Charade Movie Quotes

Reggie Lampert Of course, you won't be able to lie on your back for a while but then you can lie from any position, can't you?
Reggie Lampert Is there a Mrs. Cruikshank...?
Adam Canfield Yes.
Reggie Lampert But you're divorced.
Adam Canfield No...
Reggie Lampert [Regina's face falls] Oh.
Adam Canfield [Brian/Adam gets out his wallet to show her the picture] My mother, she lives in Detroit, you'd like her, she'd like you too.
Reggie Lampert You're blocking my view.
Peter Joshua Oh, uh, oh, uh, which view would you prefer?
Reggie Lampert The one you're blocking.
Peter Joshua Do we know each other?
Reggie Lampert Why, do you think we're going to?
Peter Joshua I don't know. How would I know?
Reggie Lampert Because I already know an awful lot of people, and until one of them dies I couldn't possibly meet anyone else.
Reggie Lampert Well, wasn't it Shakespeare who said "when strangers do meet in far off lands they should e'er long see each other again?"
Peter Joshua Shakespeare never said that.
Reggie Lampert How do you know?
Peter Joshua It's terrible. You just made it up.
Reggie Lampert Oh well, it sounds right.
Peter Joshua [opening the phone booth to see Regina]
[Regina screams]
Peter Joshua What are you doing in here?
Reggie Lampert I'm having a nervous breakdown.
Adam Canfield Well, what did you expect me to say? That a pretty girl with an outrageous manner means more to an old pro like me than a quarter of a million dollars?
Reggie Lampert I don't suppose so.
Adam Canfield Well, it's a toss-up, I can tell you that.
Reggie Lampert What did you say?
Adam Canfield Hasn't it occurred to you that I'm having a tough time keeping my hands off you?
[Regina is stunned]
Adam Canfield Oh, you should see your face.
Reggie Lampert What's the matter with it?
Adam Canfield It's lovely.
[Regina drops her knife and fork]
Adam Canfield What's the matter now?
Reggie Lampert I'm not hungry anymore; isn't it glorious?
Alexander Dyle What do I have to do to satisfy you? Become the next victim?
Reggie Lampert That's a start anyway.
Reggie Lampert Not until you prove to me that you're really Brian Crookshank.
Brian Crookshank All right, one day next week I'll put it on a marriage license. How about that...?
Reggie Lampert [interrupting] Quit stalling. I want some identification, now!
Brian Crookshank I wouldn't lie on a license. I could go to jail...
Reggie Lampert [interrupting] You can't prove it to me, can you? You're still trying to - Marriage license! Did you say marriage license?
Brian Crookshank Now don't change the subject, just give me the stamps.
Reggie Lampert Oh! Oh, I love you Adam, Alex, Peter, Brian, whatever your name is. Oh, I love you. I hope we have a lot of boys and we can name them all after you.
Brian Crookshank Before we start that, may I have the stamps?
Inspector Grandpierre Tell me, Mister Dyle. Where were you at 3:30 a.m.?
Adam Canfield In my room. Asleep.
Inspector Grandpierre And you, Mrs. Lampert?
Reggie Lampert I was, too.
Inspector Grandpierre In Mister Dyle's room?
Reggie Lampert No, in my room.
Inspector Grandpierre Obviously you're telling the truth, for why would you invent such a ridiculous story?
Reggie Lampert Do you know what's wrong with you?
Peter Joshua No, what?
Reggie Lampert Nothing!
Alexander Dyle All right, get set for the story of my life.
Reggie Lampert Fiction or non-fiction?
Sylvie It is infuriating that your unhappiness does not turn to fat!
[Gideon is looking at Charles' body in the coffin and begins to sneeze violently]
Sylvie Gaudel He must've known Charles pretty well.
Reggie Lampert How can you tell?
Sylvie Gaudel He's allergic to him.
Reggie Lampert [explaining a puppet show] The man and woman are married.
Peter Joshua I can see that. They're batting each other over the head.
[Touching the cleft in his chin]
Reggie Lampert How do you shave in there?
Reggie Lampert This is a ludicrous situation. I can think of a dozen men who are just longing to use my shower.
Reggie Lampert Here it comes, the fatherly talk. You forget I'm already a widow.
Peter Joshua Well, so was Juliet, at fifteen.
Reggie Lampert I'm not fifteen.
Peter Joshua Well, that's your trouble. You're too old for me.
Reggie Lampert [looking for the valuable item in Charles' bag] Wait a minute! The tooth powder!
Adam Canfield What about it?
Reggie Lampert Could you recognize heroin just by the taste of it?
Adam Canfield [tasting the tooth powder, then feigning discovery] Heroin! Peppermint-flavored heroin!
Peter Joshua Is there a Mr. Lampert?
Reggie Lampert Yes.
Peter Joshua Good for you.
Reggie Lampert No it isn't, I'm getting a divorce.
Peter Joshua Please! Not on my account.
Reggie Lampert [pondering] Is there a Mrs. Dyle?
Alexander Dyle Yes...
[Reggie's face drops]
Alexander Dyle but we're divorced!
Reggie Lampert [Reggie smirks] I thought that was Peter Joshua?
Alexander Dyle I am just as difficult to live with as he was.
Peter Joshua Why do you think Tex did it?
Reggie Lampert Because I really suspect Gideon and it's always the person you don't suspect.
Peter Joshua Do women find it feminine to be so illogical, or can't they help it?
Reggie Lampert I'm in the book.
Peter Joshua Are you?
Reggie Lampert Charles is.
Peter Joshua Is there only one Charles Lampert?
Reggie Lampert Lord I hope so!
Reggie Lampert Silvie, I am going to get a divorce.
Sylvie From Charles?
Reggie Lampert He's the only one husband I have.
Reggie Lampert So it's goodbye Alexander Dyle and welcome home Peter Joshua.
Adam Canfield [shakes his head] Sorry the name is Adam Canfield.
Reggie Lampert Adam Canfield? Wonderful! Do you realize you've had three names in the past two days? I don't even know who I'm talking to any more!
Adam Canfield We didn't steal it, there's no law against stealing stolen money.
Reggie Lampert Of course there is!
Adam Canfield There is?
Reggie Lampert Yes!
Adam Canfield When did they pass such a silly law?
Leopold Gideon Well, you know I'd tell you if I had it.
Tex Panthollow Oh *naturally*, just like I'd tell you if I had it.
Leopold Gideon *Naturally*. And that goes for Herman too.
Tex Panthollow Tex Panthollow, Leopold Gideon: *Naturally*.
Tex Panthollow She batted them pretty little eyes at you, and you fell for it like an egg from a tall chicken!
Tex Panthollow Oh, poor old Herman. It seems like him and good luck always was strangers. Well, maybe now he'll meet up with his other hand some place.
Reggie Lampert I'm sorry.
Mr. Felix - Stamp Dealer No, for a few minutes, they were mine. That is enough.
[first lines]
Jean-Louis Gaudet [after squirting Reggie in the face with his squirt gun] Oh, la!
Reggie Lampert Don't tell me, you didn't know it was loaded. Sylvie! Oh. Can't he do something constructive, like start an avalanche or something?
Sylvie That's no reason to get a divorce! With a rich husband and this year's clothes, you won't find it difficult to make some new friends.
Reggie Lampert Look, I admit I came to Paris to escape American Provincial, but that doesn't mean I'm ready for French Traditional.
Peter Joshua Well, here we are.
Reggie Lampert Where?
Peter Joshua On the street where you live.
Man in Elevator I bluffed the Old Man out of the last pot. With a pair of deuces.
Man in Elevator What's so depressing about that?
Man in Elevator Well, I mean, if I can do it, what are the Russians doing to him?
Reggie Lampert Are you really Carson Dyle's brother?
Alexander Dyle Would you like to see my passport?
Reggie Lampert Passport? What kind of proof is that?
Alexander Dyle Well, would you like to see where I was tattooed?
Reggie Lampert Yes.
Alexander Dyle All right. We'll drive around that way.
Reggie Lampert [groans]
[the third murder has just been discovered]
Inspector Grandpierre Three of them. All in their pyjamas? C'est ridicule! What is it, some new American fad?
Reggie Lampert Come in. I've got something that stings like crazy.
Alexander Dyle You're the kind of girl who'd have something like that.
Sylvie I don't understand. Why do you want a divorce?
Reggie Lampert Because I don't love him and he doesn't love me.
Sylvie That's no reason to get a divorce!
Reggie Lampert Alex, how can you tell if anyone's lying or not?
Alexander Dyle You can't.
Reggie Lampert There must be some way.
Alexander Dyle No, no. There's an old riddle about two tribes of Indians. The Whitefeet always tell the truth, and the Blackfeet always lie. So one day you meet an Indian. You say, "Hey, Indian, what are you, a truthful Whitefoot or a lying Blackfoot? He says, "I'm a truthful Whitefoot." But which is he?
Reggie Lampert Well, why couldn't you just look at his feet?
Alexander Dyle Because he's wearing moccasins.
Reggie Lampert Well, then he's a truthful Whitefoot, of course.
Alexander Dyle Well, why not a lying Blackfoot?
Reggie Lampert Which one are you?
Alexander Dyle A truthful Whitefoot.
Reggie Lampert Is there a Mrs. Joshua?
Peter Joshua Yes, but we are divorced.
Reggie Lampert Oh, that wasn't a proposal. I'm just curious.
Adam Canfield Wow, when you come on, you come on, don't you?
Reggie Lampert Oh, come on!
Reggie Lampert Is there a Mrs. Canfield?
Adam Canfield Yes...
Adam Canfield Adam Canfield, Reggie Lampert: [both] But we're divorced.
[after Dyle sees Herman Scobie hanging from the edge of the building]
Alexander Dyle How are you doing?
Herman Scobie HOW DO YOU THINK?
Alexander Dyle If you get bored, try writing 'Love Thy Neighbor' a hundred times on the side of the building!
Peter Joshua How about making me vice president in charge of cheering you up?
Reggie Lampert Brian Crookshank. Serves me right if I get stuck with that one.
Brian Crookshank Well, who asked you to get stuck with any of them?
Reggie Lampert Mr. Bartholomew, if you're trying to frighten me... you're doing a first-rate job.
[Tearing filter off cigarette]
Reggie Lampert I can't stand these things... it's like drinking coffee through a veil.
Herman Scobie Now we wait. With our mouths shut.
Alexander Dyle [yawns] Sorry about that.
Inspector Grandpierre [Offering advice to Reggie and Mr. Dyle, after three murdered people have been found, all wearing pajamas] And if I were you, I wouldn't stay in my pajamas. Good night.
Reggie Lampert Any minute now we could be assassinated. Would you do anything like that?
Peter Joshua What, assassinate someone?
Reggie Lampert No, swing down from there on a rope to save the woman you love. Like the Hunchback of Notre Dame.
Peter Joshua [turns and sees Notre Dame] What? Who put that there?
Reggie Lampert We'll have lots of sons and name them all after you.
Reggie Lampert Why do people have to tell lies?
Peter Joshua Usually it's because they want something. They are afraid the truth won't get it for them.
Peter Joshua How would you like a spanking?
Reggie Lampert How would you like a punch in the nose? Stop treating me like a child.
Hamilton Bartholomew Charles Voss stole $250,000 from the United States government. I'm afraid we want it back.
Reggie Lampert But *I* don't have it.
Hamilton Bartholomew That's impossible, Mrs. Lampert. You're the only one who *could* have it.
Reggie Lampert Mr. Bartholomew, if I had a quarter of a million dollars, believe me, I'd *know* it.
Hamilton Bartholomew Nevertheless, Mrs. Lampert, you've got it.
Reggie Lampert Do you understand French?
Peter Joshua Not a word. I'm still having trouble with English.
Hamilton Bartholomew [watching Reggie light another one of his cigarettes, immediately after snuffing one out she had barely puffed] Have you any idea what these things cost over here?
Inspector Grandpierre We use the guillotine in this country. I have always imagined that the blade, coming down, causes no more than a slight tickling sensation on the back of the neck. It is only a guess, of course. I hope none of you ever finds out for certain.
Alexander Dyle [Reggie is sitting on his lap and kissing him] Reggie, cut it out.
Reggie Lampert OK.
[stops kissing him]
Alexander Dyle Well now what are you doing?
Reggie Lampert Cutting it out.
Alexander Dyle Who told you to do that?
Reggie Lampert You did.
Alexander Dyle Oh I'm not through protesting yet.
Reggie Lampert [smirks] Oh.
[resumes kissing him]
Alexander Dyle Cut it out.
Reggie Lampert Alex, I think I love you.
[They kiss]
Hamilton Bartholomew Mrs. Lampert, do you know what C.I.A. is?
Reggie Lampert I don't suppose it's an airline, is it?
Adam Canfield All right, get set for the story of my life.
Reggie Lampert Fiction or non-fiction?
Adam Canfield Eh, why don't you shut up?
Reggie Lampert Well!
Adam Canfield Are you going to listen?
Reggie Lampert Go on...
Adam Canfield Now, when I was a young man, my father expected me to go into his business. Umbrella frames. That's what he made. A sensible business, I suppose, but I didn't have the sense in those days to be sensible.
Reggie Lampert [looking skeptical] I suppose all this is leading somewhere...
Adam Canfield Well, it led me away from umbrella frames, for one thing. But that left me without any honest means of support.
Reggie Lampert What do you mean?
Adam Canfield Well, in this highly competitive world, when a man has no profession, there isn't much choice, so I began looking for people who had more money than they needed... including some they'd barely miss.
Reggie Lampert You mean you're a thief?
Adam Canfield Well, that's not exactly the term I'd have chosen, but it sort of captures the spirit of the thing.
Reggie Lampert I don't believe it!
Peter Joshua Come on, eat your dinner.
Regina Lampert I could eat a horse.
Peter Joshua I think that's what you ordered.
Reggie Lampert Which one are you?
Peter Joshua A truthful white-foot.
Reggie Lampert Come in. Sit down.
Peter Joshua Why, do you want to look at my feet?
Reggie Lampert Yes.
[sits on his lap]
Reggie Lampert Here it comes, the fatherly talk. You forget I'm already a widow.
Peter Joshua So was Juliet, at 15.
Reggie Lampert But I'm not 15.
Peter Joshua Well, that's your trouble. You're too old for me.
Reggie Lampert What are you doing ?
Peter Joshua Taking off my shoes. What do you think I'm doing? Did you ever hear of anybody taking a shower with their shoes on?
[Moments later, Peter showers with his suit on. A Cary Grant ad lib that stayed in the movie]
Reggie Lampert Hello, Mr. Dyle.
Alexander Dyle Reggie?
Reggie Lampert Well, that's the only name *I've* got.
Jean-Louis Gaudet Are you a real cowboy?
Tex Panthollow Sure am, kid.
Jean-Louis Gaudet So where's your gun?
[Tex takes out his gun and twirls it]
Leopold Gideon Will you put that thing away!
Sylvie Didn't Charles have any friends?
Reggie Lampert Don't ask me. I'm only the widow.
Mr. Felix - Stamp Dealer [Describing the stamps to Reggie] Ah, the best for last. Le chef d'oeuvre de la collection. The masterpiece. The most valuable stamp in the world. It's called the Gazette Maldave. It was printed by hand on colored paper... and marked with the initials of the printer. Today it has a value of 100,000 dollars.
Mr. Felix - Stamp Dealer I'm not a thief, madame. I knew there was some mistake...
Reggie Lampert [as he's rubbing her feet in the cab] You didn't have to chase me so hard... I'm sorry I thought you were the murderer. But how was I to know he was as big a liar as you are?
Adam Canfield Is that all the gratitude I get for saving your hide? Here, rub your own blinking foot!
Hamilton Bartholomew I've got something here. I've got liverwurst, liverwurst, chicken, and liverwurst.
Reggie Lampert No, thank you.
Reggie Lampert You know, I can't help feeling sorry for Scobie. Wouldn't it be nice if we were like that?
Peter Joshua What, like Scobie?
Reggie Lampert No, Gene Kelly.
Hamilton Bartholomew Stop, Mrs. Lampert, or I'll kill you!
Adam Canfield It won't get you the stamps, Dyle. You'll still have to come out, and I'm not likely to miss at this range.
Hamilton Bartholomew Maybe not, but it takes a lot of bullets to kill me. They left me there with five in my leg and my stomach. They knew I was alive, but they left me there. I spent ten months in a German prison camp with nothing to stop the pain. They left me there. They deserved to die.
Adam Canfield But I had nothing to do with it.
Hamilton Bartholomew You've got the money now. It belongs to me. Mrs. Lampert, they knew I was alive, but they left me there. That's why I had to kill them. All four of them. Please believe me: I'll kill you too. It won't make any difference... I've come too far to turn back. I swear I'll kill you!
Inspector Grandpierre This nose tells me when you are lying. It is never mistaken, not in 23 years. This nose will make me commissioner of police.
Reggie Lampert Oh, I don't know who anybody is...
Adam Canfield Reggie, I beg you. Just trust me once more.
Reggie Lampert Why should I?
Adam Canfield [slight pause] I can't think of a reason in the world why you should.
Peter Joshua [referring to Sylvie's son, Jean-Louis] Does he belong to you?
Reggie Lampert It's hers. Where did you find him, robbing a bank?
Peter Joshua He was throwing snowballs at Baron Rothschild.
Reggie Lampert Being murdered in cold blood is not nonsense. Why don't you try it sometime?
[last lines]
Brian Crookshank Before we start that, can I have the stamps?
Reggie Lampert I'm sorry I thought you were the murderer.
Tex Panthollow Come on. My mama didn't raise no stupid children.
Tex Panthollow Look, I'll tell you what. You wanna find me? Well, you just look over your shoulder 'cause from now on I'm gonna be right behind you.
Peter Joshua I usually sing a medley of old favorites when I bathe -- any requests?
Reggie Lampert Shut the door!
Peter Joshua I don't think I know that one.
Reggie Lampert [taking "Mr. Dyle's" glasses] I bet you don't really need those.
Reggie Lampert [she holds them up, looks through them; her eyes grow wide] You need them.
Reggie Lampert What's your name?
Peter Joshua Peter Joshua
Reggie Lampert Oh, mine's Regina Lampert.
Peter Joshua Is there a Mr. Lampert?
Reggie Lampert Yes.
Peter Joshua Good for you.
Reggie Lampert No it isn't. I'm getting a divorce.
Peter Joshua Please, not on my account.
Reggie Lampert Oh no, you see I don't really love him.
Peter Joshua Well, at least you're honest.
Reggie Lampert Mmm. Is there a Mrs. Joshua?
Peter Joshua Yes, but we're divorced.
Reggie Lampert Oh, that wasn't a proposal. I'm just curious.
Reggie Lampert Could I have one of those?
Peter Joshua One of what?
Reggie Lampert I think Tex did it.
