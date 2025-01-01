Menu
Films
The Opposite Sex
The Opposite Sex Movie Quotes
The Opposite Sex Movie Quotes
Therapy patient's husband
So, I'm finally feeling, I'm into it, y'know... and she starts yelling, she's screaming! I thought, 'ok, and she's feeling my girth.'
Regina
[laughing uproariously] No: NO! I've been waiting for that one since the day we were married; NO: he was pressing his elbow into my arm and it hurt!
Therapy patient's husband
Oh, yes, which she so rudely HAS to point out...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ellen
Needle-dick!
Kendrick
That's slander!
Ellen
Slander is lying!
Kendrick
You wan see this thing right now?...
[stands up; stenographer keeps typing]
Kendrick
... I want it noted that I offered to measure.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
