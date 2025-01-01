[as the ghost chases Young Daphne around the room, Young Velma looks up to see him connected to a pulley system on the ceiling]
Young Velma
Fred, look!
[Young Fred takes an ax off the wall. The ghost corners Young Daphne just as Young Fred throws the ax, cutting the cable]
Ghost
Uh-oh.
[falls to the ground]
[throws her rope to Young Velma]
Young Velma
Got it!
[they use it to tie up the ghost]
Ghost
Hey! What're you-?
[Young Fred charges at him and tackles him to the ground]
Young Fred
Gotcha!
[Young Daphne and Velma jump on top of the ghost too]
[rips it off to reveal...]
Young Velma
Young Velma, Young Daphne, Young Fred: Mr. Rigby?
[shows the secret room they found]
Young Shaggy
I think we just found the world's smallest Wal-Mart.