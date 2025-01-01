Menu
Kinoafisha Films Personal Shopper Personal Shopper Movie Quotes

Personal Shopper Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Maureen Cartwright Lewis, is it you?
[pauses]
Maureen Cartwright Or is it just me?
Maureen Cartwright [talking about her deceased brother] So we made this oath... Whoever died first would send the other a sign.
Ingo A sign? From- from the afterlife?
Maureen Cartwright You could call it that; you could call it a million things.
Ingo But... how do you know if it's a sign?
Maureen Cartwright I'm a medium. He was- he was a medium. I'll just know it.
Ingo Have you... communicated with spirits before?
Maureen Cartwright Um. Lewis thought they were... spirits. I'm- I'm less sure. But yes. Uh, somewhat.
[gets off the couch to smoke]
Maureen Cartwright I mean there are invisible... presences... around us. Always. I mean whether or not they're the souls of the dead, I don't know, but... You know when you're a medium you just are attuned to some sort of... vibe.
Ingo What do you mean by- by vibe?
Maureen Cartwright It's an intuition thing; it's a feeling. You... You see this door... That's only like slightly, ajar.
Ingo Well... How's within that, that the soul... continues to exist... after death?
Maureen Cartwright I don't even know if I believe in that. But... Lewis did. And I- I have to give his... spirit -whatever you wanna call it- a chance to prove him right.
Erwin [to Maureen] You know how they say the dead watch over the living? I've thought about that a lot. Not just because Lewis was a medium. I don't know what that means. For me, he was someone deeply intuitive of others. He, uh... understood things that went unspoken. He did. Maybe because he knew he was going to die. I mean, I felt that he saw things which I didn't. Maybe you do too. He thought you had the same gifts...
