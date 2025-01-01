VincentYou know, there's a clown in my head and he shits in between my thoughts and he forces me to do the most inappropriate thing at the most inappropriate moment. So relaxing is pretty much the one thing I cannot do.
RobertMe! You got my temper, that's for sure, but the rest of this, this isn't you. You're more like your mom. And thank God for that, because I will have completely failed you as a father if you end up anything like me.
AlexCause I wanted you to think I was cool. You don't know what it's like. I've got a lot to offer but these stupid rituals take over everything, made my world smaller and smaller. I'm stuck in a fucking cage. I'd give anything to be free, but it doesn't stop.
VincentIt was pretty cool, the way you ran out of there