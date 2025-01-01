[Ruth's flock steps away from her]

Ruth Okay, I know you guys think it was crazy for me to leave and follow the star, but you wouldn't believe all the adventures I've had out there, and the biggest one of all is happening tonight. I made new friends, and they need my help, so this time, you gotta follow me.

[the flock ignores her]

[they still ignore her]

Ruth [shouts] This is important!

[She stamps her hoof down, and lightning strikes in sync with it. This catches the flock's attention. Ruth looks at her hoof as if to say, "Did I do that?" Then a light beams down from the sky]

[the Angel appears before the flock and the shepherds]

Angel Fear not. I bring good tidings of great joy, for unto you is born this day a savior... Christ, the Lord.