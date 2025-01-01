Menu
Therapy patient's husband So, I'm finally feeling, I'm into it, y'know... and she starts yelling, she's screaming! I thought, 'ok, and she's feeling my girth.'
Regina [laughing uproariously] No: NO! I've been waiting for that one since the day we were married; NO: he was pressing his elbow into my arm and it hurt!
Therapy patient's husband Oh, yes, which she so rudely HAS to point out...
Ellen Needle-dick!
Kendrick That's slander!
Ellen Slander is lying!
Kendrick You wan see this thing right now?...
[stands up; stenographer keeps typing]
Kendrick ... I want it noted that I offered to measure.
