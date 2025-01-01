Maureen CartwrightUm. Lewis thought they were... spirits. I'm- I'm less sure. But yes. Uh, somewhat.
[gets off the couch to smoke]
Maureen CartwrightI mean there are invisible... presences... around us. Always. I mean whether or not they're the souls of the dead, I don't know, but... You know when you're a medium you just are attuned to some sort of... vibe.
Maureen CartwrightIt's an intuition thing; it's a feeling. You... You see this door... That's only like slightly, ajar.
IngoWell... How's within that, that the soul... continues to exist... after death?
Maureen CartwrightI don't even know if I believe in that. But... Lewis did. And I- I have to give his... spirit -whatever you wanna call it- a chance to prove him right.
Erwin[to Maureen]You know how they say the dead watch over the living? I've thought about that a lot. Not just because Lewis was a medium. I don't know what that means. For me, he was someone deeply intuitive of others. He, uh... understood things that went unspoken. He did. Maybe because he knew he was going to die. I mean, I felt that he saw things which I didn't. Maybe you do too. He thought you had the same gifts...