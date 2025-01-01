Lucius Best
[about Jack-Jack; to tired-out Bob]
Looks normal to me. When did this start happening?
Bob Parr
Since Helen got the job.
Bob Parr
Are you kidding? I can't tell her about this, not while she's doing hero work!
Jack-Jack Parr
[sees Helen on the TV]
Mama!
Elastigirl
[on television; reused footage of The Incredibles]
Girls, come on! Leave the saving of the world to the men? I don't think so!
Jack-Jack Parr
Mama!
[points at the TV]
Bob Parr
[turns off the TV with the remote]
I've got to succeed! So she can succeed! So WE can succeed!
Lucius Best
I get it, Bob! I get it! When was the last time you slept?
Bob Parr
Who keeps track of that? Besides, he's a baby. I can handle it, I got this handled.
Lucius Best
So... you're good then? You got everything under control? Right?
[sees Jack-Jack playing with the remote, who then disappears into another dimension]
Bob Parr
Cookie! Jack-Jack, want a cookie? Num num, cookie?
[Jack-Jack makes noises from the other dimension]
Bob Parr
Jack-Jack, num num! Num num, cookie! Cookie!
Bob Parr
Cookie!
Bob Parr
Cookie!
[Jack-Jack reappears; Bob gives the cookie to him]
Lucius Best
Whoa, K! Okay, so he can still hear you from...
Bob Parr
... from the other dimension.