Brady Mannion [after Mr. Lee calls for an hour, finally answers] Yo, tiny dick, give it up.

Mr. Lee That was very rude of you to hang up on me.

Brady Mannion ...How did you even get this number?

Mr. Lee You should know... I have a lot more than your phone number.

Brady Mannion Dude, just give it up already, we're done with you.

Mr. Lee Actually, we're just getting started, Brady.

Brady Mannion [he and Sam look at each other] What did you say?

Mr. Lee Brady Mannion, that's you, right? You live at 437 Oak Street. I love the American flag But now you're at Sam Fuller's house, 1358 Ashton Lane.

Sam Fuller Honestly sir...

Mr. Lee Oh it's *sir* now, is it? Did you say 'sir' to the others you called tonight, like your neighbor Larry?

Brady Mannion Who the hell are you?

Mr. Lee You'll find out soon enough, when we're face-to-face. For now you can call me Mr. Lee.

Brady Mannion Why do you even care who we called or what we said?