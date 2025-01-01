Menu
The Bronze Movie Quotes

The Bronze Movie Quotes

Lance Hey, water boy, I can't drink that bottle of piss you gave me. Here's five bucks. Why don't you get me a Fiji, or something pH balanced? And if you're lucky, I'll let you taste my nuts. Hope's tasted my nuts before, right?
Hope Do not get that water, Twitchy.
Lance Are you winking at me?
Ben No.
Lance What, are we flirting right now? What's happening?
Hope Hey! Don't make fun of people with deformity problems.
Ben I'm actually not deformed. But it's not a problem. I'll go get the water, pH balanced, for men.
Lance Thank's Maggie. I think I've seen enough.
Maggie I think my camel toe's a little off.
Lance Excuse me?
Hope She's a bit of a perv.
Hope Why do you try to ruin everything that's good in my life? Really, Lance what the hell did I ever do to you?
Lance All of America talking about your fucking bronze. Third place. I won gold and silver and everyone got up for Hope's miracle. Well, because of you, I'm never gonna get that moment back and I'll damn make sure you won't either.
Hope I had no control of what people talk about. Take that up with the God of Gymnastics.
Lance I *am* the fucking God of Gymnastics! You're talking to fucking Zeus! I made my own destiny. And not on milking some pity vote for fame and glory over one lucky accident but by consistency of excellence. You think you're gonna show me up again? Hell fucking no. And pretty soon that beat up nostalgia train you've been riding since 2004 is gonna come to a pathetic, useless halt. Can't fucking wait.
Lance Here's a warning - you don't wanna fuck with me.
Hope I fuck with whoever I want whenever I want. I'll fuck with them so hard, I'll rip their taints in half. Then, I'll wear one part of the taint in a locket, around my neck; give the other half of the taint locket to your mom... to shove up her ass! Pretty soon after, at the whorehouse she whores around at, someone'll say to her, "Hey, Mrs. Tucker, what's that shiny little object coming out of your crack?" She'll be like, "Oh, this ass jewelry? Just spit shined it up. Hope Ann Gregory gave me that, as a reminder that my son's a fucking loser!"
Hope No. Get out!
Maggie's boyfriend What?
Hope No-boy rule. That's it. Get the fuck out. You'll see her in six months. Absence makes the dick grow harder. Maggie, get up here. Get up here, now.
Maggie Hope, I was just doing what you said.
Hope You better get ready to stop acting like a loser and start acting like a champion. You better not have gotten any clit jazz on my car.
Hope Hey- Yo. Which one of you guys want to buy me a drink?
Cute Guy at Bar Laughs
Hope That's me.
Cute Guy at Bar That's you?
Hope Yep.
Cute Guy at Bar You look nice.
Hope I still, like, hardly ever get my period. So you don't gotta worry about knocking me up. You could fuck me all raw and shit.
Cute Guy at Bar Laughs Wow. So, if we buy you a drink...
Hope Will I let you double team me? Absolutely.
Cute Guy at Bar Could you just leave us alone?
Hope Early bird catches the sperm.
Hope Scale of one to 10, that was a...
Maggie Yeah.
Hope When you're coming off your giant, your tuck is getting sloppy and your legs are separating.
Stan We're not done here. I'm setting boundaries. No more allowance.
Hope Are you insane? Why are you insane?
Stan Hope Annabelle, let's de-escalate, shall we?
Hope You're cutting off my allowance and you want me to stop stealing? What kind of a sick monster are you?
Stan Do not call me a monster.
Hope I'm not running home and telling my dad every time you get camel toe.
Maggie What's camel toe?
Hope Just a pro term for sticking a landing.
Dominique Moceanu So, Coach, Maggie's heading into her final signature event. And although it's a tight race, it appears as if a spot on the podium is Maggie's to lose.
Hope Yep.
Dominique Moceanu Well, it was 12 years ago when you yourself were here. Both of you from the same small town, it looks as if Amherst, Ohio, will have a new hometown hero. How do you feel about sharing that legacy? Coach?
Hope We share a few things, right, Dominique? Right? Like that Brazilian javelin thrower? He knew how to throw a javelin. You were an animal that night.
Dominique Moceanu Um well...
Hope Shut your cockhole.
Maggie My what?
Hope Don't worry about it.
Hope You only give me $500 a week, so I'm forced to steal! If you cut off my allowance, I'm gonna have to suck dicks in a Cost Final bathroom for money! Is that what you want, Dad? Do you want me to suck on dirty dicks in a discount warehouse toilet?
Stan Look, I never said that dirty dicks were the solution here. Why do you need all this money if I'm paying for the roof over your head?
Matt Hey, Hope.
Hope Take these.
Matt Okay.
Hope Any new stuff in the back?
Matt Yeah, totally. It's supposed to be bomb-ass shit. He said it was government grade. I don't know if that means that the government grows it, or maybe they just grade it?
Hope Stop you right there. Do not talk about politics. It's crass. You're gonna lose a lot of customers.
Matt But you don't... You don't pay me.
Stan Hello?
Hope Hey, it's me. Guess who the new team coordinator is. Lance The Fucker Tucker.
Stan Who?
Hope The guy who popped my cherry.
Stan Don't give him that power, honey. Remember, you're a gymnast and your hymen broke without the help of a man.
Hope Fine. The one who was the first to fuck me. He said he's gonna take Maggie away from me 'cause the little cunt blew her routine.
Stan No. What? Why did she blow her routine?
Hope Because she sucks!
Ben Pretty strict diet.
Hope That's nothing. I once ate nothing but watermelon juice for a month. I had to reteach my jaw how to chew.
Hope Throughout history, those who are truly great, have stepped up. Just like all of you. You give me a smile or a wave. Or sometimes you break the celebrity boundary and come up to me, tell me about where you were on the day I made this country proud. There is a reason I call this town my home. 'Cause you fuckers remind me of who I am. And who I can be. I am... Coach Hope.
Hope Sometimes we hurt people when we're balls deep in our own bullshit.
Hope Mountain Dew, large.
Counter Boy Diet?
Hope Did I say diet?
Counter Boy Sorry. Most girls order diet. Okay. That comes to $9.30.
Hope Oh... no, it doesn't.
Tony No, no, no. She's on the house. Don't you know who this is?
Hope You tell him, Tony.
Tony Check the wall, son.
Hope Yeah. Check the wall, son.
Counter Boy You used to be way skinnier.
Hope Now, close your eyes.
Maggie Are we praying? I love that. Let's hold hands.
