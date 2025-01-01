Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Girl on the Train The Girl on the Train Movie Quotes

The Girl on the Train Movie Quotes

Martha Tom got fired because he couldn't keep his dick in his pants. I felt so bad for you. He's such a bad guy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel HEY! HEY! YOU WHORE!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Rachel [narrating] Today, I sit in a different car and I can look ahead. Anything is possible, because I am not the girl I used to be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Megan I'm pregnant.
Tom [smiles] Congratulations
Megan I thought you should know.
Tom You thought I should know?
Megan [nods] There's a chance it could be yours.
Tom Then get an abortion.
[pause]
Tom Or, if it's Scott's, do whatever you want. But, if it's not, then get rid of it.
[Tom starts walking away]
Megan [catches up to him] You can be as involved as you want.
Tom You're a shitty nanny. What makes you think you're gonna be a good mother?
Megan Why did you bring me there in the first place?
Tom Because I thought it would be fun to have you both around.
[Tom walks up to Megan and tries to grab her hand. She pulls away. He looks at her in shock]
Megan I played your game so you could fuck me in between Evie's playdates.
Tom I don't need another kid. Certainly not with you.
Megan [runs up to Tom] I took care of your kid to be near you!
[Megan shoves Tom in the back]
Megan You fucked Anna 'cause you couldn't fuck Rachel anymore, and you fucked me 'cause you couldn't fuck Anna. Take us all away and you're just a pathetic, impotent man.
[Tom pushes Megan. She trips over a fallen log and falls backwards, knocking the back of her head into a large boulder. Megan groans several times in pain. Tom looks around to see if anyone saw what just happened]
Megan [looks defiantly at Tom] You're not gonna get rid of me. You're gonna pay for this child for the rest of your life.
[Tom kicks Megan in the head twice, mutters to himself, then looks around again. He picks up Megan by her legs and drags her and then positions her in the mud underneath a tilted pile of brush, logs and leaves. Megan regains consciousness with a horribly bloody face and begins screaming. Tom picks up a sizable rock and slams it into Megan's head repeatedly. Her screams end]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel Um... I'm here because I... because I... because I woke up, um, covered in blood. And I had bruises all over my arm, um... It's usually from when I've fallen and someone's helped me up. My husband... he used to tell me what I'd done the night before. And I learned when you wake up like that, you just say you're sorry. You just say you're sorry for what you did, and you're sorry for who you are, and you're never gonna do it again. But you do. You do it again...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel I need to remember.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel He posted another picture of the baby. It was a cute picture.
Cathy Yeah?
Rachel Yup.
Cathy Facebook and drunk ex-wives do not make good friends.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Rachel [narrating] My husband used to tell me I have an overactive imagination. I can't help it. I mean, haven't you ever been on a train and wondered about the lives of the people who live near the tracks? The lives you've never lived. These are things I want to know. Twice a day, I sit in the third car from the front where I have the perfect view into my favorite house: Number 15, Beckette Road.
[Rachel sees a woman on her back porch in the morning]
Rachel I don't know when exactly, I suppose I started noticing her about a year ago, and gradually as the months went past, she became important to me. I'm not the girl I used to be. I think people can see it on my face.
[Rachel sees the same woman at night with her husband]
Rachel She's what I lost. She's everything I want to be.
Rachel [now sitting in the train station, drawing] I imagine she's a painter. She's creative. He's a doctor or an architect. He has a good laugh. She can't cook. I wonder what they say to each other before they go to sleep.
Rachel [now on the evening train again] Today her name is Jess. Tomorrow it could be Lisa or Amber - it all depends on the day. It depends on my mood. The truth is, I don't know her name.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tom Jesus Christ, Rachel, what the hell is wrong with you? I spent the last hour looking around for you. You scared the shit out of Anna, do you know that? She thought you were gonna... she wanted to call the police. So just... leave us alone. You can ruin your own life if you want to but you're not going to destroy ours. I'm not going to protect you any more.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Megan A teacher once told me I was a mistress of self-reinvention. I wasn't really sure what it meant at the time. But since moving here, I've come to understand it. Ardsley-on-Hudson is boring and routine. It's a fucking baby factory. I wanna start my life over again. So far, I've been a rebellious teenager, lover, waitress, gallery director, nanny, and a whore. Ands not necessarily in that order. I can't just be a wife anymore. That's why I stay awake at night, staring at the ceiling. In fact, the only time I feel like myself is when I'm running.
Dr. Kamal Abdic You always felt that way?
Megan Maybe since I was about 17. With Mac.
Dr. Kamal Abdic Hmm. Mac? Who's Mac?
Megan My brothers best friend. My brother who died.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Megan Lying is like taking a trip. It's like having a secret. It's like touching yourself and no one else knows. Except you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Megan I'm pretty sure Scott thinks the nanny job is gonna make me less restless. Make me wanna get pregnant.
Dr. Kamal Abdic And that's not the case?
Megan When I finish work every night, I run home and I get in the shower, and I wash the smell of that baby off of me as fast as I can.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tom You're so fucking pathetic.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more