Norm Oglesby
[from trailer]
Your story Billy, no longer belongs to you. It's America story now.
Billy
It's sort of weird, being honored for the worst day of your life.
Shroom
We are a nation of children, Billy. We go somewhere else to grow up, sometimes die.
[repeated line]
Shroom
I I love you.
Billy
Civilians are the ones running this show. I've lived the damn war but it's still their war. Isn't it?
Dime
You hear that? That's the sound on us about to get fucked.
[last lines]
Dime
Seatbelts, ladies.
