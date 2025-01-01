Thomas EdisonThe world will never be the same. I'm working on something now, something so new that people will forget I was ever associated with electricity.
George WestinghouseI wonder if you know what it is yet. You know, I think the solution is to divide the cost of the fence. Or you could not build a fence at all. Your garden would be twice as big. Wouldn't it, Tom?
Nikola TeslaA true legacy isn't what we build up to the heavens or carve deep into stone. Rocks will crumble,paper disintegrates, and bone turns to powder. Only that which isn't in the physical realm and reaches in both directions can be eternal. Our ideas.They are what we leave behind. And only they are what can push us forward.
Samuel InsullYou said that you'd never make a machine that would kill people.
Thomas EdisonI make something impossible. They rip it away from me, so I do it again and they do it again. And again and again. This isn't like everything else. This IS everything else. Our future isn't going to be paved with bricks but with copper. Automation, transportation, communication. And the man that controls that current, controls that future.
Samuel InsullYou know Westinghouse is right. You don't actually believe that a few accidents will rule out the liability of his current. You just don't want to lose.
Thomas EdisonI have merely amplified what no one else was willing to take seriously.
Samuel InsullNo, what you did was run him over with a twelve-ton train!
Thomas EdisonWell he's the only one who is supposed to make the breaks, so who's to blame here?
Thomas EdisonListen, either I stop complaining about the scavengers in my garden or build a wall so damn high, no one will ever dare to scale it.
Samuel InsullYou are the smartest man I know. Beyond building miracles out of thin air, I was most impressed by your principles! You didn't invent the incandescents. People just think you did.
Thomas EdisonLet me welcome you to the reality of how things come into existence. We all contribute. That's what invention is. The salt, the grain, the heat, the heart. Only one man makes the bread rise. That's the one that puts it all together. Makes it taste so damn good the people will go out there, and hand over their hard-won dollars to buy it.
Samuel InsullMr Edison, I want you to succeed. I do. But you have to switch to night. Or you'll die as P.T Barnum rather than sir Isaac Newton.
George WestinghouseThe value of something isn't what someone's willing to pay, but the value of something is what it contributes.
[first lines]
Thomas EdisonTo all whom it may concern, be it known that I, Thomas Alva Edison, submits on this, the 27th day of January, 1880, the application of this abstract to the Patent Office of the United States of America. The unique design of my invention is that of a glass vacuum tube which houses inside a thin cotton thread filament, the two lower ends of which secure respective posts, forming an arch shape. Details and schematic drawings follow exhibiting all aspects of the invention. But its purpose is simple, to give light.
George WestinghouseIt seems to me that Mr. Edison puts his name on everything because he's terrified of being forgotten. But if you want to be remembered, it's simple. Shoot a president. But if you prefer to have what I call a legacy, you leave the world a better place than you found it.
Franklin PopeThe good thing about Edison is that he could be the richest man in the world, but he doesn't give a damn about money.