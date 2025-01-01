Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Lost City of Z The Lost City of Z Movie Quotes

The Lost City of Z Movie Quotes

Nina Fawcett To dream to seek the unknown. To look for what is beautiful is its own reward. A man's reach should exceed his grasp, or what's a heaven for?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Title Card Many rescue groups attempted to find Percy and Jack, but none was successful. Nina Fawcett kept hope that they would return, up until her death in 1954.
Title Card Fawcett's belief in a lost civilization met with ridicule for almost a hundred years. But early in the 21st century, archaeologists uncovered an astonishing network of ancient roads, bridges, and agricultural settlements throughout the Amazon jungle.
Title Card Among these sites was Fawcett's proposed location for the city of Z.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sir George Goldie Terrible disease, murderous savages. The journey may well mean your life. But you could reclaim your family name.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James Murray You don't care about us, you don't even care about going home. You only care about your lost city.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Fawcett I understand that it's dangerous, but you've said so yourself, with everything that's happened in Europe, it's not possible to choose a safe passage through life. So many men near my own age did not return from the war, and... And who is to say it will not happen again? It could, mother. It could happen again.
Nina Fawcett By all accounts, I should be furious because you've just... You've just used my very own words against me. And how can I refute them? They are my own.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Percy Fawcett If we may find a city, where one was considered impossible to exist, it may well write a whole new chapter in human history.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Baron De Gondoriz Peace means only that nothing will change.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Percy Fawcett Men and women have performed their roles since the beginning of time! It is the cornerstone of our civilization.
Nina Fawcett I must say, I did expect more understanding from you, and I am disgraced by your ignorant posture!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Baron De Gondoriz You come here to make maps. Why is that? So that there may be peace. What is peace? Peace means my business will flourish. I will flourish. Peace means only that nothing will change. I will help you because you will make sure that nothing will change.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Percy Fawcett [standing over his kill] To death... The best sauce to life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Henry Costin Mr. Fawcett, that jungle is hell, but one kind of likes it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Interviewer Dr. Hamilton rice leaves for Brazil soon with radio and airplanes. He's taking a large and very well armed party.
Percy Fawcett Well, let us hope that Dr. rice, with all his arms, does not destroy what he wishes to discover.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Nina Fawcett [handing him the timepiece] The Brazilian gave me this to give to you. He said Percy told him you would understand. I have trained myself to be impartial to evidence, but surely... surely this is a sign.
Sir John Scott Keltie Yes. I will have it examined.
Nina Fawcett Thank you. That is all I can ask.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Percy Fawcett [observing the native farming operation] These so-called "savages" have cultivated the jungle, where no one thought it could be done. We've been so arrogant and contemptuous. I no less than others. Look how it's all laid out. It's mathematical in its precision.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Percy Fawcett We all made of the same clay.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Percy Fawcett The river will be our home for the next two years. We shall not fail. Mankind awaits our discoveries.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more