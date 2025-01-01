Menu
1944 Movie Quotes

Jüri Jõgi The innocent always feel guilt, the guilty feel nothing.
Omavalitsuse tegelane Heil Hitler!
Kristjan 'Põder' Ei ütle!
[sounds similar to 'Heil Hitler', translates as 'I won't say']
Prohhor Sedõhh [Red Army platoon reaches a village in Sõrve peninsula that appears to be Tuul's home] Grandmother told me that Estonia is small, but so small...!
Voldemar 'Piir' [twin brothers Käär have arrived at platoon as supplement] Who are you?
Vennad Käärid [simultaneously] SS-grenader Käär!
Voldemar 'Piir' Supplement men?
Vennad Käärid [simultaneously] Yes, sir!
Voldemar 'Piir' Ten men were promised, two were sent, they are also like one.
Karl Tammik What are your names?
[brothers introduce themselves]
Voldemar 'Piir' Relatives?
Vennad Käärid [simultaneously] Brothers.
Voldemar 'Piir' I can see that, a bit similar.
Jüri Jõgi [Joffe has killed three Germans although they had surrendered] Do you think it will bring your Sarah back?
Prohhor Sedõhh You didn't kill him, the war did. Maybe God will forgive you, maybe not.
Kreml Why did you let them go? Who gave the order to cease fire?
Kapten Evald Viires I did.
Kreml Captain Viires, all fascists must be destroyed.
Kapten Evald Viires I don't have time to chase along the forest every little boy who is shooting us.
Kreml They were not little boys, they were real fascists! Captain Viires, I will write a report about you!
Kapten Evald Viires Comrade Stalin personally gave the order to liberate the capital of Estonian Soviet Socialist Republic, Tallinn, for the 22nd of September. I don't intend to go under court martial, maybe you do.
Kreml We will see who of us is going under court martial!
[walks away]
Alfred Tuul Kreml shitted to his pants.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Mait Malmsten
Hendrik Toompere ml.
Märt Pius
Kaspar Velberg
Peeter Tammearu
Ain Mäeots
