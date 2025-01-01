Henry Acheson You picked on me because I was headed for success. Stephen was pure charm and all failure. You loved him but you loved my prospects better.

Evelyn Acheson Why are you bringing all this up now? It's ridiculous to hear you call something love that I knew even at the time was mere youthful infatuation. What's it got to do with the child's behavior anyway?

Henry Acheson If you'd married Stephen as you really wanted to, Elizabeth might have been your daughter.

Evelyn Acheson Now I suppose you're blaming me because we never had a child?