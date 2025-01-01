Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The Student
The Student Movie Quotes
The Student Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Veniamin Yuzhin
God has a beautiful plan for you. Remember that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veniamin Yuzhin
[notices Grigoriy's arms around him]
Grigoriy, what are you doing?
Grigoriy Zaytsev
Where?
Veniamin Yuzhin
Here.
Grigoriy Zaytsev
Nothing.
Veniamin Yuzhin
Move your arms.
Grigoriy Zaytsev
Okay.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veniamin Yuzhin
I'll tell your leg to grow, and it will grow. But you must believe. What are you doing?
Grigoriy Zaytsev
Taking off my pants. You're going to lay your hand on my leg, right?
Veniamin Yuzhin
Yes, right. Take them off.
Grigoriy Zaytsev
Shall I lie down?
Veniamin Yuzhin
I don't know. Yes, lie down.
Grigoriy Zaytsev
Sorry, can you help me? What do I do?
Veniamin Yuzhin
You must believe. O God... look at this leg...
Grigoriy Zaytsev
The other one. It's the other one that's shorter.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Pyotr Skvortsov
Aleksandr Gorchilin
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree