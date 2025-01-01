The DreamCows stand in their shit. They stand in their shit... 'cause they're cows. Pigs stand in their shit, 'cause they're pigs. Some misbehaving humans be making hamburgers out of my sons and daughters. We are not cows. We don't stand in our shit. The reason we don't, it's because I won't let that happen. I got each and every toilet and comfort taking that shit from all your little asses and sending it down to pipes 'till it reaches a place were, nobody thinks about it, and nobody smells it. Isn't that nice of me?
ArlenStrange isn't it? Here we are. In the darkest corner of this Earth. And we're afraid of our own kind.
The DreamAll the things you've done, have put you right here... with me. To life... life is The Dream. The only Dream. Cost lot to be here. Cost you an arm and a leg.
The DreamI got a question. Why we are out here? Just what are we doing in the middle of the goddamn desert tonight? That's right, that's right. You want that music only Jimmy can made. Let me tell you something about Jimmy. You know why Jimmy's here? He's Bad Batch. Not functionally member of society. That's what they told him. That's right. All of us here, We weren't good enough, smart enough, young enough, healthy enough, wealthy enough, SANE ENOUGH. Freaks. Parasites. This here is The Bad Batch. We ain't good. We're BAD.
ArlenWhat if all these things that happened to us happened to us so the next things that gonna happen to us can happen to us?
The DreamFirst... It was a seed. You take care of a garden, and takes care back. You feed it, it feeds you. Few things in this World operate like that. Fair and square. Just needs a place to grow. Grows, grows... and it comes out. And it's part of the World. Because it knows what the Dream really is. It's life. Life it's the Dream. The only Dream.
[first lines]
Female Voice[making announcements] USRCs employees are advised to avoid prolonged physical contact with bad batch inmates. This includes eye contact.
The DreamNow, there's only one rule here, and it's this: It's time to wake up. It's time to find The Dream.