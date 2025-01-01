SaekoI wish the sun would never rise. I love these wicked nights.
MurakiEnough! Don't let your mouth be your ruin.
SaekoThe stakes are so small. I'm losing interest. I don't care if I win or lose. You know anywhere they play for higher stakes?
MurakiHow high?
MurakiPeople - such strange animals. What are they living for? Their faces are lifeless, dead. They're desperately pretending to be alive. Why make such a big deal about slaughtering one of these dumb beasts?
SaekoWhy do you do what you do? You went to prison for killing a man, right?
MurakiYeah.
SaekoA crime like that...
MurakiIt was no crime. Far more ordinary than that. I had no reason to stab him. It wasn't about honor, or duty, or saving face. I killed a man I had no reason to kill. It was just a matter of whose number came up, whose turn it was. But at the moment I killed him, I knew it was the only way I could survive. As I stabbed him, he said, "You don't have a wife and kids." I really hated him right then. But when I stabbed him, I felt more alive than I ever had before.
MurakiAsk anyone: I'm no good. Even I think so. I'm the scum of the earth. I have nothing in common with ordinary society. But still - I forgive myself.
SaekoI know. No matter what others say, I forgive myself too.
AikawaThe boss has really taken a liking to her. He wants her to come again. I've never seen a broad like her.
MurakiI loved watching wild geese fly when I was a kid. Don't see many these days. They're all gone.
Yakuza's LoverWho's Saeko? Fine. Go wherever you like. Run off with your Saeko. But you won't get rid of me. I'll follow you wherever you go. I can't live without you!
[kisses Muraki]
MurakiIs your stomach upset? Your breath smells bad. I really am headed back to jail. I've already told you - It's time you settled down. Lead a decent life.
[last lines]
MurakiI hunger for her.
SaekoThat Yoh - doesn't even realize how reckless he seems. Everything about him says he doesn't give a damn.
MurakiThat's one way of looking at it.
SaekoThat's one way of living.
Yakuza's LoverThe sooner he dies, the better.
MurakiHow long has he made you sleep in the shop like this?
Yakuza's LoverEight years. Ever since I was 15.
MurakiYou still hate him?
Yakuza's LoverI may have been his step daughter, but I was still his child. He's a beast. And my dead mother - she knew. He's no father. He's an animal. A pig!
MurakiThat first time - you and I went to that movie theater - you gave in so easily. In the darkness we were like pigs too.
Yakuza's LoverI love you. I really do!
AikawaThat was Yoh.
MurakiYoh?
AikawaHalf Chinese, from Hong Kong. The boss picked him up in Yokohama. Carries a dagger and an automatic. Fast as hell. Fled Hong Kong last month after killing two people - though some say they saw him five years ago in Tokyo. No one knows who he really is. A real creep. That ghostly face would curdle anyone's blood. You must have noticed.
MurakiNoticed what?
AikawaIt's the drugs. Only dope addicts have that creepy color. He isn't a real yakuza, just some sleazy amateur.
SaekoHave you ever tried dope?
MurakiNo.
SaekoWhy not?
MurakiI hate drug addicts.
SaekoWhy?
MurakiThey're a bunch of cowards.
SaekoWhy?
MurakiThey can't pull their own weight.
SaekoReally? Is everyone supposed to pull his own weight?
MurakiEnough. Anyone strong enough to control how much they take wouldn't start using it to begin with.
MurakiThere's a bitter taste in my mouth - but I fell almost giddy. I'm about to do a job - it feels I was meant to do. Fate, you might say. It's something I need to do. It's no big deal. It'll be over soon.
SaekoThat's right. It'll be over soon.
MurakiI'll show you something even better than dope. I'm going to kill a man.
SaekoKill a man?
MurakiWant to come?
SaekoIt's so pointless.
MurakiYeah, it is.
AikawaWe've picked a new location. We hope you'll come again. Give my apologies to the young lady too. Must have been quite a shock. And it made you lose face.
[first lines]
MurakiBack in Tokyo. It's been three years. It makes my head spin. What on earth is this?
MurakiSomeone's looking for a big game. Know of any?
AikawaSure - but can you vouch for this person?
MurakiYes.
AikawaWhat sort of a player?
MurakiIt's a woman.
AikawaA woman? An amateur, then.
MurakiThat's right. But she's definitely a different breed.
AikawaSome white bitch?
MurakiNo. And she won't make trouble.
MurakiHow about a little game with me? Since that first night I saw you, I've wanted a private game with you.
SaekoThe stakes?
MurakiUp to you.
MurakiDid you sleep with anyone while I was gone? Something about you seems different.