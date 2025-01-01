Kesa
[after Moritoo grabs her in a strong embrace]
What are you doing?
Moritoo Endô
You refuse no matter what?
Kesa
Yes.
Moritoo Endô
Then I'm ready. You're mine now!
Kesa
No matter what you say, female virtue won't allow it.
Moritoo Endô
Drop your husband. Leave Wataru.
Kesa
I can't do that.
Moritoo Endô
Why can't you? I, Moritoo, will slay Wataru. I won't stop with Wataru. If needed, your aunt too. I might have to kill you too!
Kesa
[the camera moves in for an intense close-up of Kesa]
Are you ready to do all that? Do you want me that much?
Moritoo Endô
I want you. I can't live without you. What do you say? Can't you grant my wish? Eh? Why don't you answer? Do you want Wataru, yourself, and your aunt all dead? Kesa! It all depends on your answer now.