[His Last Request in the investigation Room]

Georg Elser Miss Secretary, may I ask you something?

Frau im Dorf You're not allowed.

Georg Elser I know you're not wholly unmoved. Please.

Georg Elser I would be grateful if you could pass on my condolences to the relatives, my heartfelt condolences. I think about them all day. And, if possible, tell Elsa and my family that I'm well at the moment.