Kinoafisha Films Blade Runner 2049 Blade Runner 2049 Movie Quotes

Blade Runner 2049 Movie Quotes

Rick Deckard Sometimes to love someone, you got to be a stranger.
Niander Wallace Pain reminds you the joy you felt was real. More joy, then! Do not be afraid.
Joi Mere data makes a man. A and C and T and G. The alphabet of you. All from four symbols. I am only two: 1 and 0.
'K' Half as much but twice as elegant, sweetheart.
Interviewer [Baseline test room at LAPD HQ] Officer K-D-six-dash-three-dot-seven, let's begin. Ready?
'K' Yes, sir.
Interviewer Recite your baseline.
'K' And blood-black nothingness began to spin... A system of cells interlinked within cells interlinked within cells interlinked within one stem... And dreadfully distinct against the dark, a tall white fountain played.
Interviewer Cells.
'K' Cells.
Interviewer Have you ever been in an institution? Cells.
'K' Cells.
Interviewer Do they keep you in a cell? Cells.
'K' Cells.
Interviewer When you're not performing your duties do they keep you in a little box? Cells.
'K' Cells.
Interviewer Interlinked.
'K' Interlinked.
Interviewer What's it like to hold the hand of someone you love? Interlinked.
'K' Interlinked.
Interviewer Did they teach you how to feel finger to finger? Interlinked.
'K' Interlinked.
Interviewer Do you long for having your heart interlinked? Interlinked.
'K' Interlinked.
Interviewer Do you dream about being interlinked?
'K' Interlinked.
Interviewer What's it like to hold your child in your arms? Interlinked.
'K' Interlinked.
Interviewer Do you feel that there's a part of you that's missing? Interlinked.
'K' Interlinked.
Interviewer Within cells interlinked.
'K' Within cells interlinked.
Interviewer Why don't you say that three times: Within cells interlinked.
'K' Within cells interlinked. Within cells interlinked. Within cells interlinked.
Interviewer We're done... Constant K, you can pick up your bonus.
'K' Thank you, sir.
'K' All the best memories are hers.
'K' [pointing at dog] Is it real?
Rick Deckard I don't know. Ask him.
Rick Deckard [to Wallace] Her eyes were green.
Sapper Morton You newer models are happy scraping the shit... because you've never seen a miracle.
Rick Deckard I had your job once. I was good at it.
'K' Things were simpler then.
Rick Deckard Why you makin' it complicated?
'K' Why don't you just answer the question?
Rick Deckard What question?
'K' I didn't figure you as one for bullshit. What's her name?
Rick Deckard Rachael. Her name was Rachael.
Dr. Ana Stelline [crying] Someone lived this, yeah. It happened.
[pause]
'K' I know it's real.
[pause]
'K' I know it's real.
[pause]
'K' GODDAMN IT!
[throws chair]
Lieutenant Joshi The World is built in a wall that separates kind. Tell either side there's no wall, you've bought a war. Or a slaughter.
Freysa Our lives mean nothing next to a storm that's coming. Dying for the right cause. It's the most human thing we can do.
Niander Wallace [from trailer] Every leap of civilization was built on the back of a disposable workforce, but I can only make so many.
[last lines]
Dr. Ana Stelline Beautiful, isn't it?
'K' I've never retired something that was born before.
Lieutenant Joshi What's the difference?
'K' To be born is to have a soul, I guess.
Lieutenant Joshi Are you telling me no?
'K' I wasn't aware there was an option, madame.
Lieutenant Joshi Attaboy.
[K walks to the door]
Lieutenant Joshi Hey! You've been getting on fine without one.
'K' What's that, madame?
Lieutenant Joshi A soul.
Freysa That baby meant we are more than just slaves. If a baby can come from one of us, we are our own masters.
Mariette "More human than humans."
Freysa A revolution is coming.
Rick Deckard You don't have children... do you?
Niander Wallace Oh, I have millions.
Advertising hologram [said to K by a hologram advertising the virtual girl Joi, which K had bought] You look like a *good* Joe.
Joi [to 'K'] I love you!
Dr. Ana Stelline There's a little of every artist in their work.
K If this gets broke, that's it. You're gone.
Joi Like a real girl.
Niander Wallace All the courage in the world cannot alter fact.
'K' This is really somethin'
Rick Deckard The whole town was somethin'. One time. Forget your troubles, see a show, gamble a little. Win some money, lose some money. They made money seem like candy.
'K' I have memories, but they're not real. They're just implants.
Rachael [to Deckard] Did you miss me?
Joi I always told you. You're special. Your history isn't over yet. There's still a page left.
Mariette [to 'K'] Oh, I see. You don't like real girls.
Joi You look lonely. I can fix that.
Joi I always knew you were special. Maybe this is how. A child. Of woman born. Pushed into the world. Wanted. Loved.
Niander Wallace Is it the same now, as then? The moment you met her. All these years, drunk on the memory of its perfection. How shiny her lips. How instant your connection. Did it never occur to you that is why you were summoned in the first place? Designed to do nothing short of fall for her then and there? All to make that single perfect specimen. That is, if you were designed. Love, or mathematical precision? Yes? No?
Rick Deckard I know what's real.
Niander Wallace It was very clever to keep yourself empty of information, and all it cost you was everything.
Joi I'm done with you. You can go now.
Mariette Quiet, now. I've been inside you. Not so much there as you think.
Dr. Ana Stelline They all think it's about more detail. But that's not how memory works. We recall with our feelings. Anything real should be a mess.
Joi I'm so happy when I'm with you.
'K' You don't have to say that.
Niander Wallace [to a new Replicant] The first thought one tends to fear, to preserve the clay. It's fascinating. Before we even know what we are, we fear to lose it. Happy birthday.
Luv You tiny thing. In the face of the fabulous new your only thought is to kill it? For fear of great change? You can't hold the tide with a broom.
Lieutenant Joshi Except that I did.
Luv [yells] *Where is he?* You're so sure. Because he told you. Because we never lie. I'm going to tell Mr Wallace you tried to shoot me first. So I had to kill you.
Lieutenant Joshi [remains defiant, her last words:] Just do what it is you came here for.
[Luv proceeds to stab her to death]
Luv It is invigorating being asked personal questions. Makes one feel... desired.
Rick Deckard Why? What am I to you?
'K' [smiles at him] Go meet your daughter.
K [toasting] To strangers.
Title Card Replicants are bioengineered humans, designed by Tyrell Corporation for use off-world. Their enhanced strength made them ideal slave labor.
Title Card After a series of violent rebellions, their manufacture became prohibited and Tyrell Corp went bankrupt.
Title Card The collapse of ecosystems in the mid 2020s led to the rise of industrialist Niander Wallace, whose mastery of synthetic farming averted famine.
Title Card Wallace acquired the remains of Tyrell Corp and created a new line of replicants who obey.
Title Card Many older model replicants - Nexus 8s with open-ended lifespans - survived. They are hunted down and 'retired'
Title Card Those that hunt them still go by the name... Blade Runner.
'K' She likes him
Luv Who?
'K' This officer Deckard. She's trying to provoke him.
Luv It is invigorating being asked personal questions. Make one feel... desired.
[pause]
Luv Do you enjoy your work, officer?
'K' ['K' gives her a look] Please thank Mr. Wallace for your time.
'K' You worked with Officer Deckard, back in the day. What can you tell me about him?
Gaff He liked to work alone. So did I. So we worked together to keep it that way, and that was it.
Luv [to 'K'] I'm the best one!
Rick Deckard I like this song. We could keep at this or we could get a drink.
[pause]
'K' I'll take the drink.
Rick Deckard You mightn't happen to have a piece of cheese about you, now? Would you boy?
'K' "Treasure Island"?
Rick Deckard He reads, that's good. Me too, not much else to do around here at night anymore. Many is the night I dream of cheese. Toasted, mostly. What are you doing here?
'K' I heard the piano.
Rick Deckard Don't lie, it's rude. You're a cop.
'K' I'm not here to take you in.
Rick Deckard Oh yeah? Then what?
'K' I just have some questions.
Rick Deckard What questions?
Rick Deckard Got a name?
'K' Officer KD6-3...
Rick Deckard [interrupting] That's not a name. It's a serial number.
'K' All right. *Joe.*
Luv I'm here for Mr. Wallace. I'm Luv.
'K' He named you. You must be special.
Luv ...I'm here for Mr. Wallace. Please come with me.
Niander Wallace [to Deckard] You do not know what pain is yet. You will learn.
LAPD Cop [to 'K'] Fuck off, skin job!
Luv [to herself, while watching 'K' on a video feed] Oh... come on. Get up. Do your fucking job.
Rick Deckard [to Wallace] I know what's real.
Niander Wallace I can see it. As clear as dreaming. He loves her.
Lieutenant Joshi Am I the only one who can see the fucking sunrise here? This breaks the world, K!
Freysa You imagined it was you? Oh, you did. You did! We all wish it was us.
Niander Wallace [to newborn Replicant] Shh. Happy birthday.
Niander Wallace That barren pasture. Empty, and salted. The dead space between the stars.
Niander Wallace [He places his hand on the newborn Replicant's womb] Right here.
Niander Wallace And this is the seed that we must change for Heaven.
[He slices her womb]
Niander Wallace I cannot breed them. So help me, I have tried. We need more Replicants than can ever be assembled. Millions, so we can be trillions more. We could storm Eden and retake her.
Mariette What's that?
'K' A tree.
Mariette I've never seen a tree. It's pretty.
'K' It's dead.
Mariette Now, who keeps a dead tree?
[pause]
Mariette You're not gonna kill me, are you?
Joi [to Luv] Stop!
[Luv's foot hovers over Joi's Emanator]
Luv [to Joi] I do hope that you're satisfied with our product.
[referring to K]
Lt. Joshi She was a replicant. Pregnant.
[pause]
Lt. Joshi This breaks the world K. Do you know what that means?
'K' [after being offered something to eat, which is probably garlic-flavoured maggots] No thanks, I prefer to keep an empty stomach, until the hardest part of the day is done.
Interviewer Cells.
'K' Cells.
Interviewer Have you ever been in an institution? Cells.
'K' Cells.
Interviewer When you're not performing your duties, do they keep you in a little box? Cells.
'K' Cells.
Interviewer Interlinked.
'K' Interlinked.
Interviewer What's it like to hold the hand of someone you love? Interlinked.
'K' [a short pause] Interlinked.
Interviewer Within cells interlinked.
'K' Within cells interlinked.
Interviewer Dreadfully.
'K' Dreadfully.
Interviewer What's it like to be filled with dread? Dreadfully.
'K' Dreadfully.
Interviewer Do you like being separated from other people? Distinct.
'K' Distinct.
Interviewer Dreadfully distinct.
'K' Dreadfully distinct.
Interviewer Dark.
'K' Dark.
Interviewer Within cells interlinked.
'K' Within cells interlinked.
Interviewer Within one stem.
'K' Within one stem.
Interviewer And dreadfully distinct.
'K' And dreadfully distinct.
Interviewer Against the dark.
'K' Against the dark.
Interviewer A tall white fountain played.
'K' A tall white fountain played.
Interviewer You're not even close to baseline.
Joi I never figured you as one for bullshit!
Dr. Ana Stelline Every memory has a piece of its artist.
Rick Deckard Where are we going?
Luv Home.
[first lines]
'K' I hope you don't mind me taking the liberty. I was careful not to drag in... any dirt.
Rick Deckard What'd you do? Who'd you bring? Huh?
'K' No one.
Rick Deckard Oh yeah? They know you're here!
Rick Deckard Don't lie. It's rude.
Niander Wallace [to Luv] You really are the best angel. Aren't you, Luv?
Lieutenant Joshi There is an order to things. That's what we do here. We keep order.
Luv I see you're one of our clients. I hope you're satisfied with our product.
'K' She's very... realistic. Thank you.
'K' [K has just returned home to his apartment] You were right. You were right about everything.
Joi Shh...
Mariette [door opens behind K and Mariette enters] Thought you weren't interested working man.
Joi You liked her I could tell. It's ok, she's real. I want to be real for you.
'K' You are real for me.
Mariette You have a special lady here.
[long silence]
Mariette Ok, lets do it.
Freysa Oh, I was there. I saw a miracle delivered. A perfect little face, crying up at me, mad as thunder.
[Luv is directing a drone strike]
Luv [speaking without emotion] Fire again. Fire again. Fire. Two hundred feet to the east. Fire. Go north.
[camera pans, revealing she is having her nails done while doing this]
Luv Fire. Stop. Twenty degrees east. Stop. Zoom in. Closer.
Luv [sees K is down, says to herself with emotion] Oh, come on. Get up. Do your fucking job. Find the child.
Niander Wallace Every leap of civilization was built off the back of a disposable work force. We lost our stomach for slaves, unless engineered. But I can only make so many.
Niander Wallace An angel should never enter the Kingdom of Heaven without a gift.
'K' [to Joi] They'll be coming after me soon.
Joi I'm coming with you.
Dr. Ana Stelline If you have authentic memories you have... real human responses. Wouldn't you agree?
Lieutenant Joshi Hey. You've been getting on fine without one.
'K' What's that, madam?
Lieutenant Joshi A soul.
Lieutenant Joshi [over video-link] You're hurt. I'm not paying for that.
'K' I'll glue it.
Gaff [talking about young Deckard] He wasn't long for this world.
'K' How so?
Gaff Something in his eyes.
Rick Deckard What's the plan?
'K' We don't run.
Joi Would you read to me?
[gets up, crosses to table, 'picks up' Nabokov's Pale Fire]
Joi It'll make you feel better.
'K' You hate that book.
Joi [throws virtual book over her shoulder] I don't wanna read either.
'K' Why are you so good? What makes your memories so authentic?
Dr. Ana Stelline Well, there's a bit of every artist in their work. But, I was locked in this sterile chamber at eight; so, if I wanted to see the world, I had to imagine it. I got very good at imagining.
'K' This ends... now.
'K' I found him.
Lieutenant Joshi That's not possible.
Lieutenant Joshi Do you remember anything? Before you were under me? Do you have any memories from before?
'K' I have memories but they're not real. They're just implants.
Lieutenant Joshi Tell me one. From when you were a kid.
'K' I feel a little strange sharing a childhood story considering I was never a child.
Lieutenant Joshi Well, would it help you share if I told you it was an order?
Niander Wallace We make angels - in the service of civilization. Yes, there were bad angels once, I make good angels now. That is how I took us to nine new worlds. Nine - a child can count to nine on fingers. We should own the stars!
'K' Are you Sapper Morton? Civic number NK68514?
Sapper Morton I'm a farmer.
'K' I saw that. What do you farm?
Sapper Morton [putting a handful of bugs on the table] It's a protein farm. Wallace design.
'K' Is that what I smell?
Sapper Morton Grow that just for me. Garlic.
'K' Garlic.
Sapper Morton Go on, try some.
'K' No, thank you. I prefer to keep an empty stomach until the hard part of the day is done.
Niander Wallace I have wanted to meet you for so very long. You are a wonder to me, Mr. Deckard. I had the lock. I found the key. Yet the pins do not align. The door remains locked. I need the specimen to reach it, Mr. Deckard. The child. I need the child. To teach them all to fly. "And God remembered Rachel, heeded her and opened her womb."
Lieutenant Joshi What the fuck is with you? I put you on a case. I impressed on you the importance of that case, and then we pick you up fucking around outside an upgrade center? Scan said you didn't look like you on the inside. Miles off your baseline. Do you know what that means?
'K' I found the kid. He was set up like a standard Replicant, put on a service job. Even he didn't know who he was.
Lieutenant Joshi And?
'K' And it's done.
Lieutenant Joshi What does that mean, "it's done"?
'K' What you asked. It's done.
'K' What happened to the kid? Who put it in the orphanage? Was it you?
Rick Deckard I was long gone by then.
'K' You didn't even meet your own kid? Why?
Rick Deckard Because that was the plan. I showed 'em how to scramble the records, cover their tracks. Everyone had a part. Mine was to leave. Then the Blackout came, paved over everything. Couldn't have found the child if I tried.
'K' Did you want to?
Rick Deckard Not really.
'K' Why not?
Rick Deckard Because we were being hunted. I didn't want our child found, taken apart, dissected.
Joi What's the occasion?
'K' Let's just say, it's our anniversary.
Joi Is it?
'K' No. But - let's just say that it is. Okay?
[opens box]
'K' Happy anniversary.
Lieutenant Joshi Look at me. We're all just looking out for something real.
Niander Wallace [from trailer] The key to the future is finally unearthed. Bring it to me.
'K' [to Joi] I have to go. I'll come back.
Luv [to K] Bad dog!
'K' This isn't possible.
'K' They say you're the best memory-maker there is.
Dr. Ana Stelline Well, then, they're kind. I love birthday parties.
'K' You work for Wallace.
Dr. Ana Stelline Subcontract. I'm one of his suppliers. He offered to buy me out, but I take my freedom where I can find it.
'K' How long you been here?
Sapper Morton Since 2020.
'K' But you haven't always been a farmer, have you? Your bag. It's colonial medical use. Military issue. Where were you? Calantha? Must have been brutal.
Sapper Morton Plan on taking me in? Let 'em take a look inside?
'K' Mr. Morton, if taking you in is an option...
[putting his gun on the table]
'K' ...I would much prefer that to the alternative. I'm sure you knew it would be someone in time. I'm sorry it had to be me.
Lieutenant Joshi [K transmits a replicant's retinal scan] One of the tail-end Nexus 8s. He looks like he could take your head off.
'K' He tried.
Lieutenant Joshi He went AWOL after Calantha with a few more in his outfit I wouldn't mind closin' out. Just him?
'K' Just him.
Freysa You led Wallace to Deckard. You cannot allow Deckard to lead Wallace to me. You must kill Deckard. Deckard only wanted his baby to be safe. And she is. When the time comes, I will show her to the world, and she will lead our army.
'K' She?
Freysa Of course. Rachael had a daughter. With my own eyes, I saw her come. I dressed her in blue when it was time for her to go.
'K' It was a boy that you hid.
Freysa That is just a piece of the puzzle.
'K' A little boy came through here about 30 years back. I need to see your records.
Mister Cotton Hmm.
'K' Legitimate placements, private sales, everything.
Mister Cotton Don't keep records that far back.
'K' You don't?
Mister Cotton I don't. Sorry. Can't help you.
'K' You can't?
Mister Cotton Nope.
'K' [taking out and cocking his weapon] I think you can.
[hitting Cotton in the face, breaking his nose]
'K' I think someone like you keeps a long memory. Now, you can tell me what you remember...
[tapping the center of Cotton's forehead]
'K' ...or I can put a hole right here and take a look.
[from trailer]
'K' This is impossible.
'K' [after a meeting with Wallace's replicant assistant, Luv] Thank Mr. Wallace for your time.
Joi [to 'K'] This is how.
Sapper Morton How's it feel killing your own kind?
'K' I don't retire my own kind because we don't run. Only older models do.
Rick Deckard You like whiskey? I got millions - of bottles of whiskey.
'K' [waiting in the dark] I hope you don't mind me taking the liberty. I was careful not to drag in any dirt.
Sapper Morton I don't mind the dirt. I do mind unannounced visits.
Luv Too dark in here. I like him. He's a good boy. Where is he?
Lieutenant Joshi I've no idea. He's off-duty. Check around.
Luv I checked - anywhere a good boy might go.
File Clerk Everyone remembers where they were at the Blackout. You?
'K' That was a little before my time.
File Clerk Mmm. I was home with my folks, then ten days of darkness. Every machine stopped cold. When the lights came back, we were wiped clean. Photos, files, every bit of data...
[snapping his fingers]
File Clerk Ffft! Gone. Bank records, too. Didn't mind that. It's funny it's only paper that lasted. I mean, we had everything on drives. Everything, everything, everything! Huh. My mom still cries over the lost baby pictures.
'K' Well, it's a shame. You must have been adorable.
[a recording of Deckard giving Rachael the Voight-Kampff test, as shown in the original film]
Rick Deckard You're reading a magazine and you come across a full page nude photo of a girl.
Rachael Is this testing whether I'm a replicant or a lesbian, Mr. Deckard?
Rick Deckard Just answer the question, please.
Lieutenant Joshi You just stopped a bomb from going off
Mister Cotton So come on now. Which sort do you have in mind?
[blows whistle, children all jump up from their work and stand with their heads bowed]
Mister Cotton Cause I got... all kinds.
Lieutenant Joshi What you saw, didn't happen.
'K' You want it gone?
Lieutenant Joshi Erase everything.
'K' I prefer to keep an empty stomach until the hard part of the day is done.
