Frank AdlerI don't know. I have an opinion. But that's my opinion and I could be wrong. So why would I screw up yours? Use your head. But don't be afraid to believe in things either.
Mary AdlerHuh. There was a guy on TV who said there was *no* God.
Frank AdlerThe only difference between the atheists on TV and Roberta is, Roberta loves you. She trying to help. Tell you what though. One way or another we all end up back together in the end. That's what you're asking, right?
Roberta TaylorAnd I'm supposed to believe you know what you're doing. You couldn't even find a white lawyer.
Frank AdlerShe's not normal, but if Einstein can ride a bike so can she.
Frank AdlerMiss Davis, if we separate our leaders - if we segregate them from people like you and me - you get "congressmen." So I'm sorry. I wish I can take your offer, but Mary stays. Unless you kick her out.
Gloria DavisThis is a mistake. We'll never be able to raise this child to the level of scholarship she deserves.
Mary AdlerThe square root is 87.7. And change. Now - what does ad nauseam mean?
Evelyn[testifying in court about Mary's mother]Diane was not like regular people. She was extraordinary. And extraordinary people come with singular issues and needs. You have no idea the capability she possessed. One in a billion. And you would say: "Fine, let's throw that away, so the boy who cuts our yard can make a sexual conquest." Well, maybe before you make that decision, you stand in my shoes. I had responsibilities, which are beyond the mother-daughter relationship. The greatest discoveries, which have improved life on this planet, have come from minds rarer than radium. Without them, we'd still be crawling in mud. And, for your information, Counselor, a year after this incident with this boy, Diane thanked me for my intervention. She realized she'd made a mistake and thanked me. You see, Diane understood she was accountable for the gift she'd been given. And she didn't shy from it. And I think, if she were here today, Mr. Attorney, she would refute your baseless insinuations that she would give up her brilliant future and take her own life just because Mommy didn't giver her a little red wagon.
Mary Adler[opening a present from Evelyn]An Apple? Whoa.
EvelynIt's a Macbook, darling. Top of the line, with the retina display.
Frank AdlerHey, you know who else has a retina display?
Bonnie StevensonOh, you know what? I'm actually incapable of having this conversation right now.
Frank AdlerGood. Good. 'Coz I have no idea what I was gonna say.
Roberta TaylorDon't tell me that. There's nothing you can say that's gonna make me feel good because I have no say in any of this, Frank. I'm not a blood relative! I'm not a legal guardian! I'm nothing! Just a lady who lives next door whose opinions mean nothing, whose feelings mean nothing! Would I like to have Mary tonight? I'd like to have Mary every night.
Bonnie Stevenson[Bonnie comes out of bathroom in a towel. Sees Mary. Exhales]Oh! Oh my God!
Mary Adler[Gradually smiles]Good morning, Miss Stevenson!
[Like the morning ritual of her first grade class]
Frank AdlerYou're going to take that girl, you're going to bury her in tutors and you're going to loan her out to some think tank where she can talk about non-trivial zeroes with a bunch of old Russian guys for the rest of her life.
Frank AdlerI don't know which mistake is worse, designing a water pump that leaks, or putting it somewhere no human can reach. How do you design something you know is gonna fail? Gotta be devious or clueless, right?
EvelynI've been thinking a lot about the word "compromise." On one hand good challenging school, on the other, foster people. They can watch sitcoms with her, take her to Olive Garden, teach her to say "irregardless." The only saving grace, I suppose, is that she's better off than she was. Well... Goodbye, Frank.
EvelynA man whose idea of roughing it is being too far from the ice cream machine at the Ritz-Carlton now owns 1000 acres of grass and dung. He has a cowboy hat and cowboy boots and a horse that doesn't know dressage. Mid life crisis apparently on time delay. The fastest asset management in the west. The man who shot Liberty Mutual.