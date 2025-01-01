Sean BriarAge 14 through 16, you were caught shoplifting for pornography and Britney Spears CDs. You stole your stepdad's sports car and crashed it into the Caesar's Palace fountain. Categorised as impulsive, lacking of insight, and very likely to re-offend.
Michael Mason[pause; he retaliates smartly]Okay. How about, uh, "lacking in interpersonal empathy?" "Reckless, insubordinate, and irresponsible."
Michael Mason[he pulls out a paper he lifted from Briar, detailing the CIA's unflattering review of the latter]"Quick to resort to violence..."
Sean Briar[snatches the paper back]Motherfucker, you ever go through my pockets again, I will shoot you in the face.
Michael Mason[rescued by Briar after being targeted for assassination by a police sniper]That fucking cop was gonna shoot me?
Sean BriarYou're a terrorist bomber. You killed four people. Put your seat belt on.
Michael Mason[breaking a long, awkward silence during an elevator ride with Briar]Can I get a gun?
Michael Mason[has just found a horde of drug paraphernalia in the glove compartment of the Mercedes he and Briar just hijacked]Jesus!
Sean BriarListen, Michael, this is an opportunity. The agency, they don't just recruit Ivy League types. They need people like you, street smart. You know, we're not too different, you and I. I was just a street kid adopted from Belize. No value system, no parents, no English. Nobody gave a fuck about me.
Michael Mason[beat]I want a deal. We get the girl, she confirms my story, I'm free and clear.