Lawrence of Arabia Movie Quotes

Lawrence of Arabia Movie Quotes

[Lawrence has just extinguished a match between his thumb and forefinger. William Potter surreptitiously attempts the same]
William Potter Ooh! It damn well 'urts!
T.E. Lawrence Certainly it hurts.
Officer What's the trick then?
T.E. Lawrence The trick, William Potter, is not minding that it hurts.
Prince Feisal No Arab loves the desert. We love water and green trees. There is nothing in the desert and no man needs nothing.
Sherif Ali Truly, for some men nothing is written unless THEY write it.
T.E. Lawrence There may be honor among thieves, but there's none in politicians.
T.E. Lawrence I killed two people. One was... yesterday? He was just a boy and I led him into quicksand. The other was... well, before Aqaba. I had to execute him with my pistol, and there was something about it that I didn't like.
General Allenby That's to be expected.
T.E. Lawrence No, something else.
General Allenby Well, then let it be a lesson.
T.E. Lawrence No... something else.
General Allenby What then?
T.E. Lawrence I enjoyed it.
Jackson Bentley What is it, Major Lawrence, that attracts you personally to the desert?
T.E. Lawrence It's clean.
Mr. Dryden If we've been telling lies, you've been telling half-lies. A man who tells lies, like me, merely hides the truth. But a man who tells half-lies has forgotten where he put it.
Sherif Ali Have you no fear, English?
T.E. Lawrence My fear is my concern.
Prince Feisal Gasim's time has come, Lawrence. It is written.
T.E. Lawrence Nothing is written.
Sherif Ali You will not be at Aqaba, English! Go back, blasphemer... but you will not be at Aqaba!
T.E. Lawrence I shall be at Aqaba. That, IS written.
[pointing to forehead]
T.E. Lawrence In here.
T.E. Lawrence My friends, we have been foolish. Auda will not come to Aqaba. Not for money...
Auda abu Tayi No.
T.E. Lawrence ...for Feisal...
Auda abu Tayi No!
T.E. Lawrence ...nor to drive away the Turks. He will come... because it is his pleasure.
[pause]
Auda abu Tayi Thy mother mated with a scorpion.
Prince Feisal There's nothing further here for a warrior. We drive bargains. Old men's work. Young men make wars, and the virtues of war are the virtues of young men. Courage and hope for the future. Then old men make the peace. And the vices of peace are the vices of old men. Mistrust and caution. It must be so.
Auda abu Tayi It is Auda of the Howitat who speaks.
Sherif Ali It is Ali of the Harith who answers.
Auda abu Tayi Harith! Ali, does your father still steal?
Sherif Ali No. Does Auda take me for one of his own bastards?
Auda abu Tayi No, there is no resemblance. Alas, you resemble your father.
Sherif Ali Auda flatters me.
Auda abu Tayi You're easily flattered. I knew your father well.
Sherif Ali Did you know your own?
Auda abu Tayi I am Auda abu Tayi! Does Auda serve?
Howeitat tribesmen NO!
Auda abu Tayi Does Auda abu Tayi serve?
Howeitat tribesmen NO!
Auda abu Tayi [to Lawrence] I carry twenty-three great wounds, all got in battle. Seventy-five men have I killed with my own hands in battle. I scatter, I burn my enemies' tents. I take away their flocks and herds. The Turks pay me a golden treasure, yet I am poor! Because *I* am a river to my people!
Jackson Bentley You answered without saying anything. That's politics.
T.E. Lawrence So long as the Arabs fight tribe against tribe, so long will they be a little people, a silly people - greedy, barbarous, and cruel, as you are.
Prince Feisal With Major Lawrence, mercy is a passion. With me, it is merely good manners. You may judge which motive is the more reliable.
Club Secretary I say, Lawrence. You are a clown!
T.E. Lawrence Ah, well, we can't all be lion tamers.
Colonel Brighton Are you badly hurt?
T.E. Lawrence I'm not hurt at all. Didn't you know? They can only kill me with a golden bullet.
Mr. Dryden Lawrence, only two kinds of creature get fun in the desert: Bedouins and gods, and you're neither. Take it from me, for ordinary men, it's a burning, fiery furnace.
T.E. Lawrence No, Dryden, it's going to be fun.
Mr. Dryden It is recognized that you have a funny sense of fun.
[asked by reporter if he knew Lawrence]
Jackson Bentley Yes, it was my privilege to know him and to make him known to the world. He was a poet, a scholar and a mighty warrior.
[after reporter leaves]
Jackson Bentley He was also the most shameless exhibitionist since Barnum & Bailey.
General Murray I can't make out whether you're bloody bad-mannered or just half-witted.
T.E. Lawrence I have the same problem, sir.
Colonel Brighton Look, sir, we can't just do nothing.
General Allenby Why not? It's usually best.
Auda abu Tayi [as Lawrence sets out across the desert with Daoud and Faraj] You will cross Sinai?
T.E. Lawrence Moses did!
Auda abu Tayi And you will take the children?
T.E. Lawrence Moses did!
Auda abu Tayi Moses was a prophet and beloved of God!
Sherif Ali What is your name?
T.E. Lawrence My name is for my friends. None of my friends is a murderer!
Sherif Ali I do not understand this. Your father's name is Chapman...
T.E. Lawrence Ali, he didn't marry my mother.
Sherif Ali I see.
T.E. Lawrence I'm sorry.
Sherif Ali It seems to me that you are free to choose your own name, then.
Tafas [talking of Britain] Is that a desert country?
T.E. Lawrence No: a fat country. Fat people.
Tafas You are not fat?
T.E. Lawrence No. I'm different.
T.E. Lawrence My lord, I think... I think your book is right. 'The desert is an ocean in which no oar is dipped' and on this ocean the Bedu go where they please and strike where they please. This is the way the Bedu have always fought. You're famed throughout the world for fighting in this way and this is the way you should fight now!
T.E. Lawrence We do not work this thing for Feisal.
Auda abu Tayi No? For the English, then?
T.E. Lawrence For the Arabs.
Auda abu Tayi The Arabs? The Howitat, Ajili, Rala, Beni Saha; these I know, I have even heard of the Harif, but the Arabs? What tribe is that?
Jackson Bentley Never saw a man killed with a sword before.
T.E. Lawrence [contemptuously] Why don't you take a picture?
Jackson Bentley Wish I had.
Prince Feisal You, I suspect, are chief architect of this compromise. What do you think?
Mr. Dryden Me, your Highness? On the whole, I wish I'd stayed in Tunbridge Wells.
Prince Feisal But you know, Lieutenant, in the Arab city of Cordoba were two miles of public lighting in the streets when London was a village?
T.E. Lawrence Yes, you were great.
Prince Feisal Nine centuries ago.
T.E. Lawrence Time to be great again, my lord.
General Allenby I thought I was a hard man, sir.
Prince Feisal You are merely a general. I must be a king.
T.E. Lawrence It's my manner, sir.
General Murray Your manner?
T.E. Lawrence Yes. It looks insubordinate, but it isn't really.
General Murray Shut up... and get out!
T.E. Lawrence Michael George Hartley, this is a nasty, dark little room.
Hartley That's right.
T.E. Lawrence We are not happy in it.
Hartley It's better than a nasty, dark little trench.
T.E. Lawrence Then you're an ignoble fellow.
Hartley That's right.
T.E. Lawrence No prisoners! No prisoners!
Jackson Bentley [on his interest in Lawrence and the Arab Revolt] I'm looking for a hero.
Prince Feisal Indeed? You do not seem a romantic man.
Jackson Bentley Oh, no! But certain influential men back home believe that the time has come for America to lend her weight to the patriotic struggle against Germany... and Turkey. Now, I've been sent to find material which will show our people that this war is...
Prince Feisal Enjoyable?
Jackson Bentley Oh, hardly THAT, sir. But to show it in its more... adventurous aspects.
Prince Feisal You are looking for a figure who will draw your country towards war?
Jackson Bentley All right, yes.
Prince Feisal Aurens is your man.
Auda abu Tayi When Lawrence finds what he's looking for, he will go home. When you find what you are looking for, you will go home.
Colonel Brighton I will not.
Auda abu Tayi Then you are a fool. Be thankful that when God made you a fool, He gave you a fool's face.
Auda abu Tayi What ails the Englishman?
Sherif Ali The one he killed is the one he brought out of the Nefud.
Auda abu Tayi It was written then. Better to have left him there.
General Allenby [leafing through Lawrence's dossier] Undisciplined... unpunctual... untidy. Several languages. Knowledge of music... literature... knowledge of... knowledge of... you're an interesting man there's no doubt about it.
Mr. Dryden [to Bentley, on a meeting between Lawrence and Allenby] Well, I'll tell you. It's a little clash of temperament that's going on in there. Inevitably, one of them's half-mad - and the other, wholly unscrupulous.
Prince Feisal The English have a great hunger for desolate places. I fear they hunger for Arabia.
T.E. Lawrence Then you must deny it to them.
T.E. Lawrence Then you must deny it to them.
Prince Feisal You are an Englishman. Are you not loyal to England?
T.E. Lawrence To England and to other things.
T.E. Lawrence To England and to other things.
Prince Feisal To England and Arabia both? And is that possible? I think you are another of these desert-loving English.
General Allenby You acted without orders, you know.
T.E. Lawrence Shouldn't officers use their initiative at all times?
T.E. Lawrence Shouldn't officers use their initiative at all times?
General Allenby Not really. It's awfully dangerous.
Prince Feisal Well, General, I will leave you. Major Lawrence doubtless has reports to make upon my people and their weakness, and the need to keep them weak in the British interest... and the French interest too, of course. We must not forget the French now...
General Allenby [indignantly] I've told you, sir, no such treaty exists.
Prince Feisal Yes, General, you have lied most bravely, but not convincingly. I know this treaty does exist.
T.E. Lawrence Treaty, sir?
T.E. Lawrence Treaty, sir?
Prince Feisal He does it better than you, General. But then, of course, he is almost an Arab.
Bartender [Lawrence enters the British officers' club with a Bedouin companion after capturing Aqaba, both men utterly exhausted and disheveled, and wearing Arab clothing] This is a bar for British officers!
T.E. Lawrence That's all right. We're not particular.
T.E. Lawrence Where are they now?
Mr. Dryden Anywhere within 300 miles of Medina. They're Hashemite Bedouins. They can cross 60 miles of desert in a day.
T.E. Lawrence Oh,thanks Dryden. This is going to be fun.
Mr. Dryden Lawrence, only two kinds of creature get fun in the desert: Beduins and gods, and you're neither. Take it from me. For ordinary men, it's a burning fiery furnace.
T.E. Lawrence No,Dryden. It's going to be fun.
Mr. Dryden It is recognised that you have a funny sense of fun.
Tafas Here you may drink...
[Lawrence nods and takes out his canteen to drink water]
Tafas One cup.
[pointing the tincup]
T.E. Lawrence [Lawrence pours in some water] You do not drink?
Tafas No.
[Tafas shakes his head like saying no]
T.E. Lawrence I'll drink when you do.
Tafas I am *Bedu*.
[Lawrence pours back the water in the tincup to canteen]
General Allenby I've got orders to obey, thank God. Not like that poor devil. He's riding the whirlwind.
Mr. Dryden Let's hope we're not.
General Murray [on the Arab Revolt] It's a storm in a tea cup, Mr. Dryden - a sideshow. If you want my own opinion, this whole theater of operations is a sideshow! The real war's not being fought against the Turks, but the Germans. And not here, but on the Western front in the trenches! Your Bedouin Army - or whatever it calls itself - would be a sideshow OF a sideshow!
Mr. Dryden Big things have small beginnings, sir.
General Murray Does the Arab Bureau want a "big thing" in Arabia? If we get them to rise against the Turks, does the Bureau think they'll sit down quietly under us when this war's over?
Mr. Dryden The Arab Bureau thinks the job of the moment, sir, is to win the war.
General Murray Don't tell me my duty, Mr. Dryden!
Prince Feisal My friend Lawrence, if I may call him that. "My friend Lawrence". How many men will claim the right to use that phrase? How proudly! He longs for the greenness of his native land. He pines for the Gothic cottages of Surrey, is it not? Already in imagination, he catches trout and engages in all the activities of the English gentleman.
General Allenby That's me you're describing, sir, not Colonel Lawrence.
T.E. Lawrence The Law says the man must die... If he dies, would that content the Howitat?
T.E. Lawrence The Law says the man must die... If he dies, would that content the Howitat?
Auda abu Tayi Yes.
T.E. Lawrence Sherif Ali. If none of lord Auda's men harms any of yours, will that content the Harith?
T.E. Lawrence Sherif Ali. If none of lord Auda's men harms any of yours, will that content the Harith?
Sherif Ali Yes.
T.E. Lawrence Then I will execute the Law. I have no tribe and no one is offended.
T.E. Lawrence Then I will execute the Law. I have no tribe and no one is offended.
General Allenby I believe your name will be a household word when you'll have to go to the War Museum to find who Allenby was. You're the most extraordinary man I've ever met!
T.E. Lawrence Leave me alone!
General Allenby What?
T.E. Lawrence Leave me alone!
General Allenby Well, that's a feeble thing to say.
T.E. Lawrence I know I'm not ordinary.
General Allenby That's not what I'm saying...
T.E. Lawrence All right! I'm extraordinary! What of it?
Sherif Ali What are you looking for?
T.E. Lawrence Some way to announce myself.
Sherif Ali Be patient with him, God.
Sherif Ali There is the railway. And that is the desert. From here until we reach the other side, no water but what we carry with us. For the camels, no water at all. If the camels die, we die. And in twenty days they will start to die.
T.E. Lawrence There's no time to waste, then, is there?
T.E. Lawrence I pray that I may never see the desert again. Hear me, God.
T.E. Lawrence The best of them won't come for money; they'll come for me.
Prince Feisal And I must do it because the Turks have European guns. But I fear to do it. Upon my soul I do. The English have a great hunger for desolate places. I fear they hunger for Arabia.
Sherif Ali Does it surprise you, Mr Bentley? Surely, you know the Arabs are a barbarous people. Barbarous and cruel. Who but they! Who but they!
Prince Feisal Which is why my father made this war upon the Turks. My father, Mr Lawrence, not the English. But my father is old and I... I long for the vanished gardens of Cordoba. However, before the gardens must come the fighting.
T.E. Lawrence A thousand Arabs means a thousand knives, delivered anywhere day or night. It means a thousand camels. That means a thousand packs of high explosives and a thousand crack rifles. We can cross Arabia while Johnny Turk is still turning round, and smash his railways. And while he's mending them, I'll smash them somewhere else. In thirteen weeks, I can have Arabia in chaos.
Jackson Bentley Is Major Lawrence in there? Is he in trouble?
Mr. Dryden I would suspect so. We all have troubles. Life is a vale of troubles.
[first lines]
Colonel Brighton He was the most extraordinary man I ever knew.
Vicar at St. Paul's Did you know him well?
Colonel Brighton I knew him.
Vicar at St. Paul's Well, nil nisi bonum. But did he really deserve a place in here?
General Allenby What about your Arab friends? What about them?
T.E. Lawrence I have no Arab friends. I don't want Arab friends !
General Allenby What in Hell do you want, Lawrence?
T.E. Lawrence I told you! I just want my ration of common humanity.
Mr. Dryden Lawrence!
[Lawrence turns away from Allenby to face Dryden]
Mr. Dryden Nothing. Sorry I interrupted, Sir.
General Allenby [subdued] Quite all right. Thank you, Mr Dryden. Look, why don't we, er... There's blood on your back. Do you want a Doctor ?
Prince Feisal To be great again, it seems that we need the english... or...
T.E. Lawrence Or?
Prince Feisal What no man can provide, Mr. Lawrence. We need a miracle.
Jackson Bentley Oh, you rotten man... here, let me take your rotten bloody picture... for the rotten bloody newspapers.
Prince Feisal What I owe you is beyond evaluation.
T.E. Lawrence I'm to "assess the situation".
Colonel Brighton Hmph! Well that won't be too difficult. The situation's bloody awful.
Prince Feisal Do you know General Allenby?
Jackson Bentley Watch out for Allenby. He's a slim customer.
Prince Feisal Excuse me?
Jackson Bentley A clever man.
Prince Feisal Slim customer. It's very good... I'll certainly watch out for him. You're being very sympathetic Mr. Bentley.
T.E. Lawrence I cannot fiddle but I can make a great state of a small city.
T.E. Lawrence The truth is: I'm an ordinary man. You might've told me that, Dryden.
Mr. Dryden Well. It seems we're to have a British waterworks with an Arab flag on it. Do you think it was worth it?
General Allenby Not my business. Thank God I'm a soldier.
Mr. Dryden Yes, sir. So you keep saying.
T.E. Lawrence Look, Ali. If any of your Bedouin arrived in Cairo and said: "We've taken Aqaba" the generals would laugh.
Sherif Ali I see. In Cairo you will put off these funny clothes. You'll wear trousers and tell stories of our quaintness and barbarity and then they will believe you.
T.E. Lawrence You're an ignorant man.
Prince Feisal You are an Englishman. Are you not loyal to England?
T.E. Lawrence To England, and to other things.
T.E. Lawrence Sherif Ali!. So long as the Arabs fight tribe against tribe, so long will they be a little people, a silly people. Greedy, barbarous and cruel, as you are.
Sherif Ali Come. I will take you to Feisal.
T.E. Lawrence I do not want your company, sherif.
Sherif Ali Wadi Safra is another day from here. You will not find it, and not finding it you will die.
T.E. Lawrence I will find it with this.
[showing the compass]
Sherif Ali [Ali suddenly takes the compass with his stick] Good army compass. How if I take it?
T.E. Lawrence Then you would be a thief.
Sherif Ali Have you no fear, English?
T.E. Lawrence My fear is my concern.
Sherif Ali Truly.
[Ali gives back the compass to Lawrence]
Sherif Ali God be with you English.
[And he rides away]
Sherif Ali [Ali shoots Tafas dead while riding his camel. He stops his camel and jumps down to examine Tafas' body] He is dead.
T.E. Lawrence Yes... why?
Sherif Ali This is my well.
[mentioning the well Lawrence and Tafas are resting at]
T.E. Lawrence I have drunk from it.
Sherif Ali You are welcome.
T.E. Lawrence He was my friend.
Sherif Ali That?
[mentioning Tafas]
T.E. Lawrence Yes, that.
Sherif Ali [Ali walks towards peter and grabs Tafas' revolver lying on the sand] This pistol yours?
T.E. Lawrence No, his.
Sherif Ali [Ali tucks the revolver into his waist and walks towards the well] His?
[mentioning the tin cup near the well]
T.E. Lawrence Mine.
Sherif Ali Then I will use it.
[pulls some water out of well]
Sherif Ali ... your friend... was a Hazimi of the Beni Salem.
T.E. Lawrence I know.
Sherif Ali [Ali salutes Lawrence and drinks his water] I am Ali ibn el Kharish.
T.E. Lawrence I have heard of you.
Sherif Ali So... What was a Hazimi doing here?
T.E. Lawrence He was taking me to help Prince Feisal.
Sherif Ali You've been sent from Cairo?
T.E. Lawrence Yes.
Sherif Ali I have been in Cairo for my schooling. I can both read and write... my Lord Feisal already has an Englishman.
T.E. Lawrence Yes.
Sherif Ali What is your name?
T.E. Lawrence My name is for my friend.
[Ali walks away]
T.E. Lawrence None of my friends is a murderer.
Sherif Ali You are angry, English.
[Ali climbs his camel]
Sherif Ali He was nothing. The well is everything... The Hazimi may not drink at our wells. He knew that... Salaam.
General Allenby I fight like Clausewitz, then you fight like Saxe!
T.E. Lawrence We should do very well, then, shouldn't we?
Auda abu Tayi [Grabs Ali's arm] He is your friend?
Sherif Ali Take your hand away.
Auda abu Tayi You love him.
Sherif Ali No, I fear him.
Auda abu Tayi Then why do you weep?
Sherif Ali If I fear him, who love him, how must he fear himself who hates himself?
[Pulls away violently and points his sword at Tayi]
Sherif Ali Take your hand away, Howeitat!
Auda abu Tayi Oh... So you are not yet entirely politician?
Sherif Ali Not yet.
Auda abu Tayi Well, these are new tricks, and I am an old dog. And Allah be thanked. I'll tell thee what, though, being an Arab will be thornier than you suppose, Harith!
[Lawrence and Ali watch as British cannons fire in the distance]
Sherif Ali God help the men that lie under that.
T.E. Lawrence They are Turks.
Sherif Ali God help them.
[Arabs are looting a train after blowing it up]
Sherif Ali It is their payment, Colonel.
Colonel Brighton Payment?
Sherif Ali Truly, are not British soldiers paid?
Colonel Brighton They don't go home when they've been paid!
Sherif Ali They are not free to!
Farraj Lord, can we not rest?
[riding on the camel along with Lawrence and Daud]
T.E. Lawrence I told you, no rest till they know that I have Aqaba... Have you two slept in beds? Farraj? Daud? With sheets?
T.E. Lawrence I told you, no rest till they know that I have Aqaba... Have you two slept in beds? Farraj? Daud? With sheets?
[they nod like saying no]
T.E. Lawrence Tomorrow the finest sheets in the finest room, in the finest hotel in Cairo. I promise.
T.E. Lawrence Tomorrow the finest sheets in the finest room, in the finest hotel in Cairo. I promise.
Daud Then it shall be so, Lord.
T.E. Lawrence Do you think I'm just anybody, Ali? Do you?
T.E. Lawrence Do you think I'm just anybody, Ali? Do you?
General Allenby I'm promoting you Major.
T.E. Lawrence I don't think that's a very good idea.
T.E. Lawrence I don't think that's a very good idea.
T.E. Lawrence [Lawrence has been asked about the Turkish garrison at Aqaba, which he truthfully claims to have captured by skeptical British officers] No, they're still there, but they've no boots. Prisoners, sir. We took them prisoners; the entire garrison. No, that's not true. We killed some; too many, really. I'll manage it better next time. There's been a lot of killing, one way or another.
[motions across his chest]
T.E. Lawrence Cross my heart and hope to die, it's all perfectly true.
Turkish Bey I have been stationed in Dara for three and a half years. If I were posted to the dark side of the moon I could not be more isolated. You don't have the slightest idea what I'm talking about, do you?
T.E. Lawrence No, effendi.
Turkish Bey Do you? No. That would be too... lucky.
Auda abu Tayi [his last words, to Ali] Being an Arab will be thornier than you suppose, Harith!
Majid Aurens! Can you pass for an Arab in an Arab town?
T.E. Lawrence If one of you will lend me some dirty clothes.
[last lines]
Driver Well, sir, going home!
T.E. Lawrence Mm?
[realizes that he has been addressed]
Driver Home, sir!
[an army lorry passes. It carries Tommies singing a music hall ditty of the period: "Goodbye Dolly, I must leave you... "]
Auda abu Tayi Thy mother mated with a scorpion.
Auda abu Tayi The desert has dried up more blood than you can think of.
[regarding the bullet wound on Lawrence's arm]
Turkish Bey Where did you get this wound?
T.E. Lawrence That is old, effendi.
Turkish Bey No, it is recent. You are a deserter. But from which army? Not that it matters at all. A man can't always be in uniform.
Prince Feisal Ah yes, then Lawrence is a sword with two edges... we are equally glad to be rid of him are we not?
General Allenby I thought I was a hard man, sir.
Prince Feisal You are merely a General... I must be a king.
General Murray I may as well tell you, it's my considered opinion and that of my staff that any time spent on the Bedouin will be time wasted.They're a nation of sheep-stealers.
Mr. Dryden They did attack Medina.
General Murray And the Turks made mincemeat of them.
Mr. Dryden We don't know that.
General Murray We know that they didn't take it. A storm in a teacup, a sideshow. If you want my own opinion, this whole theatre of operations is a sideshow. The real war's being fought against Germans, not Turks. And not here, but on the Western front in the trenches. Your Bedouin Army, or whatever it calls itself would be a sideshow of a sideshow.
Mr. Dryden Big things have small beginnings, sir.
General Murray Does the Arab Bureau want a "big thing" in Arabia? If we get them to rise against the Turks, does the Bureau think they'll sit down quietly under us when this war's over?
Mr. Dryden The Arab Bureau thinks the job of the moment, sir, is to win the war.
General Murray Don't tell me my duty, Mr. Dryden!
Colonel Brighton I've been waiting for you.
T.E. Lawrence Did you know I was coming?
Colonel Brighton I knew someone was coming. I mean Feisal told me.
T.E. Lawrence How did he know?
Colonel Brighton Not much happens within 50 miles of Feisal that Feisal doesn't know. I'll give him that... no escort?
T.E. Lawrence My guide was killed at the Masturah well.
Colonel Brighton Turks?
T.E. Lawrence No, an Arab.
Colonel Brighton Bloody savages.
[They both ride away]
Auda abu Tayi [Auda starts the attack on Aqaba with these words] Make God your agent!... Aqaba!
T.E. Lawrence [Trying to convince skeptical British officers that he and the locals really have captured Aqaba] Cross my heart and hope to die, it's all perfectly true.
Colonel Brighton Damn it, Lawrence! Who do you take your orders from?
T.E. Lawrence [to Sherif Ali, after rescuing Gasim] Nothing is written.
Colonel Brighton Major Lawrence will campaign this winter, but you've got what you wanted so you're going home. Is that it?
Auda abu Tayi Of course. When Orens has got what he wants, he will go home. When you have got what you want, you will go home.
Colonel Brighton Oh no I shan't Auda.
Auda abu Tayi Then you are a fool.
Colonel Brighton Maybe. I am not a deserter.
Auda abu Tayi Give thanks to God, Brighton, that when He made you a fool, he gave you a fool's face.
Colonel Brighton You are an impudent rascal.
Auda abu Tayi I must go, Orens, before I soil myself with a fool's blood.
Colonel Brighton It's like talking to a brick wall.
General Allenby [the British army staff is having a field briefing] Very well, gentlemen. The cavalry's gone through Mazril and Deraa. Very good, by the way, very good indeed. Now your turn.
Artilery general, field briefing Well, sir, if the enemy's retreating in any kind of order - which we'd better assume...
General Allenby Certainly.
Artilery general, field briefing ...Then they can't be further than this Mallud place. In which case I can have them within range by... 0900 hours tomorrow?
General Allenby Splendid! Phillip.
Infantry general, field briefing Well, these
[referring to British soldiers marching in the background]
Infantry general, field briefing are the last of the infantry supports coming up now, sir. But Mallud... could have the fusilliers there by... Wednesday, sir?
General Allenby That'll do for now. The guns are what matter! Any questions?
Cavalry general, field briefing This Arab army on the right, sir - what's it consist of?
Colonel Brighton Irregular cavalry, sir. About two thousand.
Cavalry general, field briefing Where are they now?
Colonel Brighton Can only know that by being with them, sir.
General Allenby Then get with them, Harry! I want to know.
Colonel Brighton Yes, sir.
General Allenby Pound them, Charley -
[strikes blackboard with his fist]
General Allenby POUND THEM!
Prince Feisal Illusions can be very powerful.
General Allenby Not many people have a destiny Lawrence. It's a terrible thing for a man to funk it if he has.
T.E. Lawrence You're speaking from experience?
General Allenby No.
T.E. Lawrence You're guessing then.
Auda abu Tayi [to Lawrence] There is only the desert for you.
T.E. Lawrence [after Auda has just left Damascus to return to the desert] What about you, Ali?
Sherif Ali No. I shall stay here and learn politics.
T.E. Lawrence That's a very low occupation.
Sherif Ali I had no thought of it when I met you.
Sherif Ali [Lawrence has been recuperating from his experiences in Deraa] Rest. Rest. Can you not learn?
T.E. Lawrence Oh, I've learned alright...
T.E. Lawrence It is the servant who takes money.
Sherif Ali [to Lawrence] You gave life and you took it. The writing is still yours.
Colonel Brighton They think he's a kind of prophet.
General Allenby They do or he does?
Auda abu Tayi [to Lawrence] You are using up your nine lives very quickly.
Sherif Ali A man can do whatever he wants. You said.
T.E. Lawrence He can... but he can't want what he wants.
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.