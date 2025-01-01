Velma Dinkley Daphne, what are you doing?

Daphne Blake [leaning back in a chair] If Scooby and Shaggy were here, they would accidentally sit on a rigged chair. Or bump their heads against a wall. And it would open a secret passage out of here.

Velma Dinkley They *are* surprisingly effective goofballs.

[just then, they notice the vacuum-head robot walking by, sneezing]

Daphne Blake Aw, poor little thing.

Velma Dinkley Uh, Daph, he's not on our side.

Daphne Blake [bends down to him] Do you need help?

[the robot jumps back in fright]

Daphne Blake It's okay. I want to help you.

[the robot timidly approaches Daphne, who removes the vacuum part of its head, dumps the dust out, then puts it back on]

[the robot breathes through its mouth, jumps for joy, then runs through a gap in the cell door and hugs Daphne]

Velma Dinkley Hey, hey. Do you think you can help us get out of here, little buddy?