Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Take The Take Movie Quotes

The Take Movie Quotes

Michael Mason [crying] I didn't know what was in that bag.
Sean Briar But you ran and you made me chase you, and *innocent people do not run*.
Michael Mason *You* were coming after me. Have you *seen* yourself?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Michael Mason So where do I go from here? I didn't even get the money. Are the CIA gonna reimburse me?
Sean Briar Guess you gotta get a job.
Michael Mason A job? The CIA for anything going?
Sean Briar Yeah, you can clean the cars.
Michael Mason Cleaning like swept for bombs?
Sean Briar No, buddy. Soap and water.
Michael Mason What about something in surveillance?
Sean Briar I don't think so.
Michael Mason The mailroom?
Sean Briar No.
Michael Mason Come on, man! I got skills.
Sean Briar You know, I should've shot you in the face.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Mason [to Briar after he holds an apartment door open for some women] See? You can be warm. You're like a different person when you smile.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Mason [sullenly] You don't fucking know me.
Sean Briar Age 14 through 16, you were caught shoplifting for pornography and Britney Spears CDs. You stole your stepdad's sports car and crashed it into the Caesar's Palace fountain. Categorised as impulsive, lacking of insight, and very likely to re-offend.
Michael Mason [pause; he retaliates smartly] Okay. How about, uh, "lacking in interpersonal empathy?" "Reckless, insubordinate, and irresponsible."
Michael Mason [he pulls out a paper he lifted from Briar, detailing the CIA's unflattering review of the latter] "Quick to resort to violence..."
Sean Briar [snatches the paper back] Motherfucker, you ever go through my pockets again, I will shoot you in the face.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Mason [rescued by Briar after being targeted for assassination by a police sniper] That fucking cop was gonna shoot me?
Sean Briar You're a terrorist bomber. You killed four people. Put your seat belt on.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Mason [breaking a long, awkward silence during an elevator ride with Briar] Can I get a gun?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Mason [has just found a horde of drug paraphernalia in the glove compartment of the Mercedes he and Briar just hijacked] Jesus!
Sean Briar [closes compartment] Don't touch that.
Michael Mason [off Briar's look, indignant] I'm not a drug dealer, all right. You know, I'm not some fucking lowlife. I got plans.
Sean Briar Like what?
Michael Mason [pauses] I'm raising money to fund my way through medical school.
Sean Briar Bullshit. You know, you look left when you lie. It's a very common tell.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Mason [while looking for Zoe to prove Michael's innocence, Briar and Michael have tracked a man to a bar] What's the play? You gonna go stick a gun in his mouth, too?
Sean Briar No, if they see me, they'll move her. They didn't get a good look at you.
Michael Mason No way.
Sean Briar Come on. You wanna clear your name? That guy in there knows where Zoe is. Go in there, get me a lead.
Michael Mason No *fucking* way.
Sean Briar Listen, Michael, this is an opportunity. The agency, they don't just recruit Ivy League types. They need people like you, street smart. You know, we're not too different, you and I. I was just a street kid adopted from Belize. No value system, no parents, no English. Nobody gave a fuck about me.
Michael Mason [beat] I want a deal. We get the girl, she confirms my story, I'm free and clear.
Sean Briar Deal.
Michael Mason [deadpan] Pinky promise?
Sean Briar Get the fuck out of here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Mason This is crazy, I don't work for the CIA.
Sean Briar Well you do today.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Karen Dacre You owe me.
[is suddenly assassinated]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Karen Dacre How's the wife?
Victor Gamieux Expensive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more