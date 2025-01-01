[Elastigirl finds herself tided to a chair in a glass enclosed chamber in sub-zero temperature. She tries to stretch her arm, but groans in pain]

Evelyn Deavor [appearing on the other side of the glass; coolly] I would resist the temptation to stretch. The temperature around you is well below freezing, try the stretch and... you'll break.

Elastigirl [put two-and-two together] So, you're the Screenslaver.

Evelyn Deavor Yes... and no. Let's say I created the character and pre-recorded the messages.

Elastigirl Does Winston know?

Evelyn Deavor [laughs] That I'm Screenslaver? Of course not! Do you know what "Mr. Free-Enterprise" would do with my hypnosis technology?

Elastigirl Worse than what you're doing?

Evelyn Deavor Hey, I'm using the technology to destroy people's trust in it... like I'm using superheroes.

Elastigirl Who did I put in jail?

Evelyn Deavor Pizza delivery guy. Seemed the right height, build. He gave you a pretty good fight. I should say *I* gave you a pretty good fight *through him*!

Elastigirl Doesn't it bother you that an innocent man is in jail?

Evelyn Deavor [indifferently] Eh, he was surly... and the pizza was cold.

Elastigirl [angrily] I counted on you!

Evelyn Deavor That's why you failed.

Evelyn Deavor Why would you count on me? Because I built you a bike? Because my brother know the words to your theme song? *We don't know each other*!

Elastigirl [vehement] But you can count me anyway!

Evelyn Deavor [bitterly] I'm supposed to, aren't I? Because you have some strange abilities, and a shiny costume, I'm supposed to put my life into your *gloved* hands. THAT'S what my father believed... When our home was broken into, my mother wanted to hide. Begged my father to use the safe room. But father insisted on calling his superhero friends. He died, pointlessly, *stupidly*... waiting for heroes to save the day.

Elastigirl But why would... your brother...

Evelyn Deavor [snaps] ... is a CHILD!

[normally]

Evelyn Deavor He remembers the time when there were parents and superheroes. So, like a child, Winston conflates the two - mommy and daddy went away, *because* superheroes went away.

[fiercely]

Evelyn Deavor Our sweet parents were *fools* to put their lives into anybody else's hands! SUPERHEROES KEEP US WEAK!

Elastigirl [tensely] Are you going to kill me?

Evelyn Deavor Nah... Using you is better. You are going to help me make sure that superheroes remain illegal... forever.