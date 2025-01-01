Menu
Pale Flower Movie Quotes

Pale Flower Movie Quotes

Saeko I wish the sun would never rise. I love these wicked nights.
Muraki Enough! Don't let your mouth be your ruin.
Saeko The stakes are so small. I'm losing interest. I don't care if I win or lose. You know anywhere they play for higher stakes?
Muraki How high?
Muraki People - such strange animals. What are they living for? Their faces are lifeless, dead. They're desperately pretending to be alive. Why make such a big deal about slaughtering one of these dumb beasts?
Saeko Why do you do what you do? You went to prison for killing a man, right?
Muraki Yeah.
Saeko A crime like that...
Muraki It was no crime. Far more ordinary than that. I had no reason to stab him. It wasn't about honor, or duty, or saving face. I killed a man I had no reason to kill. It was just a matter of whose number came up, whose turn it was. But at the moment I killed him, I knew it was the only way I could survive. As I stabbed him, he said, "You don't have a wife and kids." I really hated him right then. But when I stabbed him, I felt more alive than I ever had before.
Muraki Ask anyone: I'm no good. Even I think so. I'm the scum of the earth. I have nothing in common with ordinary society. But still - I forgive myself.
Saeko I know. No matter what others say, I forgive myself too.
Aikawa The boss has really taken a liking to her. He wants her to come again. I've never seen a broad like her.
Muraki I loved watching wild geese fly when I was a kid. Don't see many these days. They're all gone.
Yakuza's Lover Who's Saeko? Fine. Go wherever you like. Run off with your Saeko. But you won't get rid of me. I'll follow you wherever you go. I can't live without you!
[kisses Muraki]
Muraki Is your stomach upset? Your breath smells bad. I really am headed back to jail. I've already told you - It's time you settled down. Lead a decent life.
[last lines]
Muraki I hunger for her.
Saeko That Yoh - doesn't even realize how reckless he seems. Everything about him says he doesn't give a damn.
Muraki That's one way of looking at it.
Saeko That's one way of living.
Yakuza's Lover The sooner he dies, the better.
Muraki How long has he made you sleep in the shop like this?
Yakuza's Lover Eight years. Ever since I was 15.
Muraki You still hate him?
Yakuza's Lover I may have been his step daughter, but I was still his child. He's a beast. And my dead mother - she knew. He's no father. He's an animal. A pig!
Muraki That first time - you and I went to that movie theater - you gave in so easily. In the darkness we were like pigs too.
Yakuza's Lover I love you. I really do!
Aikawa That was Yoh.
Muraki Yoh?
Aikawa Half Chinese, from Hong Kong. The boss picked him up in Yokohama. Carries a dagger and an automatic. Fast as hell. Fled Hong Kong last month after killing two people - though some say they saw him five years ago in Tokyo. No one knows who he really is. A real creep. That ghostly face would curdle anyone's blood. You must have noticed.
Muraki Noticed what?
Aikawa It's the drugs. Only dope addicts have that creepy color. He isn't a real yakuza, just some sleazy amateur.
Saeko Have you ever tried dope?
Muraki No.
Saeko Why not?
Muraki I hate drug addicts.
Saeko Why?
Muraki They're a bunch of cowards.
Saeko Why?
Muraki They can't pull their own weight.
Saeko Really? Is everyone supposed to pull his own weight?
Muraki Enough. Anyone strong enough to control how much they take wouldn't start using it to begin with.
Muraki There's a bitter taste in my mouth - but I fell almost giddy. I'm about to do a job - it feels I was meant to do. Fate, you might say. It's something I need to do. It's no big deal. It'll be over soon.
Saeko That's right. It'll be over soon.
Muraki I'll show you something even better than dope. I'm going to kill a man.
Saeko Kill a man?
Muraki Want to come?
Saeko It's so pointless.
Muraki Yeah, it is.
Aikawa We've picked a new location. We hope you'll come again. Give my apologies to the young lady too. Must have been quite a shock. And it made you lose face.
Muraki What on earth is this? Why so many people crammed into a cage-like box? People. They are such strange animals. What are they living for? Their faces are life-less. They desperately pretend to be alive.
[first lines]
Muraki Back in Tokyo. It's been three years. It makes my head spin. What on earth is this?
Muraki Someone's looking for a big game. Know of any?
Aikawa Sure - but can you vouch for this person?
Muraki Yes.
Aikawa What sort of a player?
Muraki It's a woman.
Aikawa A woman? An amateur, then.
Muraki That's right. But she's definitely a different breed.
Aikawa Some white bitch?
Muraki No. And she won't make trouble.
Muraki How about a little game with me? Since that first night I saw you, I've wanted a private game with you.
Saeko The stakes?
Muraki Up to you.
Muraki Did you sleep with anyone while I was gone? Something about you seems different.
Yakuza's Lover You're making me mad.
Muraki It's okay if you did.
Muraki You really love to gamble. Why is that?
Saeko Why do you?
Muraki Why? There are no whys.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Mariko Kaga
Ryō Ikebe
Naoki Sugiura
