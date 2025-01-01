[testifying in court about Mary's mother]

Diane was not like regular people. She was extraordinary. And extraordinary people come with singular issues and needs. You have no idea the capability she possessed. One in a billion. And you would say: "Fine, let's throw that away, so the boy who cuts our yard can make a sexual conquest." Well, maybe before you make that decision, you stand in my shoes. I had responsibilities, which are beyond the mother-daughter relationship. The greatest discoveries, which have improved life on this planet, have come from minds rarer than radium. Without them, we'd still be crawling in mud. And, for your information, Counselor, a year after this incident with this boy, Diane thanked me for my intervention. She realized she'd made a mistake and thanked me. You see, Diane understood she was accountable for the gift she'd been given. And she didn't shy from it. And I think, if she were here today, Mr. Attorney, she would refute your baseless insinuations that she would give up her brilliant future and take her own life just because Mommy didn't giver her a little red wagon.