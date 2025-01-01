Henry AchesonYou picked on me because I was headed for success. Stephen was pure charm and all failure. You loved him but you loved my prospects better.
Evelyn AchesonWhy are you bringing all this up now? It's ridiculous to hear you call something love that I knew even at the time was mere youthful infatuation. What's it got to do with the child's behavior anyway?
Henry AchesonIf you'd married Stephen as you really wanted to, Elizabeth might have been your daughter.
Evelyn AchesonNow I suppose you're blaming me because we never had a child?
Henry AchesonI blame you for swindling me into a loveless marriage. You chose me because I was a good choice as a husband, but you never gave me a single moment of that one indispensable thing: real love. Our marriage was bound to be barren. And your hatred of this child is the natural outcome of an unnatural life!
Elizabeth LorimerTime To Dream: At close of day/The angels say/It's Time To Dream./The moonlit sky/So close your eyes. It's Time To Dream./ The falling star/Your very heart/Alights away/To wonderland/Where dreamers can play./ You'll make a wish/The wish you make/Will soon come true./For in your dreams/The world it seems Belongs to you. Like Cinderella you'll find The clouds are all silver-lined./So go to bed/My sleepy-head./ It's Time To Dream.
[Lyrics to the song played during the opening and ending credits]
Evelyn AchesonI always thought I understood people--knew how to manage them. I'm not doing very well with an 11-year-old girl.
Henry AchesonIsn't it a bit early to say that? She only arrived yesterday.
Stephen LorimerWho's Cassie?
Elizabeth LorimerAunt Evelyn's maid. I like her very much.
Stephen LorimerBut you're not too certain about her mistress, eh?