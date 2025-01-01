Liz[narrating]As life progresses, images blur. All that remains are memories. Some of them true, some of them false. I remember her well - at least I think I do. She was a warrior. In the old century, you had to be in order to survive.
The ReverendYou think that you can come in here and take what belongs to me?
Crawling outlaw[holding slaughter gun to the Reverend's head]Yeah. What do you think? That God's gonna come down here and save you?
The Reverend[grabs the gun and turns it on him]I am as God. He is as I am.