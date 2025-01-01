Menu
Scoob Movie Quotes

Scoob Movie Quotes

Velma Dinkley [examines a hair] Trace amounts of hair oil, twelve-year-old scotch...
Daphne Blake Ugh, is the bad guy my dad?
Dick Dastardly Join me, Scooby-Doo, and I will show you how to harness your destiny and become the most important dog in the world!
Scooby-Doo No thanks, Dastardly!
Dick Dastardly Oh please, my friends call me Dick!
Scooby-Doo Rokay, Rick.
Dick Dastardly No, I'm not a Rick. I'm a Dick, with a D.
Scooby-Doo Rick, with a D.
Dick Dastardly [grunts] D-d-d-dick.
Scooby-Doo Ra-ra-ra-Rick.
Dick Dastardly Dick, Dick, DIICCCKK!
[notices that Scooby has fled]
Dick Dastardly Drat.
Dick Dastardly The poor man's Hemsworth comes with me.
Fred Jones Chris or Liam?
Shaggy Rogers Drop some F-bombs!
Blue Falcon Hey man, whoa, let's keep it PG!
Shaggy Rogers No! Falcon bombs!
Velma Dinkley [listing Dastardly's crimes] And apparently he's been stealing Netflix by using his mother's account.
Daphne Blake [gasps] That is not fair for the rest of us who have to pay for Netflix.
Fred Jones You have to *pay* for Netflix?
Shaggy Rogers I guess our new movie is an origin story.
Scooby-Doo Every hero should have one!
Shaggy Rogers I want the Rock to play me!
Scooby-Doo ...That'll never happen.
Velma Dinkley How is it that you know so much about superheroes and so little about the metric system?
Fred Jones Because I am an American man.
Young Shaggy We'll go in the Haunted House this one time. But we're not going to make a habit of this, right, Scoob?
Velma Dinkley Daphne, what are you doing?
Daphne Blake [leaning back in a chair] If Scooby and Shaggy were here, they would accidentally sit on a rigged chair. Or bump their heads against a wall. And it would open a secret passage out of here.
Velma Dinkley They *are* surprisingly effective goofballs.
Daphne Blake [falls over] Whoa! Ow.
[just then, they notice the vacuum-head robot walking by, sneezing]
Daphne Blake Aw, poor little thing.
Velma Dinkley Uh, Daph, he's not on our side.
Daphne Blake [bends down to him] Do you need help?
[the robot jumps back in fright]
Daphne Blake It's okay. I want to help you.
[the robot timidly approaches Daphne, who removes the vacuum part of its head, dumps the dust out, then puts it back on]
Daphne Blake Better?
[the robot breathes through its mouth, jumps for joy, then runs through a gap in the cell door and hugs Daphne]
Daphne Blake Aw, you're welcome.
Velma Dinkley Hey, hey. Do you think you can help us get out of here, little buddy?
[the robot walks out through the gap in the cell, extends his legs, produces a key from his hand and unlocks the door]
Fred Jones Cool.
Dick Dastardly Scooby Dooby-Doo... Where are you...? Come now, don't be scared. I love dogs. Had one to myself once, an ill tempered brute with a ghastly underbite who STUNK. And caused me endless headaches! He's lost now...
Daphne Blake [being cornered by Cerberus] AAH!
[just then, the vacuum-head robot and all the other robots descend from the ship and swarm Cerberus]
Daphne Blake Look out!
[Cerberus swats the robot that's carrying the vacuum-head robot. The little robot falls and lands in Daphne's arms]
Daphne Blake Are you okay, little guy?
[the little robot nods. Daphne kisses him on the cheek and he blushes]
[last lines]
Velma Dinkley [after being informed of a new mystery] Looks like we're on the case.
Fred Jones Let's hit it.
Daphne Blake [to the little robot] Hey, Dusty! Watch the shop please?
Shaggy Rogers [to Scooby] What do you say, buddy?
Scooby-Doo Let's Scooby-Dooby-Doo it!
Dick Dastardly Drat, drat and double drat!
Velma Dinkley [examining a hair] Maybe this can lead us to our culprit.
Fred Jones What are you doing? Touching it with bare fingers. Bleugh!
Velma Dinkley Grow up, Fred. You know how many hairs the average human eats every day without knowing it?
Fred Jones If it's more than zero, I don't wanna know.
Velma Dinkley It's more. Much, much more.
Velma Dinkley [examining the bowling pin robot] It's fully autonomous and capable of modifying its external appearance. I'd like to shake the hand of whoever created this.
[Fred and Daphne give her a look]
Velma Dinkley And then, y'know, throw that hand in prison for trying to kill our friends. Right? Am I right?
Shaggy Rogers [after returning from the Underworld] Zoinks! I guess friendship really did save the day.
Scooby-Doo Rhaggy!
Shaggy Rogers Scooby-Doo!
[they hug each other. The rest of the gang walk up and meet them in a group hug]
Daphne Blake I love you guys. You gave us quite a scare, Shaggy.
Shaggy Rogers [puts Scooby's collar back on] Well, it takes more than a three-headed monster to keep me away from my best bud.
Velma Dinkley [pointing to Fred, Daphne, and herself] Tank, empath, brain. I finally figured out what you guys are. You're the heart of Mystery Inc.
Young Shaggy [to Daphne] Cool Wonder Woman costume.
[turns to Velma]
Young Shaggy And are you... Harry Potter?
Young Velma I'm Ruth Bader Ginsburg, obviously.
Young Shaggy Which house is she in? Hufflepuff?
Young Velma She's a Supreme Court Justice.
Young Shaggy [disappointed] Oh. Slytherin.
Simon Cowell Every successful group requires hard work and determination. Identifying potential is what I do; and you have got it!
Simon Cowell Fred, you're the tank. The muscle.
Fred Jones Cool.
Simon Cowell Daphne is the people person. The impact.
Daphne Blake Awwww.
Simon Cowell And Velma has the smarts and technical savvy.
Velma Dinkley Thanks!
Simon Cowell But you two aren't even listening. You're eating a clownishly oversized sandwich.
Shaggy Rogers Like sorry man, you lost me at 'hard work and determination.'
Scooby-Doo But you got us back at 'sandwich.'
Young Fred [to Young Shaggy and Scooby] Guys, we gotta do something!
[runs forward while Young Shaggy and Scooby duck into the closet to hide]
Scooby-Doo [reuniting with the gang] You guys are alive!
Shaggy Rogers Scooby-Doo!
[hugs him]
Daphne Blake Scooby!
Fred Jones Ya-hoo!
[the rest of the gang comes in for a group hug]
Daphne Blake Oh, thank goodness. The gang is finally back together.
Shaggy Rogers [to Scooby] Buddy, I never meant to...
Scooby-Doo I know. Me neither.
Scooby-Doo [after Shaggy is sent to the Underworld; crying] Rhaggy...
Velma Dinkley Are we missing something? "A pair whose friendship forever grows."
[sniffs and wipes her eyes]
Velma Dinkley Could it mean something else?
Daphne Blake [choked up] I think it means that Scoob and Shaggy's friendship will live on. Whether they're together or not.
[hugs Scooby]
Dick Dastardly Scooby-Dooby-Doo!
Young Fred [introducing himself to Young Shaggy and Scooby] I'm Fred. This is Velma.
Young Velma Hi.
Young Fred And that's Daphne.
Young Daphne Hey.
Young Shaggy I'm Shaggy. And this is Scooby-Doo.
Scooby-Doo Nice to meet you.
[Young Daphne holds out her arms and Scooby runs up to her and licks her cheek]
[as the ghost chases Young Daphne around the room, Young Velma looks up to see him connected to a pulley system on the ceiling]
Young Velma Fred, look!
[Young Fred takes an ax off the wall. The ghost corners Young Daphne just as Young Fred throws the ax, cutting the cable]
Ghost Uh-oh.
[falls to the ground]
Young Daphne Velma!
[throws her rope to Young Velma]
Young Velma Got it!
[they use it to tie up the ghost]
Ghost Hey! What're you-?
[Young Fred charges at him and tackles him to the ground]
Young Fred Gotcha!
[Young Daphne and Velma jump on top of the ghost too]
Young Daphne Jeepers. It's a Halloween mask.
[rips it off to reveal...]
Young Velma Young Velma, Young Daphne, Young Fred: Mr. Rigby?
Young Shaggy Uh, guys?
[shows the secret room they found]
Young Shaggy I think we just found the world's smallest Wal-Mart.
[first lines]
Harry Perry Lots of love!
Young Shaggy [after he and the gang discover a haunted house for the first time] Guys, I think we found a new Wal-mart.
Dynomutt Look at Shaggy and Scooby. They're scared and they're taking on Cerberus.
