Kinoafisha Films Go Goa Gone Go Goa Gone Movie Quotes

Boris I kill dead people!
Bunny What do we know? What have we learnt?
Luv I thought we had a moment. No?
Luna No.
Boris [zombie reaches for Boris, but is stopped by his seat belt] "Seat belts do save lives. Our lives."
Boris I'll be back.
Bunny What?
Bunny Are you really Russian?
Boris What?
Bunny You look a little Desi. Are you really Russian?
Boris Yes, I'm from Delhi.
