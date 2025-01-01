Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Suspiria Suspiria Movie Quotes

Suspiria Movie Quotes

Tickets
Dr. Josef Klemperer Love and manipulation, they share houses very often. They are frequent bedfellows.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Susie Bannion [to Madame Blanc, communicated telepathically] It's all a mess. The one out there...
[spoken]
Susie Bannion The one in here... the one that's coming. Why is everyone so ready to think the worst is over?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Susie Bannion [in German, to Dr. Klemperer] We need guilt, Doctor. And shame. But not yours.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Susie Bannion [When asked what dance feels like to her] It felt like what I think it must feel like to fuck.
Madame Blanc Do you mean fuck a man?
Susie Bannion No. I was thinking of an animal.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Madame Blanc When you dance the dance of another, you make yourself in the image of its creator. You empty yourself so that her work can live within you. Do you understand?
Susie Bannion Yeah.
Madame Blanc You're in a company now. You have to find your right place. You have to decide - what is it you want to be in this company? Is it the head? The spine? The sex? The heart?
Susie Bannion The hands. I want to be this company's hands.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Josef Klemperer A delusion is lies that tell truth.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Susie Bannion Why is everyone so ready to think the worst is over?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Susie Bannion Death to any other Mother.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Josef Klemperer [to Sara] Patricia wrote about "Three Mothers" lost to time, predating all Christian invention. Pre-God, pre-devil. Mother Tenebrarum, Mother Lachrymarum and Mother Suspiriorum. Darkness, tears, and sighs.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Patricia [to Dr. Klemperer, in English] If they find me here, they won't hesitate.
[in German]
Patricia They'll hollow me out and eat my cunt on a plate.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Susie Bannion For whom were you anointed? Which of the Three Mothers?
Helena Markos [panicked] Mother... Mother Suspiriorum!
[Death approaches and strokes Mother Markos's face]
Susie Bannion I am She.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mother Suspiriorum What do you ask?
Olga To die.
[Mother Suspiriorum kisses Olga's cheek and Olga collapses]
Patricia Mother... Mother, we're so tired.
Mother Suspiriorum What do you ask?
Patricia To die. I want to die.
[Mother Suspiriorum kisses Patricia's cheek and Patricia collapses; Sara knees down]
Mother Suspiriorum Sweet girl, what do you ask?
Sara Die.
[Mother Suspiriorum leans down and cradles Sara]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Josef Klemperer You can give someone your delusion, Sara. That's religion.
[pause]
Dr. Josef Klemperer That is the Reich.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Miss Huller [to Dr. Klemperer] When women tell you the truth, you don't pity them. You tell them they have delusions!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Madame Blanc It's difficult not to be curious about you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Madame Blanc Movement is never mute. It is a language. It's a series of energetic shapes written in the air like words forming sentences. Like poems. Like prayers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Helena Markos This isn't vanity! This isn't art!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Madame Blanc Part of the issue always is not being able to see your body in space. One angle in one mirror or on film is not enough. Movement is never mute. It is a language. It's a shape of energetic shapes written in the air like words forming sentences. Like poems. Like prayers.
Susie Bannion Spells?
Madame Blanc When you jump, it's not the height, but the space beneath you that matters. Every leap into the air must be a coup de foudre.
Susie Bannion I don't understand.
Madame Blanc A strike of lightning. A bolt of love, in fact.
Susie Bannion That's beautiful.
Madame Blanc There are two things that dance can never be again: beautiful and cheerful. Today, we need to break the nose of every beautiful thing. And if you're going to be a dancer, you must learn French.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Susie Bannion Dance everyone, dance. It's so beautiful.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Madame Blanc You don't look better, or are you this pale all the time?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sara You're making some kind of deal with them.
Susie Bannion I don't know what you're talking about.
Sara The matrons.
Susie Bannion Whatever you have in your head, Sara, nothing is wrong.
Sara How can you know what they'll ask of you in return?
Susie Bannion Nothing's wrong.
Sara You just haven't seen the bill yet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Miss Tanner [about Patricia, in subtitled German] She didn't want to be a vessel. We wanted to bring her into our power but she wanted to blow up department stores instead. What a fool, that girl.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Helena Markos [to Susie] There will be nothing of you left inside. Only space for me.
Susie Bannion I came here for this. You've all waited long enough.
Helena Markos [Excited] It is happening! It is happening!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Olga Why don't you try speaking to me like you love me? Hm? For a change?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Miss Millius Markos!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Susie Bannion At this point the jumps are opposing the pull of the structure, but... it's soon for that, don't you think? The floor work is keeping the other dancers pushed down, so this-
[moves herself about the floor]
Susie Bannion -this could echo that... on a slightly higher point of elevation. If I stay close to the ground now, and go straight into the jumps where you have them later, then that's... more to the point. The resistance is more... emphatic. Right?
Madame Blanc I don't know how aware you are of what times we lived through here 40 years ago, out of which this piece was made. We learned at great cost through those years the value of the balance of things. Every arrow that flies feels the pull of the earth, but we must aim upwards. We need to get you in the air.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Susie Bannion I feel like I'm not even here yet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more