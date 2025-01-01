TomOr, if it's Scott's, do whatever you want. But, if it's not, then get rid of it.
[Tom starts walking away]
Megan[catches up to him]You can be as involved as you want.
TomYou're a shitty nanny. What makes you think you're gonna be a good mother?
MeganWhy did you bring me there in the first place?
TomBecause I thought it would be fun to have you both around.
[Tom walks up to Megan and tries to grab her hand. She pulls away. He looks at her in shock]
MeganI played your game so you could fuck me in between Evie's playdates.
TomI don't need another kid. Certainly not with you.
Megan[runs up to Tom]I took care of your kid to be near you!
[Megan shoves Tom in the back]
MeganYou fucked Anna 'cause you couldn't fuck Rachel anymore, and you fucked me 'cause you couldn't fuck Anna. Take us all away and you're just a pathetic, impotent man.
[Tom pushes Megan. She trips over a fallen log and falls backwards, knocking the back of her head into a large boulder. Megan groans several times in pain. Tom looks around to see if anyone saw what just happened]
Megan[looks defiantly at Tom]You're not gonna get rid of me. You're gonna pay for this child for the rest of your life.
[Tom kicks Megan in the head twice, mutters to himself, then looks around again. He picks up Megan by her legs and drags her and then positions her in the mud underneath a tilted pile of brush, logs and leaves. Megan regains consciousness with a horribly bloody face and begins screaming. Tom picks up a sizable rock and slams it into Megan's head repeatedly. Her screams end]
RachelUm... I'm here because I... because I... because I woke up, um, covered in blood. And I had bruises all over my arm, um... It's usually from when I've fallen and someone's helped me up. My husband... he used to tell me what I'd done the night before. And I learned when you wake up like that, you just say you're sorry. You just say you're sorry for what you did, and you're sorry for who you are, and you're never gonna do it again. But you do. You do it again...
CathyFacebook and drunk ex-wives do not make good friends.
[first lines]
Rachel[narrating]My husband used to tell me I have an overactive imagination. I can't help it. I mean, haven't you ever been on a train and wondered about the lives of the people who live near the tracks? The lives you've never lived. These are things I want to know. Twice a day, I sit in the third car from the front where I have the perfect view into my favorite house: Number 15, Beckette Road.
[Rachel sees a woman on her back porch in the morning]
RachelI don't know when exactly, I suppose I started noticing her about a year ago, and gradually as the months went past, she became important to me. I'm not the girl I used to be. I think people can see it on my face.
[Rachel sees the same woman at night with her husband]
RachelShe's what I lost. She's everything I want to be.
Rachel[now sitting in the train station, drawing]I imagine she's a painter. She's creative. He's a doctor or an architect. He has a good laugh. She can't cook. I wonder what they say to each other before they go to sleep.
Rachel[now on the evening train again]Today her name is Jess. Tomorrow it could be Lisa or Amber - it all depends on the day. It depends on my mood. The truth is, I don't know her name.
TomJesus Christ, Rachel, what the hell is wrong with you? I spent the last hour looking around for you. You scared the shit out of Anna, do you know that? She thought you were gonna... she wanted to call the police. So just... leave us alone. You can ruin your own life if you want to but you're not going to destroy ours. I'm not going to protect you any more.
MeganA teacher once told me I was a mistress of self-reinvention. I wasn't really sure what it meant at the time. But since moving here, I've come to understand it. Ardsley-on-Hudson is boring and routine. It's a fucking baby factory. I wanna start my life over again. So far, I've been a rebellious teenager, lover, waitress, gallery director, nanny, and a whore. Ands not necessarily in that order. I can't just be a wife anymore. That's why I stay awake at night, staring at the ceiling. In fact, the only time I feel like myself is when I'm running.