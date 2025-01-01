Menu
Films
The Circle
The Circle Movie Quotes
The Circle Movie Quotes
Quotes
[from trailer]
Eamon Bailey
Knowing is good, but knowing everything is better.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eamon Bailey
We're so fucked.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Annie
They ask for forgiveness but never permission.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Mae
Hello.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mae
I'm most scared of unfulfilled potential.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eamon Bailey
I like the words 'One Step Further.' It's how the company was built.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mae
[dryly]
I want to thank you already for this. I love following strangers down dark corridors. This is the best.
Ty
Almost there...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mae
I should, um, get going, actually - for dinner. But, um, we should make a plan. I'll send you a text.
Mercer
Or we could do that now since we're both here.
Mae
What?
Mercer
Nothing...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eamon Bailey
Knowing is good but knowing everything is better.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mae
Secrets are lies. Secrets make crimes possible... Secrets need accountability.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eamon Bailey
[pitching their new camera]
We will see it all. Because knowing is good. But knowing everything is better.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
