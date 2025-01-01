Menu
Veniamin Yuzhin God has a beautiful plan for you. Remember that.
Veniamin Yuzhin [notices Grigoriy's arms around him] Grigoriy, what are you doing?
Grigoriy Zaytsev Where?
Veniamin Yuzhin Here.
Grigoriy Zaytsev Nothing.
Veniamin Yuzhin Move your arms.
Grigoriy Zaytsev Okay.
Veniamin Yuzhin I'll tell your leg to grow, and it will grow. But you must believe. What are you doing?
Grigoriy Zaytsev Taking off my pants. You're going to lay your hand on my leg, right?
Veniamin Yuzhin Yes, right. Take them off.
Grigoriy Zaytsev Shall I lie down?
Veniamin Yuzhin I don't know. Yes, lie down.
Grigoriy Zaytsev Sorry, can you help me? What do I do?
Veniamin Yuzhin You must believe. O God... look at this leg...
Grigoriy Zaytsev The other one. It's the other one that's shorter.
