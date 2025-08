Nicole Camden Hey. My mom said you needed company right now so i'm volunteering my time.

Lara Brand I kind of wanna be alone right now.

Nicole Camden You should go wash your face. Crying really doesn't work with your complexion.

[Lara goes to the bathroom while Nicole is alone with the cat]

Nicole Camden She's a wreck.

Tom Brand [sees Nicole writing the words crybaby on her smartphone and snatches it]

Tom Brand [the cat runs with the phone and comes to Lara who then picks it up]

Nicole Camden Your stupid cat took my..

Lara Brand Why would you share this?

Nicole Camden I wanted to show some boys. If they see you when you're vulnerable they'll wanna take care of you and..

Lara Brand You sent this one to half our class.

Nicole Camden That was a joke.

Lara Brand You know what my dad is in the hospital. Explain the joke to me.

Nicole Camden I was just trying to help. That's what friends do.

Lara Brand You know what my mom is friends with your mom and i see you over here a lot. but stop pretending Nicole. We're Not Friends!

[she drops Nicole's smartphone into the toilet]

Nicole Camden I can't believe you just did that!

[she goes to the toilet to get her smartphone out]

Lara Brand Good work but why did you grab her phone?

Tom Brand Because I'm your daddy.