Kinoafisha Films Downsizing Downsizing Movie Quotes

Downsizing Movie Quotes

Ngoc Lan Tran Other night on boat, what kind of fuck you give me?
Paul Safranek What?
Ngoc Lan Tran What kind of fuck you give me?
Paul Safranek What kind? I don't...
Ngoc Lan Tran American people, eight kind of fuck. Love fuck, hate fuck, sex-only fuck, break-up fuck, make-up fuck, drunk fuck, buddy fuck, pity fuck.
Dusan Mirkovic Friends tell friends the truth. Okay, maybe sometimes I'm a little bit asshole, but the world needs assholes. Otherwise where would shit go out.
Ngoc Lan Tran When you know death comes soon, you look around things more close.
Dr. Jorgen Asbjørnsen Nature is such a patient sculptor - grinding a tiny bit each day slowly, slowly for thousands of years to make such a supremely beautiful thing.
[overcome with sadness]
Dr. Jorgen Asbjørnsen What a waste. What a dreadful waste.
Paul Safranek You're upset? You're upset? I'M THE ONE WHO'S FIVE FUCKING INCHES TALL!
Drunk Guy at Bar Can I get a normal-sized beer for a normal-sized guy?
Paul Safranek If I don't do this, who am I? I mean, really. Who am I?
Ngoc Lan Tran You Paul Safranek. You good man!
Drunk Guy at Bar Oh, well, jeez, let's see, um... You don't buy as many products, you're not paying as much sales tax, some of you aren't even paying any income tax. I mean, you're not really participating in our economy, are you?
Paul Safranek He never struck me as the kind of guy who'd go get small. Wow!
Dusan Mirkovic Yes, maybe I am a little bit asshole, but the world needs assholes. Otherwise where would the shit go out?
Paul Safranek [Paul is stoned out of his mind after taking a drug at a party. He walks up behind a random man and announces this to him] I'm gonna take off my shoes!
[the next shot shows him dancing barefoot on the dance floor]
[first lines]
Dr. Andreas Jacobsen [in Danish to technician who has rushed into his office] Yes, Jørgen?
Dr. Jorgen Asbjørnsen [in Norwegian] We have it... Andreas, we have it... It works!
[the embrace]
