Hamilton Bartholomew Stop, Mrs. Lampert, or I'll kill you!

Adam Canfield It won't get you the stamps, Dyle. You'll still have to come out, and I'm not likely to miss at this range.

Hamilton Bartholomew Maybe not, but it takes a lot of bullets to kill me. They left me there with five in my leg and my stomach. They knew I was alive, but they left me there. I spent ten months in a German prison camp with nothing to stop the pain. They left me there. They deserved to die.

Adam Canfield But I had nothing to do with it.