Man in DinerJohn F. Donovan! I'm not that old! I'm sure you hate this, but my grandson is a huge fan of yours. I was walking with him down Canal Street just the other day and passed a poster for your show, and he just got so excited. He stood in front of that poster around 5 minutes. He wants to be just like you when he grows up. Magic powers included, of course.
John F. DonovanI, I feel... I've done everything wrong. You know? I've been thinking... What if I... What if I don't belong here? What if I've stolen someone else's place? Ah, Jesus, say something. Laugh at me or...
Man in DinerOh, dear! I mean, who am I to contemplate these confessions, really? Hmm?
John F. DonovanI know, I know. I'm s... I'm sorry. Please go. I should have never bothered you with any of this.
Man in DinerIn my opinion... things are simple. People on the other hand, have an inexplicable proclivity to make them complicated. It seems to me you already know you erred, which is, to say at least, atypical of most people. But, personally, I look at you, and all I see is a young man whose work matters to my grandson. I mean, how you chose to remedy your wrongs is yours and God's good businesses. But the question is... how could you have stolen a place... that was made just for you?
Rupert Turner (21 Y.O.)You and I want the same thing: change, impact on the fears of people, ignorance, bigotry, sexism, racism, homophobia, name it! What-what did you think you had the monopoly on those battles?
Sam TurnerHoly shit, Rupert! What's the matter with you? How much do you hate me?
[Rupert shrugs]
Rupert Turner (21 Y.O.)This is a story about how a business has been so scared to lose a public, it claims illiterate and small-minded, that it's basically kept illiterate and small-minded for decades! This is-this is about us!
[Audrey looks at her watch and decides to not catch the flight. She smiles and giggles]