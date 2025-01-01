'K'And blood-black nothingness began to spin... A system of cells interlinked within cells interlinked within cells interlinked within one stem... And dreadfully distinct against the dark, a tall white fountain played.
JoiI always knew you were special. Maybe this is how. A child. Of woman born. Pushed into the world. Wanted. Loved.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Niander WallaceIs it the same now, as then? The moment you met her. All these years, drunk on the memory of its perfection. How shiny her lips. How instant your connection. Did it never occur to you that is why you were summoned in the first place? Designed to do nothing short of fall for her then and there? All to make that single perfect specimen. That is, if you were designed. Love, or mathematical precision? Yes? No?
Joi[throws virtual book over her shoulder]I don't wanna read either.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
'K'Why are you so good? What makes your memories so authentic?
Dr. Ana StellineWell, there's a bit of every artist in their work. But, I was locked in this sterile chamber at eight; so, if I wanted to see the world, I had to imagine it. I got very good at imagining.
Niander WallaceWe make angels - in the service of civilization. Yes, there were bad angels once, I make good angels now. That is how I took us to nine new worlds. Nine - a child can count to nine on fingers. We should own the stars!
'K'No, thank you. I prefer to keep an empty stomach until the hard part of the day is done.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Niander WallaceI have wanted to meet you for so very long. You are a wonder to me, Mr. Deckard. I had the lock. I found the key. Yet the pins do not align. The door remains locked. I need the specimen to reach it, Mr. Deckard. The child. I need the child. To teach them all to fly. "And God remembered Rachel, heeded her and opened her womb."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lieutenant JoshiWhat the fuck is with you? I put you on a case. I impressed on you the importance of that case, and then we pick you up fucking around outside an upgrade center? Scan said you didn't look like you on the inside. Miles off your baseline. Do you know what that means?
'K'I found the kid. He was set up like a standard Replicant, put on a service job. Even he didn't know who he was.
Rick DeckardBecause that was the plan. I showed 'em how to scramble the records, cover their tracks. Everyone had a part. Mine was to leave. Then the Blackout came, paved over everything. Couldn't have found the child if I tried.
FreysaYou led Wallace to Deckard. You cannot allow Deckard to lead Wallace to me. You must kill Deckard. Deckard only wanted his baby to be safe. And she is. When the time comes, I will show her to the world, and she will lead our army.
File ClerkMmm. I was home with my folks, then ten days of darkness. Every machine stopped cold. When the lights came back, we were wiped clean. Photos, files, every bit of data...
[snapping his fingers]
File ClerkFfft! Gone. Bank records, too. Didn't mind that. It's funny it's only paper that lasted. I mean, we had everything on drives. Everything, everything, everything! Huh. My mom still cries over the lost baby pictures.
'K'Well, it's a shame. You must have been adorable.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[a recording of Deckard giving Rachael the Voight-Kampff test, as shown in the original film]
Rick DeckardYou're reading a magazine and you come across a full page nude photo of a girl.
RachaelIs this testing whether I'm a replicant or a lesbian, Mr. Deckard?