Phyl MooreThey're afraid they won't be able to put us back in the box when this is over, and it makes them belligerent.
Tom BuckleyIt's never for anything. Why do you think that people like films? It's because stories are structured; have a shape, a purpose, a meaning; and when things gone bad they're still a part of a plan; there's a point to them. Unlike life.
Phyl MooreHe is an actor. Unless you have reviewed him, had intercourse with him, or done both simultaneously, he won't remember you.
Tom BuckleyFilm, Mrs Cole. Real life with the boring bits cut out. Don't confuse facts with truth, and, for Christ's sake, don't let either of them get in the way of the story.
Ambrose HilliardYou and me, given opportunities only because young men are gone... or dying. But to turn our back on those opportunities, even when one has suffered such great loss, wouldn't that be giving death dominion over life?