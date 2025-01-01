Samuel Insull You said that you'd never make a machine that would kill people.

Thomas Edison I make something impossible. They rip it away from me, so I do it again and they do it again. And again and again. This isn't like everything else. This IS everything else. Our future isn't going to be paved with bricks but with copper. Automation, transportation, communication. And the man that controls that current, controls that future.

Samuel Insull You know Westinghouse is right. You don't actually believe that a few accidents will rule out the liability of his current. You just don't want to lose.

Thomas Edison I have merely amplified what no one else was willing to take seriously.

Samuel Insull No, what you did was run him over with a twelve-ton train!

Thomas Edison Well he's the only one who is supposed to make the breaks, so who's to blame here?

Samuel Insull Switch to night and you win.

Thomas Edison His current kills people!

Samuel Insull Only because YOU said it would!

Thomas Edison Listen, either I stop complaining about the scavengers in my garden or build a wall so damn high, no one will ever dare to scale it.

Samuel Insull You are the smartest man I know. Beyond building miracles out of thin air, I was most impressed by your principles! You didn't invent the incandescents. People just think you did.

Thomas Edison Let me welcome you to the reality of how things come into existence. We all contribute. That's what invention is. The salt, the grain, the heat, the heart. Only one man makes the bread rise. That's the one that puts it all together. Makes it taste so damn good the people will go out there, and hand over their hard-won dollars to buy it.