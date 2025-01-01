Julia Lebedeva[voice over]When I was little, my mother and I loved to sit and look into the night sky, just like this. To dream that we are not alone, in the whole universe, that the stars are the eyes of the angels who are watching over us. But when my mother got sick, none of them helped. That's when I realized that no one is out there. Only silence, emptiness and the cold.
TeacherGuys, I... I understand how difficult this is for all of you. We've all lost loved ones, friends, neighbors. Despite the bitterness of loss, we must not succumb to anger. We mustn't. We've waited thousands of years for extraterrestrial contact. You all must see how great it is.