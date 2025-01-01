Nick BarrowGuys trying to kill you isn't good for you. Caffeine is fine.
Nick BarrowIt takes a person two encounters to recognize a stranger. The first time you're just a face. The second time, something sticks. They may not know why, but something lingers. And then, you're somewhere you don't want to be.
Nick BarrowYou will have exactly the amount of time it takes a traffic light to go from green to red and back again. Three minutes. I want you to think of it like it's a, uh... A magic trick. Half of it is engineering.
Nick BarrowThere's a few rules to keep in mind when planning a job. The easiest place to hide is in plain sight. Design the job in a way so that no one gets hurt. Timing is everything. And finally, every mark has a weakness that can be exploited. You just gotta find it.