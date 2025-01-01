Menu
Kinoafisha Films Everybody Wants Some!! Everybody Wants Some!! Movie Quotes

Willoughby We came for a good time, not for a long time.
Finnegan Have you noticed whenever we're around baseball all we talk about is pussy. Now, we're actually around a few potentially interesting young women, all you talk about is baseball. It's a little fucked up!
Jay I'm too philosophical for this shit!
Finnegan That just went from cute to restraining order.
McReynolds Voluntary means mandatory.
Roper [singing] I'm Rope a Dope. A proud Cherokee. I stay busy chopping girls' cherry trees. I'll show you my buns if the booze is free. Hands on the wheel and fondue my cheese. Hey, ladies, please pass me another. I'm not a rubber lover glover, I don't need no love buffer. I'ma do like Pete Ward and go undercover. Make a sister leave a brother. We goin' make a little trouble.
McReynolds [exhales, speaking] You're the new guy?
Dale [resuming song] Dale Douglas! Flier than a Cutlass Supreme. Southeast Texas Cherokees. We the team. Finn, me, and Coma. We got Mac in between. Number one position player. Make these girls wanna scream. Wakin' up in a dream. Lucid so sweet. We make you toothless. To put it plain and simple. We the cream of the crop. Cherokees are never leavin' the top. Douglas.
Willoughby My name is Wiiloughby. I know the master plan. I got the sun and the stars in the palm of my hand. Carl Sagan knows the universe is eternal. I'm gonna burn this down till my brain's a kernel.
Finnegan Dr. Finnegan, so epicurean. Indulge in the BMOC. There's only one thing bigger than my IQ. And it stops around my knee. Let me drop a Finnegism and make a Finnegasm. Expand the universe. Make it shudder and spasm. 'Cause when you party like a savage. Speak like a poet. You cha-chao before you even know it.
Brumley [rapping in fast monotone] Hey, guys. The name's Alex Brumley. I'm gonna break it to you fresh. All the guys around here punch me. 'Cause they know that I'm the best. It's my first days of college. I'm just trying to fit in. So won't you come with me and please be my friend? Please?
Nesbit Brumley, shut the fuck up!
[sings]
Nesbit Now, I'm Nesbit. No shame with no game. I'm throwing money down the drain like no thing. The best in a-gambling. Nesbit's a-rambling. Submarine pitch. And the Mac can't handle it. Cherokee chow. Coo-coo-capow in Texas. With the cactus and cows. Amityville? More like Amity-vile. Sick to the bone but we come with style.
Coma So they call Coma. Told the girl "hop on." Throwing cheers to my boys. 'Cause I'm a superstitious fella. Known to get a little drunk. But I'm here to make some noise.
Jay Master plan for a higher man. Do it all wrong. Don't fuck it up to make it all right. Drink my cup. Schlong as long as the Nile's bong. Hit it, bitch, I'm 95 strong. I'm the raw dog. Rawest of raw. Four screwdrivers. One fat straw, baby!
Plummer My name's Tyrone but they call me Plum. I call the whole game but they call me dumb. Beer for breakfast. My Cap'n Crunch. Spread your girl's legs and then I have lunch.
Plummer I wish I had a tail
[to Himself]
Plummer F**k, that would be awesome
Finnegan You get a bunch of competitors together and you are addicted to winning
Beuter [rapping the last lines] Well, hey, oh hey. This will make your day. Boy, they call me Billy A. I like to chew and a-spit. And throw a ball a little bit. Boy, you better stay out of my way.
Jake Enough with that, Jake here. Just a chill dude. I'll sweep you off your feet. No need to be crude. If I sense any question. I'll put you to the test. If it's a crime to be sexy then you're under arrest.
Beuter You talkin' to me?
Jake No, can't you see?
Beuter Well, who you talking to?
Jake Uh, dude, not you.
Beuter Well, okay, dude, you kinda rude. I ain't really a fan of that attitude.
Jake As I was saying before Billy interrupted. We just having good times, baby. Nothing too corrupted. If you need a little insight on who I am. Let me break it down for you right now with my jam. Unlike Finn I don't drop to the knee. 'Cause I got a bigger secret I drop to my feet. I'm the kinda guy that'll meet you after class. Take pride in my pitching. Like Rope and his ass. Now, come over here with those luscious thighs. I'll make you feel loved while Willy's getting high.
[fade out]
Coma I don't really think we fit in here.
Finnegan No no, you don't fit in. Okay I told you to change. Will you at least untuck your shirt? You look like a bible salesman.
Coma These people could really use the bible.
