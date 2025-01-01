[Glen is briefing government officials on the mission in a conference room in Berlin, talking about counterinsurgency]

Gen. Glen McMahon [to an audience member with her hand up] Yes ma'am.

German Politician [with heavy German accent] General, the US invaded Afghanistan because of the Al-Qaeda attacks on September 11th. This is correct, yes?

German Politician You have been speaking to us now for 45 minutes.

[Someone in the back says "Lauter bitte"]

Gen. Glen McMahon Oh, uh, where is the- uh... Oh thank you.

German Politician [takes the microphone] Thank you.

[Says something in German to someone off screen, then turns to Glen]

German Politician You have been speaking to us now for 45 minutes, and yet in all of that time, you have only mentioned Al-Qaeda once.

[Scott Cullen scoffs and takes out his pen]

German Politician Your own vice president has advocated a much smaller and simpler counter-terrorism approach to incapacitate what is estimated to be little more than 100 Al-Qaeda fighters that still remain in Afghanistan to refocus on what it was that started this was in the first place.