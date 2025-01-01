Dr. Josef Klemperer[to Sara]Patricia wrote about "Three Mothers" lost to time, predating all Christian invention. Pre-God, pre-devil. Mother Tenebrarum, Mother Lachrymarum and Mother Suspiriorum. Darkness, tears, and sighs.
Patricia[to Dr. Klemperer, in English]If they find me here, they won't hesitate.
[in German]
PatriciaThey'll hollow me out and eat my cunt on a plate.
Susie BannionFor whom were you anointed? Which of the Three Mothers?
Madame BlancPart of the issue always is not being able to see your body in space. One angle in one mirror or on film is not enough. Movement is never mute. It is a language. It's a shape of energetic shapes written in the air like words forming sentences. Like poems. Like prayers.
Madame BlancThere are two things that dance can never be again: beautiful and cheerful. Today, we need to break the nose of every beautiful thing. And if you're going to be a dancer, you must learn French.
OlgaWhy don't you try speaking to me like you love me? Hm? For a change?
Miss MilliusMarkos!
Susie BannionAt this point the jumps are opposing the pull of the structure, but... it's soon for that, don't you think? The floor work is keeping the other dancers pushed down, so this-
[moves herself about the floor]
Susie Bannion-this could echo that... on a slightly higher point of elevation. If I stay close to the ground now, and go straight into the jumps where you have them later, then that's... more to the point. The resistance is more... emphatic. Right?
Madame BlancI don't know how aware you are of what times we lived through here 40 years ago, out of which this piece was made. We learned at great cost through those years the value of the balance of things. Every arrow that flies feels the pull of the earth, but we must aim upwards. We need to get you in the air.