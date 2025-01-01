General Allenby
[the British army staff is having a field briefing]
Very well, gentlemen. The cavalry's gone through Mazril and Deraa. Very good, by the way, very good indeed. Now your turn.
Artilery general, field briefing
Well, sir, if the enemy's retreating in any kind of order - which we'd better assume...
General Allenby
Certainly.
Artilery general, field briefing
...Then they can't be further than this Mallud place. In which case I can have them within range by... 0900 hours tomorrow?
General Allenby
Splendid! Phillip.
Infantry general, field briefing
Well, these
[referring to British soldiers marching in the background]
Infantry general, field briefing
are the last of the infantry supports coming up now, sir. But Mallud... could have the fusilliers there by... Wednesday, sir?
General Allenby
That'll do for now. The guns are what matter! Any questions?
Cavalry general, field briefing
This Arab army on the right, sir - what's it consist of?
Colonel Brighton
Irregular cavalry, sir. About two thousand.
Cavalry general, field briefing
Where are they now?
Colonel Brighton
Can only know that by being with them, sir.
General Allenby
Then get with them, Harry! I want to know.
Colonel Brighton
Yes, sir.
General Allenby
Pound them, Charley -
[strikes blackboard with his fist]
General Allenby
POUND THEM!