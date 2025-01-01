Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Kinoafisha
Films
The Foreigner
The Foreigner Movie Quotes
The Foreigner Movie Quotes
Liam Hennessy
[shoots McGrath in the knee]
That's me being nice!
Quan Ngoc Minh
IRA politics and terrorism are different ends of the same snake. Whichever end you grab, you still grab a snake.
Liam Hennessy
It makes a great deal of difference which end you grab, because one end will bite!
Quan Ngoc Minh
[after Hennessy declines to discuss the bombers' identities with him]
You will change your mind.
Liam Hennessy
You killed my dog.
Quan Ngoc Minh
Dog's fine. Just sleeping.
Quan Ngoc Minh
[opens coat]
I'm wearing a bomb. Anyone comes in, I touch it one, then we die. Now, give me the names.
Liam Hennessy
They claim to be IRA, but I don't know who they really are. I'm doin' everything I can to find out who's responsible.
Quan Ngoc Minh
[puts gun to Hennessy's head]
You're lying! Who killed my daughter?
Liam Hennessy
I'm sorry! I truly don't know yet!
Quan Ngoc Minh
[pause]
The explosive the bombers use, it's Semtex-H?
Liam Hennessy
[nervous]
Yes. Yes. You know about Semtex?
Quan Ngoc Minh
I know Semtex-H. During the war Czechs make for the army. Good for bombs and traps.
Liam Hennessy
In Vietnam?
Quan Ngoc Minh
Yes. Many American people died by Semtex-H. Now, IRA use to kill my daughter. That's ironic.
Liam Hennessy
I've read your history. We both know about war. We've both tried to put it behind us. You and me, we're alike.
Quan Ngoc Minh
[backhands Hennessy in the face]
We are NOTHING alike. You're NOTHING! You kill women and children! NAMES!
Liam Hennessy
To Almighty God, I don't know!
Quan Ngoc Minh
[cocks the gun]
Liam Hennessy
WAIT! Wait! I've set a trap for them when they use the next bomb. When they claim responsibility for the next bombing, they'll use a code word, telling the police they're IRA. I've changed that code word. So when they use it, I'll know.
Quan Ngoc Minh
[lowers the gun]
You have one day.
Liam Hennessy
...what if they don't set off a bomb by then?
Quan Ngoc Minh
Twenty-four hours.
[leaves]
Liam Hennessy
...Jesus. Oh, Jesus, sweet Jesus.
Liam Hennessy
[answers phone]
You come to my office and plant a fucking bomb?
Quan Ngoc Minh
Have you changed your mind?
Liam Hennessy
Changed my mind? Are you out of your fuckin' tree? You have no idea who you're dealin' with. But you'll soon find out.
Quan Ngoc Minh
Give me the names.
Liam Hennessy
I'll tell you what. Let's meet face-to-face. We'll settle...
Quan Ngoc Minh
[hangs up]
Liam Hennessy
...the fuckin' wanker threatened me and hung up!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Pierce Brosnan
Jackie Chan
