Attraction Movie Quotes

Saul Your planet is forbidden for an open visit.
Colonel Lebedev Why?
Saul Extremely aggressive social environment.
Saul Despite being close to perfect climatic conditions.
Saul Four billion violent deaths for the last 5000 years.
Saul Over the same period, about 15 000 major military conflicts.
Hakon [about Julia's dog] This creature is suffering. It's in pain.
Julia Lebedeva Yeah, I know. She's already really old now. Dad says it's time to put her down.
Hakon Put her down?
Julia Lebedeva Kill her. But I can't. Charu's part of the family. I bought her with Mom. And now she's gone.
Hakon You like to think about your mother so you make this creature suffer so much?
Julia Lebedeva No, that's not it. I mean, I need her.
Hakon How come?
Julia Lebedeva You guys aren't so good with feelings, are you?
Hakon We see and feel the same way you do.
Julia Lebedeva I'm not talking about those feelings. Gratitude. Loneliness. Hatred. And love.
Hakon Love and hate are necessary to overcome the fear of death. When there's no death, there's no need for love or for hate.
Julia Lebedeva Amazing. I'm going to change my status to that.
[first lines]
Julia Lebedeva [voice over] When I was little, my mother and I loved to sit and look into the night sky, just like this. To dream that we are not alone, in the whole universe, that the stars are the eyes of the angels who are watching over us. But when my mother got sick, none of them helped. That's when I realized that no one is out there. Only silence, emptiness and the cold.
Teacher Guys, I... I understand how difficult this is for all of you. We've all lost loved ones, friends, neighbors. Despite the bitterness of loss, we must not succumb to anger. We mustn't. We've waited thousands of years for extraterrestrial contact. You all must see how great it is.
Mironov It's not great!
Teacher We have no idea what the moral norms of the aliens are. What they think about life and death. Whether they know the pain of loss.
Julia Lebedeva If they don't understand, why do I have to explain it to the aliens? Why do we have to establish some kind of contact? Why can't we just kick them out of here, huh?
Teacher Because this is a unique chance for all of humanity.
Julia Lebedeva A chance to die? To give our homes to some freaks?
Teacher A real chance to understand something about ourselves. To know who we are. Maybe even to find our home.
Julia Lebedeva I know all about myself. I am home, I didn't ask them to come here!
Teacher Julia...
Julia Lebedeva They should leave. We didn't invite them anyway, and Sveta would still be alive!
Julia Lebedeva Everything was great before you guys got there.
[lights a cigarette]
Hakon Why are you doing that?
Julia Lebedeva What?
Hakon Inhaling. That's destructive.
Julia Lebedeva What's it to you? It's a kind of tradition for whenever a superior race lands here to wipe us out, we all start smoking. We figure we'll check out faster. Know what I mean?
Hakon We don't want to wipe you out. You are harming yourselves.
Julia Lebedeva I need a translator who speaks Alien right now.
Lyuba Julia, what's your WiFi password? I took a picture of this UFO and I have to post it.
Julia Lebedeva Well, it's nine 9's, but officially, I'm not supposed to know. Here in the Colonel's barracks, we hand out the WiFi password only for good behavior.
Google What if someone notices?
Julia Lebedeva I will say that it was your idea, and that you forcibly dragged me here. If you go to jail, I'll kiss you!
