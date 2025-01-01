BoGod? Hello? Um... I don't really know how this works, or if you listen to prayers from donkeys, but I've seen Mary do this many times, and I don't know what else to do. My friends need help. I thought if I followed the star, it would lead me to where I'm supposed to be, but I failed them. What do you want me to do?
DeborahWhat if it's not a party at all? What if we're doing something important like meeting the Son of God?
Felix[as he and Cyrus glare at Deborah]Uh-oh. Deborah is crazier than a box of rocks.
CyrusI believe the expression is dumb as a box of rocks.
FelixYou ever shake a box of rocks? They sound crazy!
CasparDo you like Frankincense? I never know what to get.
DeborahYou know? I think people are going to remember this night. What happened around this manger will be celebrated for thousands of years. Families will come together and exchange presents and sing carols all to remember the grace of this moment that we are witnessing right now.
BoWhy can't I be smaller? The one time I wish I was smaller.
BoOnce my leg is healed, it's time for Operation: Kick Me Out.
DaveGood. Now, I'm an expert at this type of thing, so listen up. Things I found that tend to tick people off: Jumping out and scaring them. Singing really loudly early in the morning. Staring at them while they eat. At the risk of stating the obvious, a well-placed number two. Breaking things. Setting things on fire. Licking things that don't want to be licked.
DeborahPack your bags, boys. Looks like we're going to Bethlehem.
DaveWhat are we doing? We're not going to stop those giant scary dogs with a fluffy sheep and a tiny donkey. Even with a very masculine and brave dove. We need backup. Where do you find a dog-eating hippopotamus in Bethlehem?
[He bumps in to Cyrus, Deborah and Felix, who at the moment are all tangled up, and from Dave's perspective, they look like all three of their heads are on the same body]
RuthOkay, I know you guys think it was crazy for me to leave and follow the star, but you wouldn't believe all the adventures I've had out there, and the biggest one of all is happening tonight. I made new friends, and they need my help, so this time, you gotta follow me.
DaveWhat show? The silly dog asks. You're adorable. The Dance of the Royal Dove, of course. Played in Rome? Six years? Rave reviews? Cesar saw it twice. Made him cry. He won't admit that, cuz you know, he's Cesar and all, but he definitely cried like a baby!
DaveOh, you know. Not a whole lot. It's Nazareth. That rooster over on Fifth Street overslept again, and that horse, um... what is his name? Jeremiah? Hessikiah? There's an iah in there. He lost a shoe. And, well, it's barely worth mentioning, but the royal caravan is rolling through town today.