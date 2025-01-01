Menu
Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk Movie Quotes

Norm Oglesby [from trailer] Your story Billy, no longer belongs to you. It's America story now.
Billy It's sort of weird, being honored for the worst day of your life.
Shroom We are a nation of children, Billy. We go somewhere else to grow up, sometimes die.
[repeated line]
Shroom I I love you.
Billy Civilians are the ones running this show. I've lived the damn war but it's still their war. Isn't it?
Dime You hear that? That's the sound on us about to get fucked.
[last lines]
Dime Seatbelts, ladies.
