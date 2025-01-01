Menu
The Death and Life of John F. Donovan Movie Quotes

Audrey Newhouse This last letter suggests he was full of hope...
Rupert Turner Which is why I am sure you will understand that, for obvious reasons, that is the version that I chose to believe.
Man in Diner That isn't... Hellsome High? It is you, isn't it? Ha! I'm sorry. I know that's not your name.
John F. Donovan No, that's, uh... That's a high school. Um, my name is...
Man in Diner John F. Donovan! I'm not that old! I'm sure you hate this, but my grandson is a huge fan of yours. I was walking with him down Canal Street just the other day and passed a poster for your show, and he just got so excited. He stood in front of that poster around 5 minutes. He wants to be just like you when he grows up. Magic powers included, of course.
John F. Donovan Does he?
Man in Diner He sure does, yeah. Well, I don't mean to bother you, you know.
John F. Donovan No, you're not. Please.
Man in Diner Oh, aren't you a kind man, sitting here trying to get some peace and quiet, and an old fool like me comes squawking in.
John F. Donovan No. No, really, it's...
Man in Diner Well, we'll be waiting for the next great adventure then, will we? Ok.
John F. Donovan I don't know sir.
Man in Diner What?
John F. Donovan I don't know anymore. I, uh... I feel... Sorry, I... I feel like
Man in Diner Talk to me.
John F. Donovan I, I feel... I've done everything wrong. You know? I've been thinking... What if I... What if I don't belong here? What if I've stolen someone else's place? Ah, Jesus, say something. Laugh at me or...
Man in Diner Oh, dear! I mean, who am I to contemplate these confessions, really? Hmm?
John F. Donovan I know, I know. I'm s... I'm sorry. Please go. I should have never bothered you with any of this.
Man in Diner In my opinion... things are simple. People on the other hand, have an inexplicable proclivity to make them complicated. It seems to me you already know you erred, which is, to say at least, atypical of most people. But, personally, I look at you, and all I see is a young man whose work matters to my grandson. I mean, how you chose to remedy your wrongs is yours and God's good businesses. But the question is... how could you have stolen a place... that was made just for you?
John F. Donovan Um, I'm sorry, I've never seen you here before.
Man in Diner Well, you see me now. Blimey! You know, I'd better get going. Go home. You're too young for lonely meals in dingy kitchens.
Sam Turner [reading John's letter] For now I need to sleep, I just wanna sleep and start over. Your friend, John
Sam Turner You are never to write to that man again, do you understand?
Rupert Turner [to Miss Kureshi's class] For almost 6 years now, John F. Donovan and I have been writing to each other about once or twice a month.
Rupert Turner Miss Kureshi does what she loves in life and is a perfectly reliable adult.
Rupert Turner (21 Y.O.) Why would you be fighting for truth and I for, uh, for shit?
Rupert Turner (21 Y.O.) You and I want the same thing: change, impact on the fears of people, ignorance, bigotry, sexism, racism, homophobia, name it! What-what did you think you had the monopoly on those battles?
Sam Turner Holy shit, Rupert! What's the matter with you? How much do you hate me?
[Rupert shrugs]
Rupert Turner (21 Y.O.) This is a story about how a business has been so scared to lose a public, it claims illiterate and small-minded, that it's basically kept illiterate and small-minded for decades! This is-this is about us!
[Audrey looks at her watch and decides to not catch the flight. She smiles and giggles]
Rupert Turner (21 Y.O.) How much do I owe you for that smile?
