Quan Ngoc Minh [opens coat] I'm wearing a bomb. Anyone comes in, I touch it one, then we die. Now, give me the names.

Liam Hennessy They claim to be IRA, but I don't know who they really are. I'm doin' everything I can to find out who's responsible.

Quan Ngoc Minh [puts gun to Hennessy's head] You're lying! Who killed my daughter?

Liam Hennessy I'm sorry! I truly don't know yet!

Quan Ngoc Minh [pause] The explosive the bombers use, it's Semtex-H?

Liam Hennessy [nervous] Yes. Yes. You know about Semtex?

Quan Ngoc Minh I know Semtex-H. During the war Czechs make for the army. Good for bombs and traps.

Liam Hennessy In Vietnam?

Quan Ngoc Minh Yes. Many American people died by Semtex-H. Now, IRA use to kill my daughter. That's ironic.

Liam Hennessy I've read your history. We both know about war. We've both tried to put it behind us. You and me, we're alike.

Quan Ngoc Minh [backhands Hennessy in the face] We are NOTHING alike. You're NOTHING! You kill women and children! NAMES!

Liam Hennessy To Almighty God, I don't know!

Quan Ngoc Minh [cocks the gun]

Liam Hennessy WAIT! Wait! I've set a trap for them when they use the next bomb. When they claim responsibility for the next bombing, they'll use a code word, telling the police they're IRA. I've changed that code word. So when they use it, I'll know.

Quan Ngoc Minh [lowers the gun] You have one day.

Liam Hennessy ...what if they don't set off a bomb by then?

[leaves]