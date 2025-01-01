Brady Mannion
[after Mr. Lee calls for an hour, finally answers]
Yo, tiny dick, give it up.
Mr. Lee
That was very rude of you to hang up on me.
Brady Mannion
...How did you even get this number?
Mr. Lee
You should know... I have a lot more than your phone number.
Brady Mannion
Dude, just give it up already, we're done with you.
Mr. Lee
Actually, we're just getting started, Brady.
Brady Mannion
[he and Sam look at each other]
What did you say?
Mr. Lee
Brady Mannion, that's you, right? You live at 437 Oak Street. I love the American flag But now you're at Sam Fuller's house, 1358 Ashton Lane.
Mr. Lee
Oh it's *sir* now, is it? Did you say 'sir' to the others you called tonight, like your neighbor Larry?
Brady Mannion
Who the hell are you?
Mr. Lee
You'll find out soon enough, when we're face-to-face. For now you can call me Mr. Lee.
Brady Mannion
Why do you even care who we called or what we said?
Mr. Lee
Don't you want the attention? Well that's why you post your little videos online, isn't it? So the world can see how clever you are. Well tonight I'm gonna give you... all the attention you deserve.