General Allenby [the British army staff is having a field briefing] Very well, gentlemen. The cavalry's gone through Mazril and Deraa. Very good, by the way, very good indeed. Now your turn.

Artilery general, field briefing Well, sir, if the enemy's retreating in any kind of order - which we'd better assume...

General Allenby Certainly.

Artilery general, field briefing ...Then they can't be further than this Mallud place. In which case I can have them within range by... 0900 hours tomorrow?

General Allenby Splendid! Phillip.

Infantry general, field briefing Well, these

[referring to British soldiers marching in the background]

Infantry general, field briefing are the last of the infantry supports coming up now, sir. But Mallud... could have the fusilliers there by... Wednesday, sir?

General Allenby That'll do for now. The guns are what matter! Any questions?

Cavalry general, field briefing This Arab army on the right, sir - what's it consist of?

Colonel Brighton Irregular cavalry, sir. About two thousand.

Cavalry general, field briefing Where are they now?

Colonel Brighton Can only know that by being with them, sir.

General Allenby Then get with them, Harry! I want to know.

Colonel Brighton Yes, sir.

General Allenby Pound them, Charley -

[strikes blackboard with his fist]