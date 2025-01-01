LanceHey, water boy, I can't drink that bottle of piss you gave me. Here's five bucks. Why don't you get me a Fiji, or something pH balanced? And if you're lucky, I'll let you taste my nuts. Hope's tasted my nuts before, right?
HopeWhy do you try to ruin everything that's good in my life? Really, Lance what the hell did I ever do to you?
LanceAll of America talking about your fucking bronze. Third place. I won gold and silver and everyone got up for Hope's miracle. Well, because of you, I'm never gonna get that moment back and I'll damn make sure you won't either.
HopeI had no control of what people talk about. Take that up with the God of Gymnastics.
LanceI *am* the fucking God of Gymnastics! You're talking to fucking Zeus! I made my own destiny. And not on milking some pity vote for fame and glory over one lucky accident but by consistency of excellence. You think you're gonna show me up again? Hell fucking no. And pretty soon that beat up nostalgia train you've been riding since 2004 is gonna come to a pathetic, useless halt. Can't fucking wait.
LanceHere's a warning - you don't wanna fuck with me.
HopeI fuck with whoever I want whenever I want. I'll fuck with them so hard, I'll rip their taints in half. Then, I'll wear one part of the taint in a locket, around my neck; give the other half of the taint locket to your mom... to shove up her ass! Pretty soon after, at the whorehouse she whores around at, someone'll say to her, "Hey, Mrs. Tucker, what's that shiny little object coming out of your crack?" She'll be like, "Oh, this ass jewelry? Just spit shined it up. Hope Ann Gregory gave me that, as a reminder that my son's a fucking loser!"
Dominique MoceanuWell, it was 12 years ago when you yourself were here. Both of you from the same small town, it looks as if Amherst, Ohio, will have a new hometown hero. How do you feel about sharing that legacy? Coach?
HopeWe share a few things, right, Dominique? Right? Like that Brazilian javelin thrower? He knew how to throw a javelin. You were an animal that night.
HopeYou only give me $500 a week, so I'm forced to steal! If you cut off my allowance, I'm gonna have to suck dicks in a Cost Final bathroom for money! Is that what you want, Dad? Do you want me to suck on dirty dicks in a discount warehouse toilet?
StanLook, I never said that dirty dicks were the solution here. Why do you need all this money if I'm paying for the roof over your head?
HopeThat's nothing. I once ate nothing but watermelon juice for a month. I had to reteach my jaw how to chew.
HopeThroughout history, those who are truly great, have stepped up. Just like all of you. You give me a smile or a wave. Or sometimes you break the celebrity boundary and come up to me, tell me about where you were on the day I made this country proud. There is a reason I call this town my home. 'Cause you fuckers remind me of who I am. And who I can be. I am... Coach Hope.
HopeSometimes we hurt people when we're balls deep in our own bullshit.