
Gardner Elliot To pretend it's Earth.
Buff College Kid [in the diner] Pay for my wrap and I won't tell.
Tulsa No, we don't have money.
Gardner Elliot Sorry. We *do* have money.
Tulsa Why don't you say that louder?
Gardner Elliot WE HAVE MONEY...
Tulsa Sorry, he doesn't speak sarcasm. Here, take it.
[hands her money to the college kid]
Gardner Elliot Just because something sounds crazy, doesn't mean it's not true.
[first lines]
Nathaniel Shepherd [speaking from the podium] I wanted to go to Mars. Not just a visit, I want to live there. Because then I'd be living truth that life on Mars Is possible. Proof that if we had to, Mankind can make a fresh start. We're in trouble and it's our fault, and we're running out of time, and mother nature doesn't negotiate. We can't give up, not now. Mars is a planet, ripe and ready for life. Earth's resources might be depleted but there is one resource we must never neglect. It's the most valuable, and it's the one without limits. Courage.
[applause]
Nathaniel Shepherd I wrote those words... I wrote those words when I was 12 a years old; my letter to the Whitehouse. Never did I imagine The President would read them loud to a nation mourning the loss of the another crew of astronauts. Never did I dreamed that I would be proclaimed an emblem of fortitude - the young man with the singular vision, and the rest is, well, it's not history, just the beginning.
[enthusiastic applause]
Nathaniel Shepherd Here we all are. Thanks to Genesis Space Technologies, in 20 hours the Magellan 61 will travel six astronauts to Mars, not to visit but to live there. The first true citizens of Mars!
[more applause]
Nathaniel Shepherd From a childhood vision to the greatest spacing gather the world has ever attempted. The settlement known as East Texas Mars.
[more applause]
Nathaniel Shepherd Come on, say it with me,
[all in unison]
Nathaniel Shepherd "Just Add Water."
Gardner Elliot What was she like? My mother.
Nathaniel Shepherd She was fearless She was kind And she just... seemed so invincible. And she'd make me wanna give up living when she died.
Nathaniel Shepherd But it's like the malignancy of any secret. It just kept getting worse. Every time I go over it, what I did, the choices I made, I couldn't have done anything else. But that's, that's not the point. I dealt with the problem. I just had no idea what the solution would do to me. It killed me, and I say, it's still killing me.
[last lines]
Gardner Elliot [narrating] I wanted to go to Earth. Not just to visit, but to live there. Turns out people from Earth wanted exactly the same thing as people from Mars. And I should know, because I'm pretty sure I'm the only one. So far. I don't know which is better, but here is what I do know. It's good to be home.
