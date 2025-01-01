Menu
The Road Within Movie Quotes

The Road Within Movie Quotes

Alex [Vincent wants to climb a mountain] What if it sucks?
Vincent What if it's amazing?
Alex What if it's dangerous?
Vincent What if it's exciting?
Alex What if we die?
Vincent What if we live?
Vincent You know, there's a clown in my head and he shits in between my thoughts and he forces me to do the most inappropriate thing at the most inappropriate moment. So relaxing is pretty much the one thing I cannot do.
Alex I love these.
[opens Vincent's mint tin in the wind]
Alex What is on my face? What is on my face?
Marie Vincent's mother.
Marie [giving tour] Computer room, but the Internet blows. TV room, no cable. Game room, but they're all stupid. And finally, the sweet smell of gourmet shit.
Alex I would give anything to be free from this, but it doesn't stop, and it's not my fault.
Marie What the fuck?
Marie Dead babies on the road!
Alex I'm Alex in Wonderland!
Vincent My brain is broken but all you have to do is eat something.
Vincent What's so... What's so funny?
Marie Nothing. Sorry.
Alex It's just hard to tell were you stop and your tourettes begins.
Robert Vincent, stop! Don't be this person.
Vincent Oh, what? What person am I being?
Robert Me! You got my temper, that's for sure, but the rest of this, this isn't you. You're more like your mom. And thank God for that, because I will have completely failed you as a father if you end up anything like me.
[last lines]
Alex I'm starving. Let's go to Subway.
Vincent Eat fresh latex, cunt.
Alex You really love that word, don't you? Have you ever counted how many times you say that word a day?
Vincent 62,175. For million and a half.
Vincent I'm in charge here. Not you, you cunt.
Alex You're calling me a cunt?
Marie That was his Tourette's you idiot!
Vincent No, I said that on purpose.
Robert You want to go to the ocean? You can't even get to 7-Eleven.
Vincent Colon cancer rots your asshole...
Vincent This fucking sucks. Can't I get one fucking advantage out of this cocksucking illness? They only come when I don't want them and only comes in the worst motherfucking moments.
Dr. Mia Rose Vincent's running away now makes complete sense.
Robert Mind your own damn business.
Dr. Mia Rose I am. That young woman is sick in knees to eat.
Robert Yeah well, I was supposed to give a speech three hours ago instead of a middle of a lake looking for foggy keys with a shitty doctor who is less capable than my son.
Dr. Mia Rose Now you're projecting.
Robert What?
Dr. Mia Rose Projecting, calling me a shitty doctor to makeup with the fact that you are a shitty father.
Robert Oh yeah, you got me figured out. Too bad I was paying you to figure out Vincent.
Vincent Aaaah! Cunt licker! Fuck! What are you staring at?
Dr. Mia Rose How in god's name do you know how to do this anyway?
Robert Hmmm, let's just say I wasn't always a politician.
Dr. Mia Rose Huh!
Robert What?
Dr. Mia Rose Maybe the apple didn't fall far from the tree.
Robert [Just after saving the car crash] Are you alright?
Dr. Mia Rose No. You?
Robert No.
Dr. Mia Rose Might I suggest that we stop at a hotel for a few hours?
Robert Excellent idea.
Robert [Robert tries to unscrew the wheel nut] Ah... ah... god damn, fuckin' piece of shit.
Dr. Mia Rose The apple really didn't fall far from the tree.
Alex Cause I wanted you to think I was cool. You don't know what it's like. I've got a lot to offer but these stupid rituals take over everything, made my world smaller and smaller. I'm stuck in a fucking cage. I'd give anything to be free, but it doesn't stop.
Vincent It was pretty cool, the way you ran out of there
Marie You did look pretty bad ass.
Vincent [Talking to Robert] See if I can get to a 7/11
Alex [throws the doctor's car keys on the lake] Next time, don't give me a roommate.
Marie We're gonna crash!
