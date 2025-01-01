Menu
The Circle Movie Quotes

[from trailer]
Eamon Bailey Knowing is good, but knowing everything is better.
Eamon Bailey We're so fucked.
Annie They ask for forgiveness but never permission.
[last lines]
Mae Hello.
Mae I'm most scared of unfulfilled potential.
Eamon Bailey I like the words 'One Step Further.' It's how the company was built.
Mae [dryly] I want to thank you already for this. I love following strangers down dark corridors. This is the best.
Ty Almost there...
Mae I should, um, get going, actually - for dinner. But, um, we should make a plan. I'll send you a text.
Mercer Or we could do that now since we're both here.
Mae What?
Mercer Nothing...
Eamon Bailey Knowing is good but knowing everything is better.
Mae Secrets are lies. Secrets make crimes possible... Secrets need accountability.
Eamon Bailey [pitching their new camera] We will see it all. Because knowing is good. But knowing everything is better.
