[Howard suddenly whips out a handgun and shoots Emmet in the head, killing him instantly and spraying blood and gore across the wall. Michelle silently screams, fearful and grief-stricken at the loss of her friend. Howard hugs her and tells her that it was for the best]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
HowardOne chance to answer with some dignity or I swear you're going into this barrel while you're still alive to feel the pain!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
HowardI know that this isn't the life that you prefer, and that it's been hard for you to come down here... but I really want us to be a happy family, you and me. The mess is all taken care of... so, I'll go get dinner started.
HowardI saved your life, you know! I couldn't just leave you there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Howard[talking about his 50-gallon drum of bubbling chemical acid]It's used as rocket fuel on the launch pads in Seattle... HIGHLY corrosive.
[Emmet and Michelle exchange horrified glances, knowing what Howard intends to do with the acid]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
EmmettY.O.L.O... I don't even know what that means, but everybody says it, so it's gotta be cool, right?
[Michelle laughs, and Howard looks disgusted and annoyed]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
EmmettIt's the end of the world and he's upset about a dead pig.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
HowardMy goal in life was to be prepared - and I WAS.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Howard[voice distorted with pain]You can't run from them! STAY WITH ME!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michelle[holds up one of Howard's daughter's outdated girly magazines]Look, look at this! We could use this.
Emmett[incredulous]What, the 'ten new ways to style your bangs'?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Howard[angrily]You think I don't know what's goin' on around here?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leslie[shouting madly while her skin blisters away from her face]Open up that door, you bitch! Let me in, LET ME IN!
[Michelle tearfully turns and walks away]
LeslieNo no no no, NO! NO!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michelle[to Howard, about using the toilet]I... I can't go with you standing right here!
HowardLook, I'm not some pervert! Just go!... Don't flush until you've gone. Flushing wastes water.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Howard[Yelling at Michelle]You need to eat, you need to sleep, and you need to start showing me a little more appreciation around here!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michelle[apprehensively to Howard]Yes, I will behave... and I'm SO sorry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emmett[talking to Michelle privately about Howard]He was in the navy, I know that much.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
HowardYou gonna walk out on ME? After I've saved you and kept you safe, this is how you repay me?
[Michelle screams and tips over the corrosive acid onto Howard. He moans in agony as his face melts off right down to the bone on one side, and Michelle runs]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Voice on RadioThe military has taken back the southern seaboard. If you are hearing this, and aren't in a safe zone, head north of Baton Rouge. But if have any medical training or combat experience, we need help. There are people in Houston. There are survivors at Mercy Hospital. Please help. Repeat. There are people in Houston who need our help. Come join us. We've taken back the southern seaboard. And we're winning. But if you have any training or combat experience, there are survivors...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emmett[Referring to a Polaroid snapshot that Howard has kept]... Oh my god... she was a girl from town, she went missing... her body was found in a pond down the street from here...!
[He and Michelle freeze in realization]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
HowardI have a collection of films on DVD and VHS cassette... make sure you put 'em back when you're done with 'em. We're gonna be down here for a very long time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Howard[Referring to Michelle]You've got a lot of fight in you... I respect that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
EmmettWe're here. We're alive. That means something... It's gotta.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
HowardHe knocked over a shelf with a whole week's worth of food!... But he's sorry, aren't you?
Howard[Realizing that Michelle has noticed Emmet's injuries]That's what happens when you don't behave. Now I'm gonna tell you the same thing that I told him - you need to eat, you need to sleep and you need to start showing me a little more appreciation around here!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
HowardEverything I wanted to do I did. I focused on being prepared. And I was. And here we are.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Ben[on phone]Michelle, please don't hang up. Just talk to me, okay? I can't believe you just left.