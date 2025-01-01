Alexander DyleNo, no. There's an old riddle about two tribes of Indians. The Whitefeet always tell the truth, and the Blackfeet always lie. So one day you meet an Indian. You say, "Hey, Indian, what are you, a truthful Whitefoot or a lying Blackfoot? He says, "I'm a truthful Whitefoot." But which is he?
Peter JoshuaNot a word. I'm still having trouble with English.
Hamilton Bartholomew[watching Reggie light another one of his cigarettes, immediately after snuffing one out she had barely puffed]Have you any idea what these things cost over here?
Inspector GrandpierreWe use the guillotine in this country. I have always imagined that the blade, coming down, causes no more than a slight tickling sensation on the back of the neck. It is only a guess, of course. I hope none of you ever finds out for certain.
Alexander Dyle[Reggie is sitting on his lap and kissing him]Reggie, cut it out.
Adam CanfieldNow, when I was a young man, my father expected me to go into his business. Umbrella frames. That's what he made. A sensible business, I suppose, but I didn't have the sense in those days to be sensible.
Reggie Lampert[looking skeptical]I suppose all this is leading somewhere...
Adam CanfieldWell, it led me away from umbrella frames, for one thing. But that left me without any honest means of support.
Adam CanfieldWell, in this highly competitive world, when a man has no profession, there isn't much choice, so I began looking for people who had more money than they needed... including some they'd barely miss.
Mr. Felix - Stamp Dealer[Describing the stamps to Reggie]Ah, the best for last. Le chef d'oeuvre de la collection. The masterpiece. The most valuable stamp in the world. It's called the Gazette Maldave. It was printed by hand on colored paper... and marked with the initials of the printer. Today it has a value of 100,000 dollars.
Mr. Felix - Stamp DealerI'm not a thief, madame. I knew there was some mistake...
Reggie Lampert[as he's rubbing her feet in the cab]You didn't have to chase me so hard... I'm sorry I thought you were the murderer. But how was I to know he was as big a liar as you are?
Adam CanfieldIs that all the gratitude I get for saving your hide? Here, rub your own blinking foot!
Hamilton BartholomewI've got something here. I've got liverwurst, liverwurst, chicken, and liverwurst.
Hamilton BartholomewStop, Mrs. Lampert, or I'll kill you!
Adam CanfieldIt won't get you the stamps, Dyle. You'll still have to come out, and I'm not likely to miss at this range.
Hamilton BartholomewMaybe not, but it takes a lot of bullets to kill me. They left me there with five in my leg and my stomach. They knew I was alive, but they left me there. I spent ten months in a German prison camp with nothing to stop the pain. They left me there. They deserved to die.
Hamilton BartholomewYou've got the money now. It belongs to me. Mrs. Lampert, they knew I was alive, but they left me there. That's why I had to kill them. All four of them. Please believe me: I'll kill you too. It won't make any difference... I've come too far to turn back. I swear I'll kill you!
Inspector GrandpierreThis nose tells me when you are lying. It is never mistaken, not in 23 years. This nose will make me commissioner of police.