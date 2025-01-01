William Shoot me. That's an order.

[Veronica points gun and pulls the trigger, but there are no bullets. William sighs and bends down to pick up 2 rocks from the ground]

William You see, the problem with guns are...

[William throws one towards Veronica and it falls into the lake behind her]

William You run or of bullets.

[He throws another one]

Veronica [she dodges the second one] Woah!

William [he throws his arms out wide] What are you gonna do? I got all this!

[He gestures to the rocks and stones around him on the shore]

William What do you got?

[Veronica examines the empty gun in her hand]