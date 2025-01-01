Menu
Kinoafisha Films Brimstone Brimstone Movie Quotes

Brimstone Movie Quotes

The Reverend People think it's the flames that make Hell unbearable. It's not. It is the absence of love.
The Reverend I will love you and you will learn to love me. It is God's will.
Joanna I will kill you.
The Reverend That would not stop me.
Joanna You are mad.
The Reverend Who was that man? He put foolish thoughts in your mind.
Joanna He helped me. I love him.
The Reverend No, you do not. It is lust.
Joanna Yes.
The Reverend I will beat your mother out of you.
The Reverend I could tell you about Hell. About its flames. About the pain. I'm sure you people have tried to imagine what it's like. It's worse.
The Reverend I have sinned. I'm going to burn in Hell forever.
The Reverend I threw away the right to go to Heaven. But you made me do it.
The Reverend Only you can save me.
[first lines]
Liz [narrating] As life progresses, images blur. All that remains are memories. Some of them true, some of them false. I remember her well - at least I think I do. She was a warrior. In the old century, you had to be in order to survive.
The Reverend You think that you can come in here and take what belongs to me?
Crawling outlaw [holding slaughter gun to the Reverend's head] Yeah. What do you think? That God's gonna come down here and save you?
The Reverend [grabs the gun and turns it on him] I am as God. He is as I am.
[shoots him]
The Reverend [suddenly stabs him in the gut]
Eli Why?
The Reverend Because she loves you.
The Reverend I know you're there. I know you can hear me. You may not have a tongue. But there is nothing wrong with your ears.
Nathan [about Liz] She belongs in hell, Reverend.
