Sanya - 48 Years Old[voiceover]I was born right after the war, in 1946. My mother was going to the village where her relatives lived and gave birth to me right on the road. I never saw my father. He was covered with wounds when he returned from the war and died six months before I was born, but throughtout my childhood I kept thinking of him, trying to imagine him.
Sanya 6 letSince then, I never saw again the soldier's ghost, the ghost of my real
Sanya 6 letfather. Probably, because that day I betrayed him.