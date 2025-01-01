Menu
Final Girl Movie Quotes

Final Girl Movie Quotes

Danny You Babylonian whore
Jameson [after punching Veronica in the face] We don't have to keep doing this.
Veronica Oh, I think we do.
Jameson Or we could get married?
Veronica Yeah, I don't see that happening.
William I want you to look them in the eyes, Veronica. Make your face the last thing they see.
William Shoot me. That's an order.
[Veronica points gun and pulls the trigger, but there are no bullets. William sighs and bends down to pick up 2 rocks from the ground]
William You see, the problem with guns are...
[William throws one towards Veronica and it falls into the lake behind her]
William You run or of bullets.
[He throws another one]
Veronica [she dodges the second one] Woah!
William [he throws his arms out wide] What are you gonna do? I got all this!
[He gestures to the rocks and stones around him on the shore]
William What do you got?
[Veronica examines the empty gun in her hand]
William You know what a gun is without bullets? Just a paperweight.
William [he is walking up to Veronica, who is sitting in a chair in an empty room] As human beings we are free. Free to love, to hate, to fight, to kill. This freedom is found in every living person on this planet. There is no one person more powerful than the other. Only the one with the most will is the strongest. Height, weight, physical appearance... none of these things matter. The only thing that matters is your mind. The question then becomes: are you the type of person... that can summon their power... at will?
[chokes Veronica]
William Where are you going?
Veronica A fact-finding mission. With french fries.
[first lines]
William Hello.
Young Veronica Hello.
William My name is William. Did they tell you what happened?
Young Veronica My mom and daddy died.
William That's right. Does that bother you?
Young Veronica People die all the time.
[last lines]
William So, how's your pancakes?
Veronica [after she licks the cream from her finger] Terrible.
William Mine too.
William I would be training you for a very important job.
Young Veronica What kind of job?
William That kind most people can't handle. You have to be very special to do it.
Young Veronica How did you get your job?
William Well, I volunteered.
Young Veronica Why?
William Because a very bad man killed my wife and my daughter.
Young Veronica Can I have ice cream?
William You can have all you can eat...
