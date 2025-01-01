Tom [smiles] Congratulations

Megan I thought you should know.

Tom You thought I should know?

Megan [nods] There's a chance it could be yours.

Tom Then get an abortion.

[pause]

Tom Or, if it's Scott's, do whatever you want. But, if it's not, then get rid of it.

[Tom starts walking away]

Megan [catches up to him] You can be as involved as you want.

Tom You're a shitty nanny. What makes you think you're gonna be a good mother?

Megan Why did you bring me there in the first place?

Tom Because I thought it would be fun to have you both around.

[Tom walks up to Megan and tries to grab her hand. She pulls away. He looks at her in shock]

Megan I played your game so you could fuck me in between Evie's playdates.

Tom I don't need another kid. Certainly not with you.

Megan [runs up to Tom] I took care of your kid to be near you!

[Megan shoves Tom in the back]

Megan You fucked Anna 'cause you couldn't fuck Rachel anymore, and you fucked me 'cause you couldn't fuck Anna. Take us all away and you're just a pathetic, impotent man.

[Tom pushes Megan. She trips over a fallen log and falls backwards, knocking the back of her head into a large boulder. Megan groans several times in pain. Tom looks around to see if anyone saw what just happened]

Megan [looks defiantly at Tom] You're not gonna get rid of me. You're gonna pay for this child for the rest of your life.