Papageno [Papageno and Tamino are undergoing a trial of silence, but Papageno speaks anyway, much to the displeasure of Tamino. An old woman enters] Is that for me?

Old Papagena [speaks, carrying a tray of refreshments] Yes, my angel!

Papageno [drinks and then speaks] Water! Ugh! How old are you, my dear?

Old Papagena [speaks] I'm eighteen years and - two minutes.

Papageno [bursts into laughter and speaks] I see! Do you have a boyfriend?

Old Papagena [speaks] Oh, yes!

Papageno [speaks] What's his name?

Old Papagena [speaks] Papageno!

Papageno [speaks as she starts to leave] Papa - Hey, that's me! Wait! What's your name?