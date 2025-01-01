Kesa [after Moritoo grabs her in a strong embrace] What are you doing?

Moritoo Endô You refuse no matter what?

Kesa Yes.

Moritoo Endô Then I'm ready. You're mine now!

Kesa No matter what you say, female virtue won't allow it.

Moritoo Endô Drop your husband. Leave Wataru.

Kesa I can't do that.

Moritoo Endô Why can't you? I, Moritoo, will slay Wataru. I won't stop with Wataru. If needed, your aunt too. I might have to kill you too!

Kesa [the camera moves in for an intense close-up of Kesa] Are you ready to do all that? Do you want me that much?