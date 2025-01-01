WilliamYou know what a gun is without bullets? Just a paperweight.
William[he is walking up to Veronica, who is sitting in a chair in an empty room]As human beings we are free. Free to love, to hate, to fight, to kill. This freedom is found in every living person on this planet. There is no one person more powerful than the other. Only the one with the most will is the strongest. Height, weight, physical appearance... none of these things matter. The only thing that matters is your mind. The question then becomes: are you the type of person... that can summon their power... at will?