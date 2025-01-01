I got a question. Why we are out here? Just what are we doing in the middle of the goddamn desert tonight? That's right, that's right. You want that music only Jimmy can made. Let me tell you something about Jimmy. You know why Jimmy's here? He's Bad Batch. Not functionally member of society. That's what they told him. That's right. All of us here, We weren't good enough, smart enough, young enough, healthy enough, wealthy enough, SANE ENOUGH. Freaks. Parasites. This here is The Bad Batch. We ain't good. We're BAD.