HowardI *did* trust you! And you betrayed me! I saw you every day in her eyes, and I heard you in her voice when she laughed, and I felt you inside of me when she called me "Daddy." And you betrayed me! You broke my heart.
AmyNo. I'm in all of it. I'm the darkness and the light, I'm the sunshine and the storm. Yes, you're right, I was there in her laugh, but I'm also here now in your pain. I'm the reason for everything. I am the only "why." Don't try and live without me, Howard. Please don't.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Howard[to Brigitte, personification of Death]I've heard all of your platitudes. I got them, I know. "She's in a better place." And, "This is all a part of a master plan." Heard that one, too. Here's my favorite. "God looked down and saw the most beautiful rose, so beautiful that he picked it to have it in Heaven all for Himself." Then there's the science, biocentrism, and we're all living and dying in infinite universes all at the same time. And then the religion, the Christians and their salvation, and the Buddhists and their Samsara, and the Hindus and their 41st sacrament. And can't forget the poetry. Oh, the poetry. "To die is different from what anyone supposed and luckier." Whitman. And, "Rage... Rage against the dying of the light. Though wise men at their end know dark is right." Thomas. And then...
Howard[singing]Row, row, row your boat, gently down the stream Merrily, merrily merrily, merrily, life is but a dream! I got it. I got it! It all basically says that you're a natural part of life, we shouldn't hate you, we shouldn't fear you. I guess we should just accept you, right? That's it? I get it. Here's the thing. It's all a bunch of intellectual bullshit because she's not here holding my fucking hand.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
BrigitteBut you never know, nothing's ever really dead if you look at it right.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy[to Howard as the personification of Love]You said goodbye, and that...
[sighs]
AmyWe don't get to choose who we love or who loves us back. And that means you're powerless to me as long as you're alive, because I'm the fabric of life. I'm within you. I'm within everything. Howard, if you can accept that, then maybe... I don't know, but maybe you get to live again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raffi[as the personification of Time]Time, they say you heal all wounds, but they don't talk about how you destroy all that's good in the world, how you turn beauty into ash. Now that's some bullshit, Howard. Now, if love is creation and death is destruction, I'm just the terrain in between. You don't understand time, no one understands time. Einstein was close when he said I was just an illusion.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ClaireWhat was that thing you said about Einstein in there?
RaffiEinstein called time a stubbornly persistant illusion.
SimonYou know, when I was younger, I used to think, you really wanna live to be 100 years old? You know, like a shriveled up raisin. And the answer to that now is yes. Because my son would be 70, his son would be 40, and his son would be 10. And I would be the man, you know. Pops. Could get used to that, you know.