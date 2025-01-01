Drunk Guy at BarOh, well, jeez, let's see, um... You don't buy as many products, you're not paying as much sales tax, some of you aren't even paying any income tax. I mean, you're not really participating in our economy, are you?
Paul SafranekHe never struck me as the kind of guy who'd go get small. Wow!
Dusan MirkovicYes, maybe I am a little bit asshole, but the world needs assholes. Otherwise where would the shit go out?
Paul Safranek[Paul is stoned out of his mind after taking a drug at a party. He walks up behind a random man and announces this to him]I'm gonna take off my shoes!
[the next shot shows him dancing barefoot on the dance floor]
[first lines]
Dr. Andreas Jacobsen[in Danish to technician who has rushed into his office]Yes, Jørgen?