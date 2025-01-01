Menu
Kinoafisha Films Dunkirk Dunkirk Movie Quotes

Dunkirk Movie Quotes

Blind Man Well done, lads. Well done.
Alex All we did is survive.
Blind Man That's enough.
Commander Bolton You can practically see it from here.
Captain Winnant What?
Commander Bolton Home.
Collins [pursued by a German fighter] He's on me.
Farrier [turns to pursue said fighter] I'm on him.
Shivering Soldier [Referring to George] Will, uh... Will he be all right? The boy.
Peter [after a long pause] Yeah.
Peter Careful! Careful down there!
Alex [Alex looks up from George's body] He's dead, mate.
Peter [Beat] So be bloody careful with him.
[last lines]
Tommy We shall go on to the end. We shall fight in France, we shall fight on the seas and oceans, we shall fight with growing confidence and growing strength in the air. We shall defend our island, whatever the cost may be...
Alex What?
Tommy We shall defend our island, whatever the cost may be. We shall fight on the beaches. We shall fight on the landing grounds. We shall fight in the fields and in the streets. We shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender. And even if this Island or a large part of it were subjugated and starving, then our Empire beyond the seas, armed and guarded by the British Fleet, would carry on the struggle, until, in God's good time, the New World, with all its power and might, steps forth to the rescue and the liberation of the old.
Commander Bolton The tide's turning now.
Captain Winnant How can you tell?
Commander Bolton The bodies are coming back.
Tommy Wars are not won by evacuation.
Mr. Dawson [On the Shivering Soldier] He's shell-shocked, George. He's not himself. He might never be himself again.
Captain Winnant [Bolton is looking through his binoculars, seeing the civilian ships arrive] What do you see?
Commander Bolton [smiling] Home.
Collins Dunkirk's so far; why couldn't they load at Calais?
Radio Communication The enemy had something to say about it.
Commander Bolton The enemy tanks have stopped.
Captain Winnant Why? Why waste precious tanks when they can pick us off from the air like fish in a barrel?
Commander Bolton Well, I'd rather face waves than dive-bombers.
Alex [about Gibson] He doesn't speak English. If he does, it's with an accent thicker than sauerkraut sauce.
Captain Winnant [sighs, boards the evacuation ship] Churchill got his 30,000.
Commander Bolton And then some. Almost 300,000...
[closes the barrier in front of him to the ship]
Commander Bolton ... so far.
Captain Winnant [looks up at Bolton] So far?
Commander Bolton I'm staying. For the French.
Collins [Upon being rescued by Peter] Afternoon.
Irate Soldier Where's the bloody air force?
Shivering Soldier You haven't turned around.
Mr. Dawson No, we have a job to do.
Shivering Soldier Job? This is a pleasure yacht. You're weekend sailors, not the bloody navy. A man your age?
Mr. Dawson Men my age dictate this war. Why should we be allowed to send our children to fight it?
Shivering Soldier You should be at home!
Mr. Dawson Well, there won't be any home if we allow a slaughter across the Channel. There's no hiding from this.
Tommy How hard is it to find a dead Englishman on Dunkirk beach? He didn't kill anyone!
[Bolton and Winnant are having a heated discussion about the evacuation]
Captain Winnant They need to send more ships. Every hour, the enemy pushes closer.
Commander Bolton They've activated the small vessels pool.
Captain Winnant Small vessels?
Commander Bolton It's a list of civilian boats for requisition.
Captain Winnant Civilian? We need destroyers!
Commander Bolton Small boats can load from the beach.
Captain Winnant Not in these conditions!
Commander Bolton Well, I'd rather fight waves than dive-bombers.
Captain Winnant [Beat] No, you're right. They won't get up in this. The Royal Engineers are building piers from lorries. At least that should help us when the tide comes back.
Commander Bolton Well, we'll know in six hour's time.
Captain Winnant I thought the tides were every three?
Commander Bolton Then it's good that you're Army and I'm Navy, isn't it?
Mr. Dawson [about planes approaching from behind] Spitfires, George. Greatest plane ever built.
Grenadier You didn't even look.
Mr. Dawson Rolls-Royce Merlin engines. Sweetest sound you could hear out here.
Commander Bolton Seeing home doesn't help us get there, Captain.
Grenadier [when Tommy stands in their line] It's grenadiers, mate.
Tommy It's not fair...!
Alex Survival's not fair!
Irate Soldier [On the pier in England, Collins steps off Dawson's boat, watching soldiers walk by. One looks at Collins angrily] Where the bloody hell were you?
Mr. Dawson [to Collins] He knows exactly where you were.
Rear Admiral Publicly, Churchill's told them Bras dessous. Arm in arm, leaving together.
Commander Bolton And privately?
Rear Admiral We need our army back.
Title Card The enemy has driven the British and French armies to the sea. Trapped at Dunkirk, they await their fate. Hoping for deliverance. For a miracle.
[first lines]
Tommy [to French soldiers] English! I'm English! Anglais!
Collins Oil. It's oil, oil - you're getting into oil!
Shivering Soldier Turn it around!
Shivering Soldier Where are we going?
Mr. Dawson Dunkirk.
Shivering Soldier No, we're going to England!
Mr. Dawson We have to go to Dunkirk first.
Shivering Soldier I'm not going back!
Commander Bolton Cut her loose and push her off! We can't let her sink at the mole! Push that bloody boat off!
