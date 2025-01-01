[first lines]

Retainment Officer [at the podium] I have the honor today to introduce you to Retired Captain William Miller. He's been everywhere in the world you all wanna go, and a bunch of places you don't. I've asked him to come and talk to you all today at this important crossroad in your careers. I'm gonna step out so this conversation can be frank and to the point.

William 'Ironhead' Miller About five years ago, when I was on leave... I found myself standing in the middle of the cereal aisle at the Publix... with my arm around some guy's throat. I was squeezing so hard he pissed himself. My fiance at the time had to climb on my back just so I didn't actually kill the guy. Do you know why I was doing this? Because he hadn't moved his cart when I asked.