Don't Hang Up Movie Quotes

Mr. Lee He has to understand. He has to suffer, the same way that I have.
Sam Fuller We never meant to hurt anyone.
Mr. Lee But you *did* hurt people.
Sam Fuller I don't understand why you're doing this to us.
Mr. Lee Why? I'm simply returning the favor. Payback for the night you and your friends called my house.
Brady Mannion Shit, dude. You and Peyton are like, "done" done?
Sam Fuller Apparently, "It's complicated", which means I have no idea what's going on, and she won't talk to me.
Brady Mannion [puts his hand on his shoulder] That is a fucking bummer, bro.
[slaps his face]
Brady Mannion But look on the bright side.
Sam Fuller Yeah, I'm listening. This should be genius.
Brady Mannion Alright.
[opens the fridge]
Brady Mannion Your parents are out of town for the weekend. You have the entire house to yourself, and...
[takes out two beers]
Brady Mannion ... you're suddenly single.
Sam Fuller No I'm not single.
Brady Mannion And ready to mingle.
[sits down next to Sam and opens the beers]
Brady Mannion We, need to get a party going up in here, right now.
[Sam gets up and starts to walk away]
Brady Mannion What?
Sam Fuller That's not gonna happen, man. Besides, I have a history paper due on Monday.
Brady Mannion [following him out of the kitchen] That's what Sunday nights and caffeine are for!
Sam Fuller It's not my fault, Brady cranked this guy for...
Peyton Grey So you have *no* responsibility here?
Sam Fuller No, well I mean, I mean yeah, but...
Brady Mannion [on phone posing as cop, deep voice] No shot! No shot!
Mrs. Kolbein No! No!
Brady Mannion He's down! He's down! Shit, we need a medic for the girl now! Mrs. Kolbein, do NOT leave that room, the second suspect is coming for you!
[she screams hysterically and crawls over to her bed]
Brady Mannion Mrs. Kolbein, are you still there? Mrs. Kolbein! I have one more thing to tell you. I'm very sorry to inform you... that you've been pranked!
Brady Mannion [after Mr. Lee calls for an hour, finally answers] Yo, tiny dick, give it up.
Mr. Lee That was very rude of you to hang up on me.
Brady Mannion ...How did you even get this number?
Mr. Lee You should know... I have a lot more than your phone number.
Brady Mannion Dude, just give it up already, we're done with you.
Mr. Lee Actually, we're just getting started, Brady.
Brady Mannion [he and Sam look at each other] What did you say?
Mr. Lee Brady Mannion, that's you, right? You live at 437 Oak Street. I love the American flag But now you're at Sam Fuller's house, 1358 Ashton Lane.
Sam Fuller Honestly sir...
Mr. Lee Oh it's *sir* now, is it? Did you say 'sir' to the others you called tonight, like your neighbor Larry?
Brady Mannion Who the hell are you?
Mr. Lee You'll find out soon enough, when we're face-to-face. For now you can call me Mr. Lee.
Brady Mannion Why do you even care who we called or what we said?
Mr. Lee Don't you want the attention? Well that's why you post your little videos online, isn't it? So the world can see how clever you are. Well tonight I'm gonna give you... all the attention you deserve.
Sam Fuller [on phone] What do you want?
Mr. Lee You like manipulating people, don't you? Playing God, well tonight I'm giving you boys the ultimate power. You get to decide who lives and who dies.
Mr. Lee [on phone] It's all one big joke to you, isn't it? These phone calls that you make? You must feel so powerful, sitting there on your couch, laughing at the pain and embarrassment that you cause. Yeah, it's pretty funny, yeah. Maybe it's time for someone like me to come over there and wipe that smug grin off your face.
Brady Mannion Okay, well how about when you get here, you suck my dick?
[hangs up]
Brady Mannion I guess some people really don't like being pranked.
Brady Mannion [on phone, 3:20 in the morning] Mrs. Kolbein?
Mrs. Kolbein [waking up] What? Who is this?
Brady Mannion This is the police, ma'am, you need to listen to me.
Mrs. Kolbein What? Police?
Brady Mannion Listen, who else is in the house? Are you alone?
Mrs. Kolbein My husband's out of town, my, my daughter, she's in her room.
Brady Mannion Okay, good, you both need to stay right where you are. We have your house surrounded.
Mrs. Kolbein What?
Brady Mannion If you move from your location, you'll be putting your child in danger. Keep your lights off. Do not approach any windows, and stay where you are. We need you out of the way so we can safely locate the suspect.
Mrs. Kolbein What do you mean suspect?
Brady Mannion There is a man, possibly two, inside your house.
Mrs. Kolbein Oh my God, my daughter!
Mr. Lee [after Peyton leaves] So that was the lovely Miss Peyton, was it? I can see why you like her.
Sam Fuller What did you say?
Mr. Lee She seems a little upset. Trouble in paradise, Sam?
Sam Fuller Look, I don't know who the hell you are, but this has gone on long enough, alright? You need to stop this right now.
Mr. Lee I'm afraid that's not an option.
Sam Fuller Yes it is!
Brady Mannion Alright, we're done with your bullshit, I'm hanging up for good!
Mr. Lee Go ahead, but if you do, be prepared to reap the consequences.
Brady Mannion [receives a pic of somebody tied up on his phone] Oh... holy shit!
Sam Fuller What is it?
Brady Mannion My parents!
[phone rings, answers]
Brady Mannion Why the hell are you doing this?
Mr. Lee Aren't we still having fun? Don't you like my surprise? I went through a lot of trouble, to make this night special, for all of us.
Brady Mannion Son of a bitch! I swear to God...
Mr. Lee *You're* not the one in control here, Brady, I am! So if you want your parents to live, you will not hang up. You'll stay on the line and do as I s--
[Sam disconnects call]
Brady Mannion What the fuck are you doing? He said don't hang up!
Sam Fuller Brady, Brady, calm down, he's at your house, alright? Your parents are tied up in your own living room, I saw the clock on the wall and I saw the chairs they were sitting in.
Sam Fuller Where are you right now, Mr. Lee? I wanna see you and Peyton on the screen right now before I do anything.
Brady Mannion Wait, why is that?
Sam Fuller The video isn't live, man, the clock on the wall is almost two hours behind.
Brady Mannion What did you do with my parents?
Mr. Lee You're in no position to ask questions, Brady. Seems to me Sam's the one in control.
Brady Mannion [receives text] Motherfucker, Sam, come here, check this out.
Sam Fuller 'Next time it rings, you'd better answer. Don't test me'. How does he have your cell phone number?
Brady Mannion He has both our addresses, plus he knew that Peyton was here.
Sam Fuller Maybe he called Ginello's to ask her. Shit. Dude, this is not funny.
Brady Mannion Ginello's, think about it. Who would know that Peyton's doing deliveries, has both our addresses and loves making prank calls?
Sam Fuller Mosley.
Brady Mannion Called in sick my ass. You saw how pissed he was when he left the house, he even said it.
Sam Fuller Yeah, he said 'Don't test me'. Shit dude, you're right.
Brady Mannion Great, he's using POPshot now. Gonna send a dick pic. What the hell? 'Not Mosley, guess again'.
Sam Fuller How does he know what we said?
Brady Mannion [shows tattoo on his arm] Semper Fi, bitch!
Sam Fuller Dude, the Marines?
Brady Mannion Hoo-ahh! Ship out right after graduation.
Sam Fuller Wait, what about film school?
Brady Mannion Dude, have you seen my grades? Nah, man. No, my only two options are working with my dad... or getting as far away from here as possible.
Sam Fuller Shit, man your parents must've freaked.
Brady Mannion That's going to be one bomb going off in the Mannion mansion, and I am in no hurry to light that fuse.
Sam Fuller You haven't told them?
Brady Mannion And honestly, it's going to break my mom's heart. But I really think this'll be good for me. It'll really give me a chance to prove myself to them.
Sam Fuller [answers phone] Hello?
Mr. Lee You're not the one I was talking to before.
Sam Fuller I'm sorry, I have no idea what you're talking about.
Mr. Lee The one who told me to suck his dick.
Sam Fuller Uh actually, that was me. Got your lips all primed, buddy?
Mr. Lee Where does that vile hate you spew come from? Do you have mommy issues? Daddy issues? Maybe I should speak to them and find out.
Brady Mannion Yo, ass clown, listen up!
Mr. Lee *Aren't* you curious why I'm calling? Why I've chosen you? Your night is about to get *very* exciting. So I suggest you pay attention, and no matter what... *don't* hang up.
Brady Mannion He said it's time to decide who lives and who dies.
Sam Fuller What the fuck does that mean?
Brady Mannion I don't know. We should run, Sam, you and me, this is our chance.
Sam Fuller Yeah and he's gonna kill your parents.
Brady Mannion Like he said, it's a choice, us or them. They would want us to save ourselves. Wouldn't your parents?
Mr. Lee [to Sam] In order to save Peyton... you'll have to give me something in return. I'll let her go... if you kill Brady. A life for a life. I offered Brady the same choice to save himself and his parents. He tried to save you instead, he begged you to leave, but you stopped him. I wonder if his choice would be different now? Of course you can walk out the door any time you want, you'll be free... but everyone else dies. Time to decide what's more important, yourself, or the people you love.
Mr. Lee I'm sorry, boys, I haven't been entirely honest with you. In fact... you've been pranked.
Mr. Lee [on phone] 9-1-1.
Brady Mannion Hi, yeah, we need your help.
Mr. Lee What's your emergency?
Brady Mannion A fucking psycho has my parents!
Mr. Lee Please calm down, speak clearly, and don't use profanity.
Brady Mannion He's gonna fucking kill them! Send the God damn cops!
Brady Mannion Brady, stop.
Mr. Lee Son, I *won't* ask you again. Control your language or I can't help you.
Brady Mannion Are you fucking kidding me? Just send a police car right away, alright? The guy is in the house with them!
Mr. Lee Can you describe the suspect?
Brady Mannion No, we don't know, the psycho covered himself in plastic.
Mr. Lee That's right, Brady. You have no idea what I look like, and yet I know everything about you.
Sam Fuller I got a friend request earlier, it's the same user from his POPshot, the picture. Dude, it's that girl he just showed us. Holy shit, it's photos of us. Mosley, Prank Monkey, Peyton. Man, some of these are pictures from six months ago, this one's from last summer.
Brady Mannion He's been watching us for almost a year? Why?
