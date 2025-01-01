Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Kings of the Road
Kings of the Road Movie Quotes
Robert Lander
What are you writing?
Little Boy
I'm describing a train station. Everything I see.
Robert Lander
And what do you see?
Little Boy
The tracks, the gravel, the timetable, the sky, the clouds. A man with a suitcase. An empty suitcase!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Hanns Zischler
Patrik Kroytser
