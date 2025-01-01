Cosmé McMoonMr. Bayfield, I am a serious pianist. I have ambition. I...
St Clair BayfieldOh, you think that I didn't have ambition? I was a good actor. But I was never going to be a great actor. It was very very hard to admit that to myself. But once I had, I felt free from the tyranny of ambition. I started to live. Is ours not a happy world, Cosmé? do we not have fun?
St Clair BayfieldGood, good. Madam Florence is inordinately fond of sandwiches. And potato salad as well. When we throw parties we make mountains of the stuff. It would serve you well to consume both with enthusiasm.
Florence Foster JenkinsNow, I must warn you, I work very hard. I study an hour every day. Sometimes two. And my father didn't leave me as much money as everybody thinks, so I couldn't pay you more than a hundred and fifty.
St Clair BayfieldCarlo Edwards didn't mention any flatness and he is the leading vocal coach in the city.
Cosmé McMoonJeez, Mr. Bayfield, we can't be talking about the same singer. I mean, her vocal cords, they don't phonate freely. Her phrasing is haphazard. As for her sub-glottal pressure... it defies medical science.
St Clair BayfieldGiving Mr. McMoon pointers about Florence's quirks after he gets hired as her pianist: "She abhors all pointed objects. So don't smoke in her presence or hand her a knife or anything like that."
[First lines]
St Clair Bayfield"Swounds I should take it, for it cannot be but I *am* pigeon-livered and lack gall to make oppression bitter, or ere this I should have fatted all the region kites with this slave's offal. Boody, bawdy villain! Remorseless, treacherous, lecherous, kindless villain! O vengeance!"
[applause, takes a bow]
St Clair BayfieldThank you. Thank you very much. Thank you. Thank you, thank you. That was, of course, a speech of Hamlet's from a play I was lucky enough to perform in on several occasions, though not, as yet, in the principal role.
Florence Foster JenkinsI got myself a little apartment in Philly and I made a living teaching piano to children. And we'd play The Swan and that was my favorite.