Kreml
Why did you let them go? Who gave the order to cease fire?
Kapten Evald Viires
I did.
Kreml
Captain Viires, all fascists must be destroyed.
Kapten Evald Viires
I don't have time to chase along the forest every little boy who is shooting us.
Kreml
They were not little boys, they were real fascists! Captain Viires, I will write a report about you!
Kapten Evald Viires
Comrade Stalin personally gave the order to liberate the capital of Estonian Soviet Socialist Republic, Tallinn, for the 22nd of September. I don't intend to go under court martial, maybe you do.
Kreml
We will see who of us is going under court martial!
[walks away]
Alfred Tuul
Kreml shitted to his pants.