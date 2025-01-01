Menu
Kinoafisha Films Their Finest Their Finest Movie Quotes

Their Finest Movie Quotes

Phyl Moore They're afraid they won't be able to put us back in the box when this is over, and it makes them belligerent.
Tom Buckley It's never for anything. Why do you think that people like films? It's because stories are structured; have a shape, a purpose, a meaning; and when things gone bad they're still a part of a plan; there's a point to them. Unlike life.
Phyl Moore He is an actor. Unless you have reviewed him, had intercourse with him, or done both simultaneously, he won't remember you.
Tom Buckley Film, Mrs Cole. Real life with the boring bits cut out. Don't confuse facts with truth, and, for Christ's sake, don't let either of them get in the way of the story.
Ambrose Hilliard You and me, given opportunities only because young men are gone... or dying. But to turn our back on those opportunities, even when one has suffered such great loss, wouldn't that be giving death dominion over life?
Catrin Cole Anything else?
Tom Buckley Since you're so keen to flex your femininity, you can tidy up!
Gabriel Baker Wonderful! Authenticity, optimism and a dog!
Phyl Moore Are you a cinema goer?
Catrin Cole Yes.
Phyl Moore Then you'll be familiar with informationals. We sandwich them between the support and the main features so the public to be informed don't have time to escape.
[Ambrose Hilliard strays into the frame during a shoot]
Walter, The Director (Careless Talk Film) Cut! Can someone please get Mr. Hilliard out of Dunkirk?
Roger Swain [to Catrin] Ministry wages start at three and ten, and obviously they can't pay you as much as the chaps. So shall we say two pound a week?
Phyl Moore Do you know? If one were 20 years younger and differently inclined, one would almost be tempted...
Tom Buckley Banished from the set. What in God's name possessed you?
Catrin Cole The actor was ruining the script.
Tom Buckley Of course he was, he's an actor.
