Gate of Hell Movie Quotes

Moritoo Endô Today is the first day of a life of sacrifice.
Gen Kiyomori Do you hear that, Morito? Kesa is playing the koto.
Moritoo Endô Want a piece of me? I'll show no mercy - even to my own brother.
Gen Kiyomori Sir Shinzei's head is displayed at the Gate of Hell?
Moritada From yesterday to today, the world had changed drastically.
Kogenta I remember you had a wish.
Gen Kiyomori Yes, sir. I'd like an Eight Battle sword and your favorite doll.
Kogenta Good. An unusual wish, but you shall have them.
Moritoo Endô I crushed a precious flower in full bloom.
Wataru Watanabe It may well be over for you if your head is lopped off. But, I'll be left alive. What am I to do?
Wataru Watanabe It appears that wild warrior can appreciate your beauty. You're my precious wife. I won't let Morito even point a finger at you.
Wataru Watanabe Force is the warrior's usual method.
Moritoo Endô [to Kesa's aunt] If you take a step outside tonight, I'll lop off your head!
Kesa You're being unreasonable.
Moritoo Endô I know it's unreasonable.
Kesa Maybe my behavior was improper. Maybe that way why he was so unreasonable. It lies heavy on my heart.
Moritoo Endô Brother, please don't be a traitor. This isn't you.
Moritada I know what I'm doing. What good will it do for you to serve Kyomori?
Moritoo Endô I don't know. Once you serve him though, he's your master forever. How can you betray him in his absence?
Moritada It's not cowardice. It's shrewd stratagy. I'm sorry to tell you Kiyomori won't be coming back.
Moritoo Endô How can a pack of mutts defeat the Taira Clan?
Kesa [after Moritoo grabs her in a strong embrace] What are you doing?
Moritoo Endô You refuse no matter what?
Kesa Yes.
Moritoo Endô Then I'm ready. You're mine now!
Kesa No matter what you say, female virtue won't allow it.
Moritoo Endô Drop your husband. Leave Wataru.
Kesa I can't do that.
Moritoo Endô Why can't you? I, Moritoo, will slay Wataru. I won't stop with Wataru. If needed, your aunt too. I might have to kill you too!
Kesa [the camera moves in for an intense close-up of Kesa] Are you ready to do all that? Do you want me that much?
Moritoo Endô I want you. I can't live without you. What do you say? Can't you grant my wish? Eh? Why don't you answer? Do you want Wataru, yourself, and your aunt all dead? Kesa! It all depends on your answer now.
Kesa Let me hear what you want.
Moritoo Endô Tonight is the night I want you to hear what's in my heart.
Kesa It's fruitless for me to listen.
Moritoo Endô Lady Kesa, I'll throw away everything. You'll be the only one for me. Respond to what's in my heart.
Kesa You're disgracing yourself.
Wataru Watanabe No one can move another's heart by force.
Wataru Watanabe Do you know how a wife can please her husband? It's when she trusts him with everything. Why didn't you trust me?
Moritoo Endô What an idiot I am! I couldn't even see into your heart.
Kakisuke Sanjo Palace is now at peace. The enemies have taken both His and Her Majesty somewhere.
Moritoo Endô What?
Kakisuke Counselor Shinzei's head is on display at the Gate of Hell.
Wataru Watanabe I shall have a drink. It's been a while. You drink, too.
Kesa Yes and when I'm drunk, I'll pester you for many things.
Wataru Watanabe Retain your composure, no matter who says what. Drop your guard and people will pounce.
