The Bad Batch Movie Quotes

The Dream Cows stand in their shit. They stand in their shit... 'cause they're cows. Pigs stand in their shit, 'cause they're pigs. Some misbehaving humans be making hamburgers out of my sons and daughters. We are not cows. We don't stand in our shit. The reason we don't, it's because I won't let that happen. I got each and every toilet and comfort taking that shit from all your little asses and sending it down to pipes 'till it reaches a place were, nobody thinks about it, and nobody smells it. Isn't that nice of me?
Arlen Strange isn't it? Here we are. In the darkest corner of this Earth. And we're afraid of our own kind.
The Dream All the things you've done, have put you right here... with me. To life... life is The Dream. The only Dream. Cost lot to be here. Cost you an arm and a leg.
The Dream I got a question. Why we are out here? Just what are we doing in the middle of the goddamn desert tonight? That's right, that's right. You want that music only Jimmy can made. Let me tell you something about Jimmy. You know why Jimmy's here? He's Bad Batch. Not functionally member of society. That's what they told him. That's right. All of us here, We weren't good enough, smart enough, young enough, healthy enough, wealthy enough, SANE ENOUGH. Freaks. Parasites. This here is The Bad Batch. We ain't good. We're BAD.
Arlen What if all these things that happened to us happened to us so the next things that gonna happen to us can happen to us?
Arlen Wow. So big!
Miami Man You don't know what reality is, you only know what you are.
The Dream This here is the bad batch.
[last lines]
Arlen Wait.
[pause]
Arlen What are you doing right now? Do you wanna hang out or something?
Miami Man You are very confused, no?
[pause]
Arlen Not really.
Miami Man What you think I am, gringa?
Arlen What if all these things that happened to us happened to us so the next things that gonna happen to us can happen to us?
Miami Man You brought back my kid. You done now. You can go. Go back to Comfort.
Arlen I'm not going back there.
Miami Man In this place is only death to you. Is like that.
[pause]
Arlen Well, I like it here.
Miami Man What do you like? Where is here? Look around. Is nothing.
[pause]
Miami Man [to Honey] Cálmate.
Honey I want spaghetti because the other man gave me spaghetti.
[pause]
Honey I want spaghetti. I'm hungry. I want spaghetti!
The Dream Do you know what this is?
Arlen A tomato.
The Dream First... It was a seed. You take care of a garden, and takes care back. You feed it, it feeds you. Few things in this World operate like that. Fair and square. Just needs a place to grow. Grows, grows... and it comes out. And it's part of the World. Because it knows what the Dream really is. It's life. Life it's the Dream. The only Dream.
[first lines]
Female Voice [making announcements] USRCs employees are advised to avoid prolonged physical contact with bad batch inmates. This includes eye contact.
The Dream Now, there's only one rule here, and it's this: It's time to wake up. It's time to find The Dream.
The Dream ...But you don't like it here, do you?
Arlen No, I just...
The Dream It costs a lot to be here. It costs you an arm and a leg. Where would you rather be?
Miami Man You don't see things how they are. You only see things how you are.
Arlen Your kind? You're evil. That's what you are. Evil.
Miami Man You don't see things how they are. You only see things how *you* are.
The Dream See, you can catch more flies with honey. But who wants flies?
Arlen [answering what if she could have one thing, anything] A time machine.
The Dream Why?
Arlen So I could go back. Fix things. Make it better.
The Dream All the things you've done have put you right here, on this couch, in this room, with me.
Arlen [to Honey] Come here.
The Dream [to Honey] Promise something. Take care of this rabbit.
Arlen Come on.
The Dream [Honey nods] Yeah.
