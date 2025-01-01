Voldemar 'Piir' [twin brothers Käär have arrived at platoon as supplement] Who are you?

Vennad Käärid [simultaneously] SS-grenader Käär!

Voldemar 'Piir' Supplement men?

Vennad Käärid [simultaneously] Yes, sir!

Voldemar 'Piir' Ten men were promised, two were sent, they are also like one.

Karl Tammik What are your names?

[brothers introduce themselves]

Voldemar 'Piir' Relatives?

Vennad Käärid [simultaneously] Brothers.