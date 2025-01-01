Maureen Cartwright [talking about her deceased brother] So we made this oath... Whoever died first would send the other a sign.

Ingo A sign? From- from the afterlife?

Maureen Cartwright You could call it that; you could call it a million things.

Ingo But... how do you know if it's a sign?

Maureen Cartwright I'm a medium. He was- he was a medium. I'll just know it.

Ingo Have you... communicated with spirits before?

Maureen Cartwright Um. Lewis thought they were... spirits. I'm- I'm less sure. But yes. Uh, somewhat.

[gets off the couch to smoke]

Maureen Cartwright I mean there are invisible... presences... around us. Always. I mean whether or not they're the souls of the dead, I don't know, but... You know when you're a medium you just are attuned to some sort of... vibe.

Ingo What do you mean by- by vibe?

Maureen Cartwright It's an intuition thing; it's a feeling. You... You see this door... That's only like slightly, ajar.

Ingo Well... How's within that, that the soul... continues to exist... after death?