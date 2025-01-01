Nina FawcettTo dream to seek the unknown. To look for what is beautiful is its own reward. A man's reach should exceed his grasp, or what's a heaven for?
Title CardMany rescue groups attempted to find Percy and Jack, but none was successful. Nina Fawcett kept hope that they would return, up until her death in 1954.
Title CardFawcett's belief in a lost civilization met with ridicule for almost a hundred years. But early in the 21st century, archaeologists uncovered an astonishing network of ancient roads, bridges, and agricultural settlements throughout the Amazon jungle.
Title CardAmong these sites was Fawcett's proposed location for the city of Z.
Sir George GoldieTerrible disease, murderous savages. The journey may well mean your life. But you could reclaim your family name.
James MurrayYou don't care about us, you don't even care about going home. You only care about your lost city.
Jack FawcettI understand that it's dangerous, but you've said so yourself, with everything that's happened in Europe, it's not possible to choose a safe passage through life. So many men near my own age did not return from the war, and... And who is to say it will not happen again? It could, mother. It could happen again.
Nina FawcettBy all accounts, I should be furious because you've just... You've just used my very own words against me. And how can I refute them? They are my own.
Percy FawcettIf we may find a city, where one was considered impossible to exist, it may well write a whole new chapter in human history.
Percy FawcettMen and women have performed their roles since the beginning of time! It is the cornerstone of our civilization.
Nina FawcettI must say, I did expect more understanding from you, and I am disgraced by your ignorant posture!
Baron De GondorizYou come here to make maps. Why is that? So that there may be peace. What is peace? Peace means my business will flourish. I will flourish. Peace means only that nothing will change. I will help you because you will make sure that nothing will change.
Percy Fawcett[standing over his kill]To death... The best sauce to life.
Henry CostinMr. Fawcett, that jungle is hell, but one kind of likes it.
InterviewerDr. Hamilton rice leaves for Brazil soon with radio and airplanes. He's taking a large and very well armed party.
Percy FawcettWell, let us hope that Dr. rice, with all his arms, does not destroy what he wishes to discover.
[last lines]
Nina Fawcett[handing him the timepiece]The Brazilian gave me this to give to you. He said Percy told him you would understand. I have trained myself to be impartial to evidence, but surely... surely this is a sign.
Sir John Scott KeltieYes. I will have it examined.
Percy Fawcett[observing the native farming operation]These so-called "savages" have cultivated the jungle, where no one thought it could be done. We've been so arrogant and contemptuous. I no less than others. Look how it's all laid out. It's mathematical in its precision.