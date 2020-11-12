Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films College Republicans

College Republicans

, 2018
Young Americans
USA / Comedy / 18+

Synopsis

A young Karl Rove vies for the position of chief campus conservative under the guidance of Lee Atwater.

Cast

Daniel Radcliffe
Daniel Radcliffe
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried
Dane DeHaan
Dane DeHaan
Logan Lerman
Logan Lerman
Lee Atwater
Asa Butterfield
Asa Butterfield
Kristine Froseth
Kristine Froseth
Director John Krokidas, James Schamus
Writer Wes Jones
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2018
Production Bratt Entertainment, Destro Films, StarStream Media

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for College Republicans

While We're Young
While We're Young Comedy, Drama
2014, USA
6.2
Mean Girls
Mean Girls Comedy
2004, USA
7.2
The Last Word
The Last Word Comedy
2017, USA
6.8
The Clapper
The Clapper Comedy
2017, USA
5.2
Trainwreck
Trainwreck Comedy
2015, USA
5.7
Ted 2
Ted 2 Comedy
2015, USA
6.0
The Big Wedding
The Big Wedding Comedy
2013, USA
6.1
Boogie Woogie
Boogie Woogie Comedy
2009, Great Britain
5.4
A Million Ways to Die in the West
A Million Ways to Die in the West Comedy, Western
2014, USA
6.2
Marmaduke
Marmaduke Family, Comedy
2010, USA
5.9
Mamma Mia!
Mamma Mia! Comedy, Romantic, Musical
2008, Great Britain / USA
7.1
Love the Coopers
Love the Coopers Family, Comedy
2015, USA
6.4
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
Twilight
Twilight
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
The Tale of Fairy Tales
The Tale of Fairy Tales
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
2026, Russia, History, Drama
Crawlers
Crawlers
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more