The Foreigner Movie Quotes

Liam Hennessy [shoots McGrath in the knee] That's me being nice!
Quan Ngoc Minh IRA politics and terrorism are different ends of the same snake. Whichever end you grab, you still grab a snake.
Liam Hennessy It makes a great deal of difference which end you grab, because one end will bite!
Quan Ngoc Minh [after Hennessy declines to discuss the bombers' identities with him] You will change your mind.
Liam Hennessy You killed my dog.
Quan Ngoc Minh Dog's fine. Just sleeping.
Quan Ngoc Minh [opens coat] I'm wearing a bomb. Anyone comes in, I touch it one, then we die. Now, give me the names.
Liam Hennessy They claim to be IRA, but I don't know who they really are. I'm doin' everything I can to find out who's responsible.
Quan Ngoc Minh [puts gun to Hennessy's head] You're lying! Who killed my daughter?
Liam Hennessy I'm sorry! I truly don't know yet!
Quan Ngoc Minh [pause] The explosive the bombers use, it's Semtex-H?
Liam Hennessy [nervous] Yes. Yes. You know about Semtex?
Quan Ngoc Minh I know Semtex-H. During the war Czechs make for the army. Good for bombs and traps.
Liam Hennessy In Vietnam?
Quan Ngoc Minh Yes. Many American people died by Semtex-H. Now, IRA use to kill my daughter. That's ironic.
Liam Hennessy I've read your history. We both know about war. We've both tried to put it behind us. You and me, we're alike.
Quan Ngoc Minh [backhands Hennessy in the face] We are NOTHING alike. You're NOTHING! You kill women and children! NAMES!
Liam Hennessy To Almighty God, I don't know!
Quan Ngoc Minh [cocks the gun]
Liam Hennessy WAIT! Wait! I've set a trap for them when they use the next bomb. When they claim responsibility for the next bombing, they'll use a code word, telling the police they're IRA. I've changed that code word. So when they use it, I'll know.
Quan Ngoc Minh [lowers the gun] You have one day.
Liam Hennessy ...what if they don't set off a bomb by then?
Quan Ngoc Minh Twenty-four hours.
[leaves]
Liam Hennessy ...Jesus. Oh, Jesus, sweet Jesus.
Liam Hennessy [answers phone] You come to my office and plant a fucking bomb?
Quan Ngoc Minh Have you changed your mind?
Liam Hennessy Changed my mind? Are you out of your fuckin' tree? You have no idea who you're dealin' with. But you'll soon find out.
Quan Ngoc Minh Give me the names.
Liam Hennessy I'll tell you what. Let's meet face-to-face. We'll settle...
Quan Ngoc Minh [hangs up]
Liam Hennessy ...the fuckin' wanker threatened me and hung up!
