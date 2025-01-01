Menu
Term Life Movie Quotes

Cate Barrow At your age, you should be taking a vitamin.
Nick Barrow Coffee is my vitamin.
Cate Barrow Well, caffeine's not good for you.
Nick Barrow Guys trying to kill you isn't good for you. Caffeine is fine.
Nick Barrow It takes a person two encounters to recognize a stranger. The first time you're just a face. The second time, something sticks. They may not know why, but something lingers. And then, you're somewhere you don't want to be.
Cate Barrow Which is where?
Nick Barrow In their head.
Cate Barrow Huh.
Nick Barrow Look, harp, I came here to talk to you about something.
Harper What, about your bad haircut?
Nick Barrow Don't start with my hair again. I like my hair. It's perfect. Perfect. It's current. I blend in. I look like a regular guy at Walmart.
Harper Walmart, 1972 maybe.
Nick Barrow You will have exactly the amount of time it takes a traffic light to go from green to red and back again. Three minutes. I want you to think of it like it's a, uh... A magic trick. Half of it is engineering.
Alejandro And the other half?
Nick Barrow Magic.
[first lines]
Nick Barrow My name is Nick Barrow. And I plan heists.
Nick Barrow There's a few rules to keep in mind when planning a job. The easiest place to hide is in plain sight. Design the job in a way so that no one gets hurt. Timing is everything. And finally, every mark has a weakness that can be exploited. You just gotta find it.
[last lines]
Darryl Mosley You Said We Were In The Fucking Clear
[last lines]
Braydon Shut Your Ass Up
