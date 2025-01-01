Menu
Kinoafisha Films Incredibles 2 Incredibles 2 Movie Quotes

Edna Mode [to the tired Bob, who is holding Jack-Jack] Done properly, parenting is a heroic act... done properly.
Screenslaver Screenslaver interrupts this program for an important announcement. Don't bother watching the rest. Elastigirl doesn't save the day; she only postpones her defeat. And while she postpones her defeat, you eat chips and watch HER confront problems that you are too lazy to deal with. Superheroes are part of your brainless desire to replace true experience with simulation. You don't talk, you watch talk SHOWS. You don't play games, you watch game SHOWS. Travel, relationships, risk; every meaningful experience must be packaged and delivered to you to watch at a distance so that you can remain ever-sheltered, ever-passive, ever-ravenous consumers who can't bring themselves to rise from their couches, break a sweat, and participate in life. You want superheroes to protect you and make yourselves ever more powerless in the process; while you tell yourself you're being "looked after", that your interests are being served, and your rights are being upheld. So that the system can keep stealing from you, smiling at you all the while. Go ahead, send your supers to stop me. Grab your snacks, watch your screens, and see what happens. You are no longer in control. I am.
Dashiell 'Dash' Parr [as Bob helps him with his math] That's... not the way you're supposed to do it, Dad.
[turns his book around]
Dashiell 'Dash' Parr They want us to do it this...
Bob Parr I don't KNOW that way, why would they change math? Math is math, math is math!
Dashiell 'Dash' Parr [as Bob talks over him] I think it's okay, Dad...
[from trailer]
Bob Parr Suit up! It might get weird.
Lucius Best I'll be there, ASAP.
Honey Where are you going ASAP? You better be back ASAP!
Elastigirl I missed Jack-Jack's FIRST POWER!
Mr. Incredible Actually you missed his first SEVENTEEN!
Mr. Incredible Hey! You did this, can you UN-do it?
Krushauer You want me to... UN-crush?
Mr. Incredible What, no one's ever asked for that?
Krushauer No! To un-crush is silly! Why un-crush?
Mr. Incredible To get into the engine - oh, forget it. We don't have enough time.
[He takes off running]
Krushauer What if I tell you to un-punch someone? What you do?
Helen Parr [to Bob] You know it's crazy, right? To help my family, I gotta leave it to fix the law, I gotta break it.
Bob Parr You've got to, so our kids can have that choice.
Helen Parr [at the dinner table] Superheroes are illegal.
Dashiell 'Dash' Parr We wanna fight bad guys!
Jack-Jack Parr [throws his fists around] I wanawai bad guy!
Dashiell 'Dash' Parr It defines who I am.
Bob Parr We're not saying you have - what?
Dashiell 'Dash' Parr Someone on TV said it.
Lucius Best [about Jack-Jack; to tired-out Bob] Looks normal to me. When did this start happening?
Bob Parr Since Helen got the job.
Lucius Best I assume she knows.
Bob Parr Are you kidding? I can't tell her about this, not while she's doing hero work!
Jack-Jack Parr [sees Helen on the TV] Mama!
Elastigirl [on television; reused footage of The Incredibles] Girls, come on! Leave the saving of the world to the men? I don't think so!
Jack-Jack Parr Mama!
[points at the TV]
Bob Parr [turns off the TV with the remote] I've got to succeed! So she can succeed! So WE can succeed!
Lucius Best I get it, Bob! I get it! When was the last time you slept?
Bob Parr Who keeps track of that? Besides, he's a baby. I can handle it, I got this handled.
Lucius Best So... you're good then? You got everything under control? Right?
[sees Jack-Jack playing with the remote, who then disappears into another dimension]
Lucius Best WHAT THE - ?
Bob Parr Cookie! Jack-Jack, want a cookie? Num num, cookie?
[Jack-Jack makes noises from the other dimension]
Bob Parr Jack-Jack, num num! Num num, cookie! Cookie!
Lucius Best You're not... ?
Bob Parr Cookie!
Lucius Best Oh my gosh!
Bob Parr Cookie!
[Jack-Jack reappears; Bob gives the cookie to him]
Lucius Best Whoa, K! Okay, so he can still hear you from...
Bob Parr ... from the other dimension.
Lucius Best That is freaky.
[Violet and Dash demand to know why Bob hasn't told Helen about Jack-Jack's powers]
Bob Parr Because I'm formulating, okay! I'm taking in information! I'm processing! I'm doing the math, I'm fixing the boyfriend, and keeping the baby from turning into a flaming monster! How do I do it? By rolling with the punches, baby! I eat thunder and crap lightening, okay? Because I'm Mr. Incredible! Not "Mr. So-So" or "Mr. Mediocre Guy"! Mr. Incredible!
[Violet and Dash are silent for a moment after Bob's rant]
Violet Parr We should call Lucius.
Bob Parr No, I can handle it! There's no way I'm gonna...
[yells]
Bob Parr [Jack-Jack goes flying through the walls, catapulting himself towards the pool in the backyard, and Bob runs after him to catch him]
Violet Parr I'm calling Lucius.
[from trailer]
Bob Parr You have powers! Yeah, baby!
Rick Dicker If you wanna get out of the hole, first you gotta put down the shovel.
[repeated line]
Bob Parr Num num, cookie?
Bob Parr [tired and worn out; to Lucius; about Helen] I've got to succeed! So she can succeed! So WE can succeed!
Lucius Best I get it, Bob!
[Jack-Jack disappears into thin air with lightning]
Lucius Best WHAT THE?
[Jack-Jack appears again]
Lucius Best That is freaky.
Bob Parr [gives Jack-Jack a cookie] But I can't keep giving him cookies!
Lucius Best [Jack-Jack transforms into a red goblin-like monsters and lunges at Bob] Whoa! He's freaky!
Bob Parr [Jack-Jack starts biting Bob] No biting Daddy.
Lucius Best WHAT?
Bob Parr [Jack-Jack rages in Edna's room] Combustion imminent? What does that mean?
[Jack-Jack explodes and becomes surrounded by fire]
Edna Mode It means fire, Robert.
Edna Mode Any solution involving cookies will inevitably result in the demon baby.
Screenslaver You don't talk, you watch talk shows.
Elastigirl I counted on you.
Evelyn Deavor That's why you failed.
Elastigirl What?
Evelyn Deavor Why would you count on me? Because I built you a bike? Because my brother knows the words to your theme song? We don't know each other!
Elastigirl [glares] But you can count on me anyway.
Evelyn Deavor I'm supposed to, aren't I? Because you have some strange abilities and a shiny costume, the rest of us are supposed to put our lives into your gloved hands. That's what my father believed. When our home was broken into, my mother wanted to hide. Begged my father to use the safe room. But Father insisted they call his superhero friends. He died, pointlessly, stupidly... waiting for heroes to save the day.
Elastigirl But why would you... your brother...
Evelyn Deavor Is a child! He remembers the time when we had parents and superheroes. So, like a child, Winston conflates the two: Mommy and Daddy went away because supers went away. Our sweet parents were fools to put their lives in anybody else's hands. Superheroes keep us weak!
Edna Mode [Bob has driven up to her gate, and her face appears on the screen] Galbaki? Elastigirl's super suit...
[outraged]
Edna Mode ...is by Galbaki? EXPLAIN YOURSELF!
Screenslaver [all of the televisions turn off and show a shot of the Screenslaver] The Screenslaver interrupts this for an important announcement...
[an exhausted Bob has asked Edna to temporarily take care of Jack-Jack]
Edna Mode [outraged] Leave HIM? HERE? I am NOT a *baby person*, Robert! I am not cut out for baby's facilities! I am an *artist*, I don't have time for any of this to...
[Jack-Jack's nose transforms to look like Edna's nose. Edna notices this and is taken aback]
Edna Mode T-Today...
[Jack-Jack widens his eyes to make them shaped like Edna' s and grows hair that looks exactly like Edna's hairstyle. Edna looks at Jack-Jack's face closely, amazed]
Edna Mode Fascinating! Are-Are you seeing this Robert?
[the exhausted Bob doesn't respond. Edna rolls her eyes and turns her attention back on Jack-Jack. Jack-Jack sneezes and shoots right up in the air. He free-falls back down. Edna rushes to grab him, but Jack-Jack telekinetically floats three feet from the floor before Edna could catch him. Jack-Jack laughs]
Edna Mode [floored] Oh... My... God.
[grins broadly, ecstatic]
Edna Mode YES!
Elastigirl Who did I put in jail?
Evelyn Deavor Pizza delivery guy. Seemed the right height, build. He gave you a pretty good fight. I should say I gave you a pretty good fight through him.
Elastigirl But it doesn't bother you that an innocent man is in jail?
Evelyn Deavor Eh, he was surly. And the pizza was cold.
Violet Parr Boys are jerks and superheroes suck.
Bob Parr Good morning!
Edna Mode [Shooing Bob out the door and talking rapid-fire] Of course you can leave the baby overnight. I'm sure filling in for Helen is challenging, and you are very tired, and the other children need you and miss you, and you must go to them. Auntie Edna will take care of everything, so drive safely and goodbye. I enjoy our visits.
Edna Mode He is bright and I am stimulating. We deserve each other.
Dashiell 'Dash' Parr Did we do something wrong?
Helen Parr Yes.
Bob Parr No. We didn't do anything wrong.
Helen Parr Superheroes are illegal, whether it's fair or not, that's the law.
Bob Parr The law should be fair. What are we teaching our kids.
Helen Parr To respect the law.
Bob Parr Even if the law is disrespectful?
Helen Parr If laws are unjust, there are laws to change them! Otherwise, it's chaos!
Bob Parr I used to know what's right, but I'm not sure anymore. I just... wanna be a good dad.
Violet Parr You're not good... you're super.
[Bob starts snoring]
Bob Parr [reading to Jack-Jack; starts to fall asleep] Over Dusseldorf, Doozles are dozing...
[falls asleep, but Jack-Jack wakes him up]
Bob Parr Close it!
Bob Parr Why would they change math?
Evelyn Deavor People will trade quality for ease every time.
Violet Parr I hate superheroes, and I renounce them!
Dashiell 'Dash' Parr Wait, I thought you renounced superheroes.
Violet Parr Well, I renounce my renouncement!
The Underminer Behold, the Underminer!
Edna Mode The fire retardant is blackberry-lavender, darling. Effective, edible, and delicious.
Radio announcer in Elastigirl's chauffeur driven car A news report out today shows that when it comes to decision-making, people have more trust in a monkey throwing darts, than Congress.
Violet Parr [the Parr family sits down at the dinner table; Dash reaches for food] Did you wash your hands?
[Dash uses his superhuman speed to run and wash his hands]
Violet Parr With soap?
[Dash runs back and uses soap]
Violet Parr Did you dry them?
[Dash shakes his hands off and reaches for the food, eating it]
Dashiell 'Dash' Parr [Helen puts his Chinese food in front of him; he looks in it] What? Is this ALL vegetables? Who ordered all vegetables?
Helen Parr I did.
[puts the food on his plate]
Violet Parr So, are we going to talk about it?
Bob Parr What?
Violet Parr The elephant in the room.
Bob Parr What elephant?
Violet Parr Mom's new job.
News Anchor [on the television] ... the Incredibile, the super-car once driven by superhero Mr. Incredible.
Car Collector It's the kind of thing you buy when you have everything else.
Bob Parr [shocked] They said it was beyond repair.
Car Collector It was in perfect condition.
Dashiell 'Dash' Parr You used to drive THAT?
Bob Parr They said it was destroyed!
News Anchor Long thought lost or destroyed, the famous car turned up at a private auction.
Bob Parr They said it was...
[angry]
Bob Parr THAT'S MY CAR!
Helen Parr [trying on her new costume] This isn't me! I'm not all dark and angsty. I'm Elastigirl! I'm, you know, flexible. I mean, look at the... the...
Bob Parr E designed this?
Helen Parr No. Some guy named Alexander Galbaki.
Bob Parr [chuckles] Glad it's you and not me, 'cause... you're gonna hear from her.
Guy in car Marry me Elastigirl!
Bob Parr [to Lucius over the phone] Suit up. It might get weird.
Lucius Best I'll be there ASAP.
[goes to get his super suit]
Honey Where you goin' ASAP? You better be back ASAP!
[from trailer]
Mr. Incredible [to the Underminer] We meet agai...
[gets sucked into the Underminer's vacuum]
Reflux Name's Reflux. Medical condition or super power, you decide.
Bob Parr [Helen calls Bob on the phone] Hello?
Helen Parr Hey, honey. How are the kids?
Bob Parr [lying] Everything's great.
Helen Parr And Jack-Jack?
Bob Parr [lying] He's in excellent health.
Elastigirl [gleefully, on seeing her new motorcycle] A new Elasticycle!
Bob Parr "Elasticycle"? I didn't know you had a bike.
Elastigirl Hey, I had a mohawk. There's a lot about me you don't know.
Bob Parr Yeah, but... a mohawk?
Elastigirl Eh, you didn't miss anything.
Elastigirl [Mr. Incredible goes into a fighting position towards her] Hey, it's me!
Mr. Incredible Yeah, that's what I thought the last time.
Elastigirl [looks behind her] Kids, what are you... You... came for us?
Violet Parr Don't be mad.
Elastigirl [hugs them in gratitude] Oh, sweetie. How could I be mad? I'm proud.
Screenslaver Supers are no longer in control... I am.
Evelyn Deavor The fact that you saved me doesn't make you right.
Elastigirl But it does make you alive.
Mr. Incredible I can't stear it or stop it, and the Underminer's escaped.
Elastigirl We'll have to stop it... BOB! The monorail!
Violet Parr Tony, this is my mum.
Helen Parr Pleased to meet you.
Violet Parr This is my dad.
Bob Parr Oh, we've met.
Violet Parr And this, is embarrassing, my little brother Dash, and the baby is Jack-Jack. I tried to limit it to ONE parent.
Helen Parr We're all going to a movie too Tony, don't mind us.
Bob Parr We'll be sitting on the other side of the theater. Not watching you!
Evelyn Deavor [Jack Jack enters the control room where the mind-controlled Helen, Bob, and Lucius are in; Evelyn is watching this via tv screens in her office] Wha- a baby?
Violet Parr Violet Parr, Dashiell 'Dash' Parr: [entering room via elevator, having followed Jack Jack] Mom? Dad? Lucius?
[Helen, Bob and Lucius attack the kids, but Violet projects a force field. Jack Jack telekinetically floats out of the force field]
Evelyn Deavor A super baby?
[the mind-controlled Helen grabs Jack Jack and holds him out in front of her]
Jack-Jack Parr [Jack-Jack babbles happily, then notices that his mother's eyes are concealed by the glasses she wearing and is not noticing him. Jack-Jack scowls and starts to telekinetically remove the goggles]
Elastigirl [Elastigirl blinks, coming back from her hypnotized state; gasps] Huh!
Evelyn Deavor [shocked] What? No! No! Put him down! No! Put him down!
[Jack Jack completely takes the goggles off his mother, Helen and telekinetically throws them on the floor]
Elastigirl Kids?
Voyd Hello there, little fella.
Dashiell 'Dash' Parr Hello...
Voyd You kids aren't safe, the Deavors sent us to take you...
Frozone Well, isn't that redundant? The Deavors just sent me here to guard the house. Cause the kids, aren't safe. I get it, managerial screw-up, tell Winston I have this, you understand Miss...?
Voyd Voyd.
Frozone Miss. Voyd... Drive Safely.
Voyd The thing is, he wants us to bring you too.
Frozone Hey...
Frozone That isn't gonna hold them long, Dash grab the baby.
Tony Rydinger I feel kind of bad about it. Maybe I should have said "Hi" or something? It's not her fault superheroes are illegal. And it's not like I don't like strong girls. I'm pretty secure, manhood-wise.
Bob Parr You know where my suit and ties are?
Helen Parr Burned up when...
Bob Parr Bob Parr, Helen Parr: The jet destroyed our house.
Bob Parr [as Violet is blow-drying her hair getting ready for a date] Hey Vi, I want you back here by 10:30.
Violet Parr 11-ish?
Bob Parr 10-ish heading for 9:30-ish...
Violet Parr [defeatedly] 10:30-ish it is...
[sighs]
Elastigirl [Sees Jack-Jack in action for the first time] What the, Jack-Jack has POWERS?
Mr. Incredible We already know! Fight now, talk later!
Evelyn Deavor Welcome aboard, Elastigirl. Although we haven't yet reached our cruising altitude. Feel free to roam about the cabin! Or just relax and let the cabin roam about you!
Evelyn Deavor The reputations of super heroes are ruined. You will never become legal. Ever.
Elastigirl [sounding a bit drunk] Never?
Evelyn Deavor [laughs] No.
Elastigirl Ever?
Evelyn Deavor No.
Elastigirl [gets up and leans on Evelyn] Not even a little smidgee-widgee?
Evelyn Deavor Oh, hypoxia. When you don't have enough oxygen, things seem really silly.
[pushes Elastigirl back on the floor]
Evelyn Deavor Things get sillier and sillier and then you die.
Elastigirl [laughs] I don't wanna die.
Evelyn Deavor Ah, nobody does.
[Evelyn kicks Elastigirl farther away]
Evelyn Deavor Really.
[chuckles wickedly]
Evelyn Deavor Not such a bad way to go.
Bob Parr [Bob is reading Jack-Jack a story to try and lull him to sleep] All over Doozle-dorf, the fribbers of Frupp are going to sleep, 'cause they just can't keep up.
[Starting to doze off]
Bob Parr All over Doozle-dorf, Doozles are dozing. Eyelids so heavy, they're... drooping and...
[He's out]
Bob Parr Zzzz...
Jack-Jack Parr [He taps Bob on the face]
Bob Parr [snaps awake] CLOSING!
[Irritated]
Bob Parr The point is: Everyone, everyone's hitting the sack! Everyone's getting the sleep that they lack!
Elastigirl [to Violet and Dash as the Underminer attacks the city] Watch after Jack-Jack!
Violet Parr But I thought we were gonna go and...
Mr. Incredible You heard your mother!
[to Helen]
Mr. Incredible Trampoline me!
[jumps off of the stretched-out Helen]
Voyd Hello there, little fella.
Dashiell 'Dash' Parr Hello.
Voyd You kids aren't safe, Deavor sent us to take you...
Frozone Well, isn't that redundant? But Deavor just sent me here to guard the house... 'cause the kids aren't safe.
Helen Parr [to Bob over the phone] I couldn't have done this if you hadn't taken over so well.
Winston Deavor Help me bring supers back into the sunlight. We need Elastigirl!
Dashiell 'Dash' Parr [enters the house Winston is letting them live in with Bob, Helen, Violet, and Jack-Jack] Whoa! I LIKE Mom's new job!
Elastigirl [leaves on her motorcycle; to Bob] Bye, sweetie.
Bob Parr I'll watch the kids, no problem.
Lucius Best [to Bob and Helen; gives Bob a card] I was approached by this tycoon. Wants to talk... about hero stuff.
[Bob smiles]
Winston Deavor It's time to make some wrong things right! Help me bring supers back into the sunlight. We need to change people's perceptions about superheroes, and Elastigirl is our best play.
Mr. Incredible Better than... me?
[Elastigirl clears her throat and gives Mr. Incredible a glare]
[from trailer]
Lucius Best [Jack-Jack disappears from the room] WHAT THE?
Bob Parr [waves cookie in the air for Jack-Jack] Num num, cookie!
Lucius Best Oh my gosh!
Bob Parr Cookie!
Lucius Best [Jack-Jack appears and eats the cookie] Whoa, K! That... is freaky.
Elastigirl [Helen, Bob and Lucius are under Screenslaver/Evelyn's mind control] Years of mandated hiding and silence have made us bitter. You bring us out into the light, only to clean up the messes your lack of discipline creates.
Mr. Incredible Your bodies and your character are weak. Your promises are empty and you will pay for it.
Frozone We no longer serve you, we serve only us. May the fittest survive.
Brick I am called Brick.
Elastigirl Nice to meet you, Brick. Uh, where are you from?
Brick Wisconsin.
[an exhausted Bob has just discovered on TV that his old car, the Incredibile has been discovered and owned by a tycoon via private auction]
Bob Parr [in a daze] They said that it was beyond repair...
Dashiell 'Dash' Parr [amazed] You drove that?
Bob Parr [anger gradually growing] They said it was destroyed... They said it was... .
[shouts; outraged]
Bob Parr THAT'S MY CAR!
[Runs off to find the car remote to the Incredibile.]
[an exhausted Bob/Mr. Incredible drives up to Edna Mode's mansion security gates. Edna's face appears on the security screen]
Edna Mode Galbaki? Elastigirl's super suit...
[outraged]
Edna Mode ...is by Galbaki? EXPLAIN YOURSELF!
[Bob opens his mouth to speak. The baby Jack-Jack; who is behind him, unseen by Edna; makes cooing and babbling noises. Edna thinks Bob is making the noises]
Edna Mode Oh My God... You're worse than I thought!
Bob Parr [clarifying the sounds] It's the *baby*! I brought the baby!
[reveals Jack Jack in the back seat]
Edna Mode [ironically, yet convinced] Highly unusual!
Violet Parr It was Dicker! You told him about Tony!
Bob Parr Honey, please...
Violet Parr You had me erased from Tony's mind!
[She storms upstairs and slams the door. Jack-Jack spills his bowl of cereal, Bob gets down to the floor to clean his mess. Then Violet storms back downstairs with her super suit]
Violet Parr I hate superheroes, and I renounce them!
[She tries to destroy her super suit in the garbage disposal, then tried biting it off, growls as she throws it at the wall. She storms back upstairs]
Dashiell 'Dash' Parr Is she having adolescence?
[She slams the door again]
[Elastigirl finds herself tided to a chair in a glass enclosed chamber in sub-zero temperature. She tries to stretch her arm, but groans in pain]
Evelyn Deavor [appearing on the other side of the glass; coolly] I would resist the temptation to stretch. The temperature around you is well below freezing, try the stretch and... you'll break.
Elastigirl [put two-and-two together] So, you're the Screenslaver.
Evelyn Deavor Yes... and no. Let's say I created the character and pre-recorded the messages.
Elastigirl Does Winston know?
Evelyn Deavor [laughs] That I'm Screenslaver? Of course not! Do you know what "Mr. Free-Enterprise" would do with my hypnosis technology?
Elastigirl Worse than what you're doing?
Evelyn Deavor Hey, I'm using the technology to destroy people's trust in it... like I'm using superheroes.
Elastigirl Who did I put in jail?
Evelyn Deavor Pizza delivery guy. Seemed the right height, build. He gave you a pretty good fight. I should say *I* gave you a pretty good fight *through him*!
Elastigirl Doesn't it bother you that an innocent man is in jail?
Evelyn Deavor [indifferently] Eh, he was surly... and the pizza was cold.
Elastigirl [angrily] I counted on you!
Evelyn Deavor That's why you failed.
Elastigirl [taken aback] WHAT?
Evelyn Deavor Why would you count on me? Because I built you a bike? Because my brother know the words to your theme song? *We don't know each other*!
Elastigirl [vehement] But you can count me anyway!
Evelyn Deavor [bitterly] I'm supposed to, aren't I? Because you have some strange abilities, and a shiny costume, I'm supposed to put my life into your *gloved* hands. THAT'S what my father believed... When our home was broken into, my mother wanted to hide. Begged my father to use the safe room. But father insisted on calling his superhero friends. He died, pointlessly, *stupidly*... waiting for heroes to save the day.
Elastigirl But why would... your brother...
Evelyn Deavor [snaps] ... is a CHILD!
[normally]
Evelyn Deavor He remembers the time when there were parents and superheroes. So, like a child, Winston conflates the two - mommy and daddy went away, *because* superheroes went away.
[fiercely]
Evelyn Deavor Our sweet parents were *fools* to put their lives into anybody else's hands! SUPERHEROES KEEP US WEAK!
Elastigirl [tensely] Are you going to kill me?
Evelyn Deavor Nah... Using you is better. You are going to help me make sure that superheroes remain illegal... forever.
[Evelyn presses a button on a remote, activating the hypnosis goggles, sending Elastigirl into a brainwashed trance]
Elastigirl Your tracker worked like a charm, Evelyn. You're a genius.
Evelyn Deavor Aw shucks. I'm just the genius behind the genius.
Dashiell 'Dash' Parr We want to fight bad guys!
Jack-Jack Parr [exited babbling]
Helen Parr NO, YOU DON'T!
