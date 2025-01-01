Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Atomic Blonde Atomic Blonde Movie Quotes

Atomic Blonde Movie Quotes

David Percival You can't un-fuck what's been fucked. You know, a beautiful Italian girl once said to me, "David, you can't unfuck what's been fucked." Women are always getting in the way of progress, aren't they?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorraine Broughton I've read your file. I've also read your dog file. So let's cut the crap, shall we? This whole hungover, show-up-late, don't-know-which-way-is-up act, I'm not buying it. I trust you about as far as I can throw you.
David Percival "It's a double pleasure to deceive the deceiver."
Lorraine Broughton Niccolo Machiavelli. It was on your shelf.
David Percival Oh my God, I think I fucking love you!
Lorraine Broughton That's too bad.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorraine Broughton I'm my own bitch now!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorraine Broughton [to Bremovych as he dies] Did you really think I was going to give you that list?... Before you die, I want you to get this through that thick, primitive skull. I never worked for you. You worked for me... Every false intel I gave you, a rip in the iron curtain. Every piece of intel you gave me, a bullet in my fucking gun. I want my life back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorraine Broughton Where the fuck are you?
David Percival Don't shoot, I've got your shoe!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorraine Broughton You've got some balls breaking in here.
David Percival You should see my balls. Then you'd be really impressed!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Percival So, what have I learned after all this time? After all the sleepless nights, lying to friends, lovers, myself? Playing this crooked game in this crooked town filled with backstabbers and four-faced liars? I'll tell you what I've learned. One thing and one thing only. I fucking love Berlin!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Delphine Lasalle When you tell the truth, you look different. Your eyes change.
Lorraine Broughton Thanks for the warning.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorraine Broughton You know those movies where the picture just starts to slow down... and melt? Then catch fire? Well, that's Berlin.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorraine Broughton Are you going to lie till the very end?
David Percival [laughing, gulps, gasps] Truth and lies. People like us don't know the difference.
Lorraine Broughton No, we know the difference, David. We choose to ignore it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Percival There's only one question left to ask. Who won? And what was the fucking game anyway?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorraine Broughton [Repeated line] Fucking hell.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ronald Reagan East and West do not mistrust each other because we're armed. We're armed because we mistrust each other. Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!
[cheering and applause]
Title Card In November 1989, after 28 years, the Berlin Wall came down and the Cold War ended.
Title Card This is not that story.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Coroner I will not release this body without the correct information.
Lorraine Broughton It's a simple mistake.
Coroner Miss Lloyd, in Germany, we don't make simple mistakes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Emmett Kurzfeld Let's go home.
Lorraine Broughton That sounds good.
Emmett Kurzfeld "Cocksucker?" Really?
Lorraine Broughton [chuckles] I'm glad it was convincing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Percival Ironic. The news will tell them there will be no more secrets. But you and I, we both know that's not true. This world is run on secrets.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chief 'C' I'm putting you on leave, effective immediately. We'll start the next decade well rested.
Lorraine Broughton C? What should I wear... for my tea with the queen?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorraine Broughton You went to the KGB to take me out. You were too fucking scared to do it yourself.
David Percival Too smart, more like.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Percival Let me help you with your bags.
[opens the trunk of the upside down car with luggage falling out]
Lorraine Broughton Fucks sake!
David Percival [dragging a henchman] Russians are fucking heavy...
Lorraine Broughton Five minutes on the ground, and I'm already made.
David Percival You're not made.
[throws Russian into his car]
Lorraine Broughton They knew my name.
David Percival That's troubling.
Lorraine Broughton ...and yours.
David Percival Probably surprising.
Lorraine Broughton [punches waking Russian in the face] Great fucking start, Percival...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorraine Broughton [to Bremovych, in Russia] For a moment, I thought you wanted to kill me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Ronald Reagan East and West do not mistrust each other because we're armed. We're armed because we mistrust each other. Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James Gascoine You know, I always thought if I was caught it would be by one of the best. But you're not the best, are you Bakhtin? You're the biggest fucking cunt in the KGB.
Yuri Bakhtin Sticks and stones, Jimmy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[just before the hallway fight]
Spyglass I don't want to die!
Lorraine Broughton You're not going to die. Stay here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more