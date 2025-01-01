Title Card Replicants are bioengineered humans, designed by Tyrell Corporation for use off-world. Their enhanced strength made them ideal slave labor.

Title Card After a series of violent rebellions, their manufacture became prohibited and Tyrell Corp went bankrupt.

Title Card The collapse of ecosystems in the mid 2020s led to the rise of industrialist Niander Wallace, whose mastery of synthetic farming averted famine.

Title Card Wallace acquired the remains of Tyrell Corp and created a new line of replicants who obey.

Title Card Many older model replicants - Nexus 8s with open-ended lifespans - survived. They are hunted down and 'retired'