Man in Diner That isn't... Hellsome High? It is you, isn't it? Ha! I'm sorry. I know that's not your name.

John F. Donovan No, that's, uh... That's a high school. Um, my name is...

Man in Diner John F. Donovan! I'm not that old! I'm sure you hate this, but my grandson is a huge fan of yours. I was walking with him down Canal Street just the other day and passed a poster for your show, and he just got so excited. He stood in front of that poster around 5 minutes. He wants to be just like you when he grows up. Magic powers included, of course.

Man in Diner He sure does, yeah. Well, I don't mean to bother you, you know.

Man in Diner Oh, aren't you a kind man, sitting here trying to get some peace and quiet, and an old fool like me comes squawking in.

Man in Diner Well, we'll be waiting for the next great adventure then, will we? Ok.

John F. Donovan I don't know sir.

John F. Donovan I don't know anymore. I, uh... I feel... Sorry, I... I feel like

Man in Diner Talk to me.

John F. Donovan I, I feel... I've done everything wrong. You know? I've been thinking... What if I... What if I don't belong here? What if I've stolen someone else's place? Ah, Jesus, say something. Laugh at me or...

Man in Diner Oh, dear! I mean, who am I to contemplate these confessions, really? Hmm?

John F. Donovan I know, I know. I'm s... I'm sorry. Please go. I should have never bothered you with any of this.

Man in Diner In my opinion... things are simple. People on the other hand, have an inexplicable proclivity to make them complicated. It seems to me you already know you erred, which is, to say at least, atypical of most people. But, personally, I look at you, and all I see is a young man whose work matters to my grandson. I mean, how you chose to remedy your wrongs is yours and God's good businesses. But the question is... how could you have stolen a place... that was made just for you?

John F. Donovan Um, I'm sorry, I've never seen you here before.