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Poster of The Scarlet Letter
5.9
Kinoafisha Films The Scarlet Letter
5.9

The Scarlet Letter

, 1972
Der scharlachrote Buchstabe
Germany, Spain / Drama, History / 18+
Poster of The Scarlet Letter
5.9

Cast

Senta Berger
Hester Prynne
Hans Christian Blech
Roger Chillingworth
Yelena Samarina
Mistress Hibbins - Daughter of Gov. Bellingham
Yella Rottländer
Pearl
William Layton
Gov. Bellingham
Alfredo Mayo
Gov. Fuller
Ángel Álvarez
Rev. Wilson
Laura Currie
Lou Castel
Rev. Dimmesdale
Tito García
Church Attendant
Antonio Orengo
Director Wim Wenders
Writer Tankred Dorst, Ursula Ehler, Bernardo Fernández, Nathaniel Hawthorne
Composer Jürgen Knieper
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1972
World premiere 13 March 1973
Release date
13 March 1973 Germany
22 November 1979 Hungary 16
13 March 1973 Romania 15
Budget 850,000 DEM
Production Elías Querejeta Producciones Cinematográficas, Filmverlag der Autoren, Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR)
Also known as
Der scharlachrote Buchstabe, The Scarlet Letter, A Letra Escarlate, A skarlát betű, Den röda bokstaven, La letra escarlata, La lettera scarlatta, La lettre écarlate, Litera stacojie, Raudonoji raide, Szkarłatna litera, Το πορφυρό γράμμα, Алая буква, 緋文字

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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