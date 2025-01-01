Menu
Dave Wait a second. Are they eating chicken? Ladies, run!
Deborah Where do we find a king in Bethlehem?
Cyrus Well, if memory serves, a king is set apart from the Philippians with an oriental headdress.
Felix Audible what?
Deborah They wear hats!
[Someone wearing a hat walks by]
Felix [shouts] They're coming for you, your majesty! Run for your life!
[Felix's words come off as camel sounds bellowing out to the man who runs off to uncanny valley as a result]
Felix Run like the wind!
Deborah Will you cut that out? We'll never find him tied up here. We have to go out and search.
Felix That's it! I'm biting through the reins!
Cyrus Don't you dare! That is fine Corinthian leather! Do you have any idea how much that cost?
Felix Are you kidding me?
Deborah No. He's right.
Joseph Okay! Nobody panic! I've got the bag, I've got the clothes, I've got the sheep... Why do I have a sheep?
Bo I can't let them down. I can try praying. Now, how did Mary do this?
[tries to clasp his hooves into praying position]
Bo Never mind. It's fine.
[speaks to the star]
Bo God? Hello? Um... I don't really know how this works, or if you listen to prayers from donkeys, but I've seen Mary do this many times, and I don't know what else to do. My friends need help. I thought if I followed the star, it would lead me to where I'm supposed to be, but I failed them. What do you want me to do?
Deborah What if it's not a party at all? What if we're doing something important like meeting the Son of God?
Felix [as he and Cyrus glare at Deborah] Uh-oh. Deborah is crazier than a box of rocks.
Cyrus I believe the expression is dumb as a box of rocks.
Felix You ever shake a box of rocks? They sound crazy!
Ruth Bo, where are you going?
Bo We've got a baby to meet! Come on!
Felix After all that, it is a baby shower! You were right the whole time!
Cyrus You had it right as well. It is a birthday party. Literally, it's the day of his birth.
Deborah Uh-huh. I'm gonna let them have this one.
Felix So this is Bethle-ham?
Cyrus It is pronounced Bethle-hem.
Felix That's what I said: Bethleham.
Cyrus Hem. Ahem, like you're clearing your throat.
Felix That's what I've been saying. You need to get your ears checked.
Felix I knew it. It's a birthday party for the new king.
Cyrus No, no. I'm pretty certain it's a baby shower.
Deborah Or maybe they're referring to the coming Messiah. The Son of God.
Cyrus Okay, now, I'm starting to worry about her.
Felix Deborah, are you okay? How many hooves am I holding up?
[Deborah sighs and rolls her eyes]
Felix What are they saying?
Cyrus Shh. I can't make it out, but it's something about the King of the... Shoes?
Felix King of the Shoes? That's what this is about?
Deborah Uh-uh. That can't be right.
Felix Wow! Look! That's gold slippers! King of the Shoes, no doubt!
Cyrus That, Felix, is money and no taste.
Deborah Can we move past the shoes?
Felix Look at that guy! You see him?
Cyrus Oh, he's just a royal dog-walker. Trust me. Felix, I know these things.
Felix What? Dog-walker? He's like a nightmare wearing a helmet!
Herod We must find this king at once. I will send my scribes to the task. In the meantime, I invite you to stay in the palace as my royal guests.
Balthazar No, no. That's not necessary, Sire.
Herod Oh, but I insist.
Cyrus Okay, that was sinister!
Felix We're leaving! We are not going to do any slumber parties with any evil shoe king! No thank you.
[They get caught by the guards]
Deborah Too late.
Balthazar For Jesus, Gold.
Melchior Myrrh.
Caspar Do you like Frankincense? I never know what to get.
Deborah You know? I think people are going to remember this night. What happened around this manger will be celebrated for thousands of years. Families will come together and exchange presents and sing carols all to remember the grace of this moment that we are witnessing right now.
[Felix and Cyrus break into laughter]
Cyrus Okay, Deborah.
Felix She's back to talking crazy again!
Deborah Uh-huh.
Dave I can carry two grapes. One in each talon. Thank you very much.
Abby [sitting on Deborah's head] This seat taken?
Rufus [as the hunter lifts his sword at them] We're gonna die! We're gonna die!
[the hunter frees the dogs]
Rufus We're gonna live! We're gonna live!
Thaddeus Someone's going to die!
Dave Ruth, I know we had our personal issues, but we have got to set them aside and find Bo!
Ruth We have personal issues? Dave, you are a delight!
Dave I am a delight. Thank you for noticing.
Bo The miller's on my tail!
Dave Yeah, and he does not look happy.
Miller I am not happy!
Old Donkey There's nothing out there for ya, kid.
Bo Things are changing, and I'm not gonna be in here forever. That star means something.
Bo See? I knew that would work.
Dave Just like we planned... with a momentary near-death income.
Old Donkey Any new escape plans, kid?
Bo What's the point? Always gonna be stuck on the same old wheel with the same old view.
Edith What's your name, sweetie?
Bo Bo?
Leah Bo is a funny word! Bo bo bo... bo-bo-bo-bo-bo bo bo...
Zach What? That's his name? And you're singing him a song?
Bo I'm doomed.
Edith They're not usually like this. You caught us at a bad time.
Leah We haven't slept in nine months!
Bo Nine months?
Zach Not a wink!
Bo Oh, so that explains your eyes.
Zach What? What's wrong with my eyes?
Bo Nothing.
Edith Yep. No sleep at all since that giant nightlight turned on.
Bo Light?
Zach All you can do is lie awake and listen to the crickets.
Edith Ta-da!
[They show Bo the manger that the star's light is shining down on. A heavenly choir is heard which fades into Leah's obnoxious singing]
Leah Sorry. Too excited. Zach and Edith don't like the spotlight, but I think it's beautiful.
Rufus We're bad dogs.
Bo You don't have to be. You're free now.
Bo There's gotta be a better hiding place.
[hides behind a basket]
Bo Okay, not there.
[hides behind a clay pot]
Bo Not there either.
[hides behind a chalice]
Bo Why can't I be smaller? The one time I wish I was smaller.
Bo Once my leg is healed, it's time for Operation: Kick Me Out.
Dave Good. Now, I'm an expert at this type of thing, so listen up. Things I found that tend to tick people off: Jumping out and scaring them. Singing really loudly early in the morning. Staring at them while they eat. At the risk of stating the obvious, a well-placed number two. Breaking things. Setting things on fire. Licking things that don't want to be licked.
Rufus Thaddeus, do you think I'm bad at being bad?
Bo Nope! That's it! No more of your terrible shortcuts! We are... Huh?
[sees Mary and Joseph]
Bo Hey, look! It's Mary! That's them!
Dave Guess we'll have to take my terrible shortcut. You're welcome.
Ruth Have you ever been to Bethlehem before?
Bo We've never been anywhere before.
Ruth Well, you're in for a treat. The Samaritan Mountains are beautiful this time of year. Deadly steep, but great views.
Bo You've been to Bethlehem?
Ruth Are you kidding? I grew up around there! I know all the ins and outs, how to avoid predators and treacherous high cliffs.
Dave The treacherous cliffs!
[laughs]
Dave You're not seriously considering this, are you?
Bo Come on, Ruth. Lead the way.
Ruth Sheep are usually better at following, but I will do my best. Let's go, flock.
Cyrus You know? I think he might be up to something.
Deborah He's using the wise men to track down the new king.
Felix [shouts] Yeah! Plus, did you see him crumple that flower?
Cyrus Cyrus, Deborah: Shoosh!
Cyrus We have to warn the new king.
Deborah Pack your bags, boys. Looks like we're going to Bethlehem.
Dave What are we doing? We're not going to stop those giant scary dogs with a fluffy sheep and a tiny donkey. Even with a very masculine and brave dove. We need backup. Where do you find a dog-eating hippopotamus in Bethlehem?
[He bumps in to Cyrus, Deborah and Felix, who at the moment are all tangled up, and from Dave's perspective, they look like all three of their heads are on the same body]
Dave A three-headed camel? Nice!
Zachariah Joseph, you must be the happiest man in the world! Well, second happiest. Definitely on the happiest side!
Cyrus The king is set apart from the Philippians with an auto-mental headdress.
Felix Audible what?
Deborah They wear hats.
Ruth Excellent climbing form, Bo! Be the wedge!
Bo It's here! I can't believe this!
Edith Me neither.
Bo You don't understand. That light! That's the star! This is where it's been leading me! But... Mary... Joseph! Guys, I gotta get out of here! Can you help me?
Zach I gotcha! I'm gonna chew him free!
[he starts gnawing on the wood that Bo's rope is tied to]
Zach Woody!
Bo No! Try biting the...
Leah I know! I'll sing you free!
[sings a loud and lengthy melody]
Bo That was beautiful... but not helpful.
Zach I think I got a splinter in my tongue.
[Leah continues to sing obnoxiously as Zach flails around]
Edith Step aside.
[bites off the rope freeing Bo]
Bo Yes, yes! That's perfect! Now, I just gotta get past that gate!
[charges at the gate and slams head first into it]
Edith Has that ever worked for you?
Bo No, actually.
Thaddeus Hold it right there, camels!
[the camels act scared]
Rufus I bet they can play that game we made up.
Thaddeus That was fun. What was it called again?
Rufus How high?
[they snicker]
Thaddeus On three. One... two... three!
[They bark at the camels. Cryus hops onto Deborah's back. Felix hops onto Cyrus. Deborah loses balance and falls over. The dogs laugh]
Thaddeus How high?
Rufus Camel high!
Felix Look with your eyes!
Rufus Thaddeus, are we good dogs now?
Thaddeus We have to try.
Bo Guys, I carried a king on my back!
Dave We're never going to hear the end of this, are we?
Ruth And I hope we never do.
Bo Do you see anything?
Ruth Uh... What are we looking for?
Dave Looks like it's up to me!
[flies up to the killer]
Dave Nope! Too big! Too big!
[flies behind Ruth]
Dave Ruth, looks like it's up to you!
Ruth To me? I knew this day would come!
[charges]
Ruth For the flock!
[the killer kicks her away]
Bo Mary's having a baby!
Leah A baby? I love babies!
Zach Bring him back here! There's plenty of room in the stable!
Edith Great. Now, we'll never sleep.
Cyrus I expected a left turn two deserts ago.
Deborah I can't believe we passed that last oasis. I'm getting thirsty.
Felix These wise guys are lost!
Deborah Wise men don't get lost, Felix.
Felix So you're saying they know where this birthday party is?
Cyrus And what makes you so certain it's a birthday party?
Deborah Oh, here we go.
Felix Have you seen the presents these guys are bringing? Gold? Myrrh? Frankincense?
Cyrus Could be a baby shower. You bring presents to a baby shower.
Felix Baby shower? What's a baby going to do with frankincense, silly camel? It's a birthday party!
Angel Fear not, for you have been favored by God to conceive and bear a son.
Mary A... a son? But how?
Angel The Holy Spirit will overshadow you, and the child will be called the Son of God, for nothing is impossible with God.
Mary Thank you. Do I say thank you? I mean, yes. Let it be done just as you say.
Ruth Hey, everybody! What's up? It's me, Ruth!
[Ruth's flock steps away from her]
Ruth Okay, I know you guys think it was crazy for me to leave and follow the star, but you wouldn't believe all the adventures I've had out there, and the biggest one of all is happening tonight. I made new friends, and they need my help, so this time, you gotta follow me.
[the flock ignores her]
Ruth Guys?
[they still ignore her]
Ruth [shouts] This is important!
[She stamps her hoof down, and lightning strikes in sync with it. This catches the flock's attention. Ruth looks at her hoof as if to say, "Did I do that?" Then a light beams down from the sky]
Ruth Whoa.
[the Angel appears before the flock and the shepherds]
Angel Fear not. I bring good tidings of great joy, for unto you is born this day a savior... Christ, the Lord.
Ruth Told ya it was important.
Dave This is what I get for having a friend who can't fly! You know? Gates were never a problem before I met you!
Bo They left the gate open! I'll make a run for it. Dave, you jump out and create a distraction.
Dave What? No! Terrible plan! Why don't you create a distraction and I run for it?
Bo Because I'm the one that's trapped in here, and you can fly, as you keep telling me!
Dave All valid points.
Rufus I smell something. I can smell... a dog! Thaddeus, there is definitely a dog in here... Oh, I smell me.
Bo Mary, you are in real danger! You need to hear what I am going to say extremely carefully!
[It comes out to Mary and Joseph as just donkey sounds]
Mary Ever feel like he's trying to talk to us?
Joseph Why is he here? Where did he come from?
Bo She's not getting it. Okay, new plan. Can you two act like dogs?
Dave What do you think?
Ruth Uh, yes. I do a great dog. Dogs are my fourth best animal.
Bo Great. Just follow my lead.
[imitates Mary]
Bo Look at me. I'm Mary. I'm so pregnant.
[imitates Joseph]
Bo I'm Joseph. I'm in a bad mood. Dur dur dur dur dur...
Joseph Wait a minute. Is that supposed to be me?
Mary [chuckles] It's totally you.
Bo [imitating Mary] Oh no! Here come the dogs!
[to Ruth]
Bo That's you guys.
Ruth Oh! Oh! Uh...
[pants]
Ruth Woof! Woof woof woof! Throw me a stick, and I'll bring it right back! Ooh, what's this? It's a tail?
[chases her tail]
Dave Seriously? We're doing this instead of the royal caravan?
Bo No, Ruth, you're a scary dog. Just be meaner.
Ruth Oh, meaner? You mean like...
[makes an ugly face]
Ruth ... THIS?
Bo Yah!
[Ruth pounces on Bo]
Bo Oh no! He got me! If only a certain donkey had warned me.
[Mary and Joseph are still not getting it]
Joseph There's something seriously wrong with those animals.
Mary I think Bo's trying to tell us something.
Bo Come on... come on...
Mary I think he wants... a belly rub!
Bo What? No! I mean, yes, always, but not now!
Dave Guys, donkeys are stubborn.
Bo Yeah.
Dave He's not gonna tell you anything.
Bo Sorry, guys.
Dave You're gonna have to torture it out of him.
Bo Wait, what?
Zach Be gone! Away with you!
Bo God?
Zach Now it's talking back! There's nothing to fear, Zach. It's all a figment of your imagination. Just a realistic vision of a donkey talking to God that won't stop eyeballing you!
Bo You guys are pretty scary, and you might be stronger than I am, but if you want to get to my friends, you'll have to get passed me first.
Rufus No problem, donkey! Getting passed you is my middle name!
[Rufus charges towards Bo about to attack him]
Bo [gasps] What is that?
Rufus [stops and turns to where Bo is looking] What's what? I wasn't supposed to look, was I?
Bo Donkey kick!
[bucks Rufus with his hind legs]
Ruth Those guys? Oh, yeah. They've been following us since we came down the cliff.
Dave Couldn't you have pointed that out sooner?
Ruth And now, our tour will continue past these pebbles on the path. Watch your step, watch your step, and watch your step.
Dave [to Bo] I blame you for this.
Thaddeus I hate that dancing bird.
Rufus I know. He's so talented!
Dave You guys here for the show?
Thaddeus What show?
Dave What?
[laughs]
Dave What show? The silly dog asks. You're adorable. The Dance of the Royal Dove, of course. Played in Rome? Six years? Rave reviews? Cesar saw it twice. Made him cry. He won't admit that, cuz you know, he's Cesar and all, but he definitely cried like a baby!
Joseph You look so beautiful.
Mary So do you... Well, handsome.
[last lines]
Mary What have you been up to all night, Bo?
Bo Ruth, you stay here and guard Mary. If anything happens, warn us.
Ruth Yeah. We should have a secret signal!
Bo Sounds great!
Bo Hey, pal! What's new out there today?
Dave Oh, you know. Not a whole lot. It's Nazareth. That rooster over on Fifth Street overslept again, and that horse, um... what is his name? Jeremiah? Hessikiah? There's an iah in there. He lost a shoe. And, well, it's barely worth mentioning, but the royal caravan is rolling through town today.
Bo What? The royal caravan? Are you kidding?
Dave No, buddy! For real! I spotted them outside of town and had to come here to tell you!
Bo Today is the day we've been waiting for!
Dave Nazareth can kiss my gleaming white tail feathers goodbye!
Dave You'd never make it without me. I am a bird of the world. I know how things work out there. You are a donkey of a barn. A very small, ill-smelling barn.
Bo Dave? Dave?
Dave I'm under you and in a lot of pain!
Bo [gets up] Dave? Where are you?
Dave I'm right here, on your butt!
