Similar films for The Scarlet Letter
The Scarlet Letter Drama
1995, USA
5.0
Kings of the Road Drama
1976, Germany
7.0
Summer in the City Drama
1971, West Germany
5.0
Alice in the Cities Drama
1974, Germany
7.0
The Goalkeeper's Fear of the Penalty Drama, Sport
1971, Germany / West Germany
6.0
Besieged Drama, Romantic
1998, Italy / Great Britain
6.0
The Lovers on the Bridge Romantic, Drama
1991, France
7.0
The French Lieutenant's Woman Romantic
1981, Great Britain
6.0
Seconds Sci-Fi, Thriller
1966, USA
7.0
Les beaux jours d'Aranjuez Drama
2016, France / Germany / Portugal
4.0
Every Thing Will Be Fine Drama
2014, Germany / Canada / Norway
5.0
Don't Come Knocking Drama
2005, France / Germany / USA
5.0