Teacher Guys, I... I understand how difficult this is for all of you. We've all lost loved ones, friends, neighbors. Despite the bitterness of loss, we must not succumb to anger. We mustn't. We've waited thousands of years for extraterrestrial contact. You all must see how great it is.

Mironov It's not great!

Teacher We have no idea what the moral norms of the aliens are. What they think about life and death. Whether they know the pain of loss.

Julia Lebedeva If they don't understand, why do I have to explain it to the aliens? Why do we have to establish some kind of contact? Why can't we just kick them out of here, huh?

Teacher Because this is a unique chance for all of humanity.

Julia Lebedeva A chance to die? To give our homes to some freaks?

Teacher A real chance to understand something about ourselves. To know who we are. Maybe even to find our home.

Julia Lebedeva I know all about myself. I am home, I didn't ask them to come here!